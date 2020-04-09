Building a Music Streaming App using React Native

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
$ npm install react-native-cli@latest
$ react-native init ReactMusic
$ react-native run-ios # Launch an iOS emulator and run the app
$ android avd & # Launch an Android emulator
$ react-native run-android # Run the app on the Android emulator
$ subl . # Open up the project in Sublime Text
and
index.ios.js
. You’ll notice that they have the same code. We’re going to get rid of all of it and start from scratch. Let’s create a directory called
index.android.js
inside the project’s root directory. Then create a file
app
and with the following code :
app/App.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
View,
Text,
} from 'react-native';
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={{color: 'white'}}>
Hello React Native!
</Text>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = {
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: 'rgb(4,4,4)',
},
}
and
index.ios.js
, and simply render the component
index.android.js
p in both of them :
Ap
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import App from './app/App';
AppRegistry.registerComponent('ReactMusic', () => App);
const Header = ({ message, onDownPress, onQueuePress, onMessagePress }) => (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={onDownPress}>
<Image style={styles.button}
source={require('../img/ic_keyboard_arrow_down_white.png')} />
</TouchableOpacity>
<Text onPress={onMessagePress}
style={styles.message}>{message.toUpperCase()}</Text>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={onQueuePress}>
<Image style={styles.button}
source={require('../img/ic_queue_music_white.png')} />
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
);
, and then import and use the Header component inside
app/Header.js
:
app/App.js
import Header from './Header';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Header message="Playing from Charts" />
</View>
);
}
}
const AlbumArt = ({ url, onPress}) => (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={onPress}>
<Image style={styles.image} source={{uri: url}} />
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
);
const TrackDetails = ({
title,
artist,
onAddPress,
onMorePress,
onTitlePress,
onArtistPress,
}) => (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={onAddPress}>
<Image style={styles.button}
source={require('../img/ic_add_circle_outline_white.png')} />
</TouchableOpacity>
<View style={styles.detailsWrapper}>
<Text style={styles.title} onPress={onTitlePress}>{title}</Text>
<Text style={styles.artist} onPress={onArtistPress}>{artist}</Text>
</View>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={onMorePress}>
<View style={styles.moreButton}>
<Image style={styles.moreButtonIcon}
source={require('../img/ic_more_horiz_white.png')} />
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
);
$ npm install --save react-native-slider
var Slider = require('react-native-slider');
function pad(n, width, z=0) {
n = n + '';
return n.length >= width ? n : new Array(width - n.length + 1).join(z) + n;
}
const minutesAndSeconds = (position) => ([
pad(Math.floor(position / 60), 2),
pad(position % 60, 2),
]);
const SeekBar = ({
trackLength,
currentPosition,
onSeek,
onSlidingStart,
}) => {
const elapsed = minutesAndSeconds(currentPosition);
const remaining = minutesAndSeconds(trackLength - currentPosition);
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<View style={{flexDirection: 'row'}}>
<Text style={styles.text}>
{elapsed[0] + ":" + elapsed[1]}
</Text>
<View style={{flex: 1}} />
<Text style={[styles.text, {width: 40}]}>
{trackLength > 1 && "-" + remaining[0] + ":" + remaining[1]}
</Text>
</View>
<Slider
maximumValue={Math.max(trackLength, 1, currentPosition + 1)}
onSlidingStart={onSlidingStart}
onSlidingComplete={onSeek}
value={currentPosition}
style={styles.slider}
minimumTrackTintColor='#fff'
maximumTrackTintColor='rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.14)'
thumbStyle={styles.thumb}
trackStyle={styles.track}/>
</View>
);
};
const Controls = ({
paused,
shuffleOn,
repeatOn,
onPressPlay,
onPressPause,
onBack,
onForward,
onPressShuffle,
onPressRepeat,
forwardDisabled,
}) => (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TouchableOpacity activeOpacity={0.0} onPress={onPressShuffle}>
<Image style={[styles.secondaryControl, shuffleOn ? [] : styles.off]}
source={require('../img/ic_shuffle_white.png')}/>
</TouchableOpacity>
<View style={{width: 40}} />
<TouchableOpacity onPress={onBack}>
<Image source={require('../img/ic_skip_previous_white_36pt.png')}/>
</TouchableOpacity>
<View style={{width: 20}} />
{!paused ?
<TouchableOpacity onPress={onPressPause}>
<View style={styles.playButton}>
<Image source={require('../img/ic_pause_white_48pt.png')}/>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity> :
<TouchableOpacity onPress={onPressPlay}>
<View style={styles.playButton}>
<Image source={require('../img/ic_play_arrow_white_48pt.png')}/>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
}
<View style={{width: 20}} />
<TouchableOpacity onPress={onForward}
disabled={forwardDisabled}>
<Image style={[forwardDisabled && {opacity: 0.3}]}
source={require('../img/ic_skip_next_white_36pt.png')}/>
</TouchableOpacity>
<View style={{width: 40}} />
<TouchableOpacity activeOpacity={0.0} onPress={onPressRepeat}>
<Image style={[styles.secondaryControl, repeatOn ? [] : styles.off]}
source={require('../img/ic_repeat_white.png')}/>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
);
import Header from './Header';
import AlbumArt from './AlbumArt';
import TrackDetails from './TrackDetails';
import SeekBar from './SeekBar';
import Controls from './Controls';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Header message="Playing from Charts" />
<AlbumArt url="http://36.media.tumblr.com/14e9a12cd4dca7a3c3c4fe178b607d27/tumblr_nlott6SmIh1ta3rfmo1_1280.jpg" />
<TrackDetails title="Stressed Out"
artist="Twenty One Pilots" />
<SeekBar trackLength={204} currentPosition={156} />
<Controls />
</View>
);
}
}
$ npm install react-native-video — save
$ npm install -g rnpm
$ rnpm link react-native-video
$ react-native run-ios
$ react-native run-android
export default class Player extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
paused: true,
totalLength: 1,
currentPosition: 0,
selectedTrack: 0,
};
}
setDuration(data) {
this.setState({totalLength: Math.floor(data.duration)});
}
setTime(data) {
this.setState({currentPosition: Math.floor(data.currentTime)});
}
seek(time) {
time = Math.round(time);
this.refs.audioElement && this.refs.audioElement.seek(time);
this.setState({
currentPosition: time,
paused: false,
});
}
render() {
const track = this.props.tracks[this.state.selectedTrack];
const video = (
<Video source={{uri: track.audioUrl}} // Can be a URL or a local file.
ref="audioElement"
paused={this.state.paused} // Pauses playback entirely.
onLoad={this.setDuration.bind(this)} // Callback when video loads
onProgress={this.setTime.bind(this)} // Callback every ~250ms with currentTime
style={styles.audioElement} />
);
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<StatusBar hidden={true} />
<Header message="Playing From Charts" />
<AlbumArt url={track.albumArtUrl} />
<TrackDetails title={track.title} artist={track.artist} />
<SeekBar
onSeek={this.seek.bind(this)}
trackLength={this.state.totalLength}
onSlidingStart={() => this.setState({paused: true})}
currentPosition={this.state.currentPosition} />
<Controls
onPressPlay={() => this.setState({paused: false})}
onPressPause={() => this.setState({paused: true})}
paused={this.state.paused}/>
{video}
</View>
);
}
}
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Player from './Player';
export const TRACKS = [
{
title: 'Stressed Out',
artist: 'Twenty One Pilots',
albumArtUrl: "http://36.media.tumblr.com/14e9a12cd4dca7a3c3c4fe178b607d27/tumblr_nlott6SmIh1ta3rfmo1_1280.jpg",
audioUrl: "http://russprince.com/hobbies/files/13%20Beethoven%20-%20Fur%20Elise.mp3",
},
{
title: 'Love Yourself',
artist: 'Justin Bieber',
albumArtUrl: "http://arrestedmotion.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/JB_Purpose-digital-deluxe-album-cover_lr.jpg",
audioUrl: 'http://oranslectio.files.wordpress.com/2013/12/39-15-mozart_-adagio-fugue-in-c-minor-k-546.mp3',
},
{
title: 'Hotline Bling',
artist: 'Drake',
albumArtUrl: 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/c9/Drake_-_Hotline_Bling.png',
audioUrl: 'http://russprince.com/hobbies/files/13%20Beethoven%20-%20Fur%20Elise.mp3',
},
];
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return <Player tracks={TRACKS} />
}
}