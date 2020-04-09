Creating a Library of React Components using Create React App

UPDATE: You can use the npm package : You can use the npm package create-component-lib to automate all the steps described in this blog post.

npm and used in other React applications. Here's what you need to do: Create React App is easily the best tool for creating and developing React applications. With a little bit of work, it can also be used to create a library of React components that can be published toand used in other React applications. Here's what you need to do:

create-react-app : 1. Create a new project using

create-react-app simple-component-library

src/ , and create a new index.js file with some starter code: 2. Delete all the files inside, and create a newfile with some starter code:

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; ReactDOM.render( < div > Hello world </ div > , document .getElementById( "root" ));

src/lib and place your React components inside it. src/lib will serve as the root folder of the module published to npm . Here’s the code for an example component: 3. Create a new folderand place your React components inside it.will serve as the root folder of the module published to. Here’s the code for an example component:

import React from "react" ; import "./TextInput.css" ; const TextInput = ( { type = "text" , label, value, onChange } ) => ( < div className = "simple-form-group" > {label && <label className="simple-text-label">{label}</label> } <input type={type} className="simple-text-input" value={value} onChange={e => onChange && onChange(e.target.value)} /> </div> ); export default TextInput;

Styling can be done inline, or in separate CSS files:

.simple-form-group { margin-bottom: 1 rem; } .simple-text-label { display : block; color: red; } .simple-text-input { display : inline-block; margin-bottom: 0.5 rem; font-size: 16 px; font-weight: 400 ; color: rgb( 33 , 37 , 41 ); }

src/lib for ease of importing: Finally, the component can be exported fromfor ease of importing:

import TextInput from "./TextInput" ; export { TextInput };

src/lib : Optionally, you can also write tests for the components inside

import React from "react" ; import TextInput from "./TextInput" ; import renderer from "react-test-renderer" ; describe( "TextInput" , () => { it( "renders properly" , () => { const tree = renderer .create( < TextInput label = "Email" placeholder = "name@example.com" /> ) .toJSON(); expect(tree).toMatchSnapshot(); }); });

src/index.js to create examples for testing and debugging during development. Any code placed outside src/lib will not be published to npm . Here is an example usage of TextInput : 4. (Optional) Use the components into create examples for testing and debugging during development. Any code placed outsidewill not be published to. Here is an example usage of

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import { TextInput } from "./lib" ; const App = () => ( < div style = {{ width: 640 , margin: " 15px auto " }}> <h1>Hello React</h1> <TextInput label="Email Address" placeholder="name@example.com" /> </div> ); render( <App /> , document.getElementById("root"));

npm start and navigate to http://localhost:3000 to view the result. Runand navigate toto view the result.

It works (duh!)

Tip: Use react-live to create a live-editable documentation site!

npm i babel-cli --save-dev and create a file .babelrc in the root of the project with the following contents: 5. Install babel-cli using the commandand create a filein the root of the project with the following contents:

{ "presets" : [[ "react-app" , { "absoluteRuntime" : false }]] }

build script inside package.json with the following: 6. Replace thescript insidewith the following:

"build" : "rm -rf dist && NODE_ENV=production babel src/lib --out-dir dist --copy-files --ignore __tests__,spec.js,test.js,__snapshots__"

npm run build will now transpile the code inside src/lib (ignoring tests and snapshots) into the folder dist . The commandwill now transpile the code inside(ignoring tests and snapshots) into the folder

"private": true from package.json . Also remove react-scripts , react and react-dom from dependencies, and move them to react and react-dom to 7. Remove the linefrom. Also remove, react and react-dom from dependencies, and move them to devDependencies . Additionally, you can also addandto peerDependencies

package.json : 8. To prepare for publishing, add the following lines to

"main" : "dist/index.js" , "module" : "dist/index.js" , "files" : [ "dist" , "README.md" ], "repository" : { "type" : "git" , "url" : "URL_OF_YOUR_REPOSITORY" }

README.md file, and create a new one with some information about the library. 9. Remove the defaultfile, and create a new one with some information about the library.

# simple-component-library A library of React components created using `create-react-app` .## Installation Run the following command: `npm install simple-component-library`

npm run publish

npm install simple-component-library and use it in any project created using Create React App. Here’s the full code for this article: And that’s it! Now you can install the library with the commandand use it in any project created using Create React App. Here’s the full code for this article:

You can clone the repository and use it as a starting point to skip some of the steps. Hope it helps!

