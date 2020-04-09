Creating a Library of React Components using Create React App

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
to automate all the steps described in this blog post.
create-component-lib
and used in other React applications. Here's what you need to do:
npm
:
create-react-app
create-react-app simple-component-library
, and create a new
src/
file with some starter code:
index.js
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
ReactDOM.render(<div>Hello world</div>, document.getElementById("root"));
and place your React components inside it.
src/lib
will serve as the root folder of the module published to
src/lib
. Here’s the code for an example component:
npm
import React from "react";
import "./TextInput.css";
const TextInput = ({ type = "text", label, value, onChange }) => (
<div className="simple-form-group">
{label && <label className="simple-text-label">{label}</label>}
<input
type={type}
className="simple-text-input"
value={value}
onChange={e => onChange && onChange(e.target.value)}
/>
</div>
);
export default TextInput;
.simple-form-group {
margin-bottom: 1rem;
}
.simple-text-label {
display: block;
color: red;
}
.simple-text-input {
display: inline-block;
margin-bottom: 0.5rem;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 400;
color: rgb(33, 37, 41);
}
for ease of importing:
src/lib
import TextInput from "./TextInput";
export { TextInput };
:
src/lib
import React from "react";
import TextInput from "./TextInput";
import renderer from "react-test-renderer";
describe("TextInput", () => {
it("renders properly", () => {
const tree = renderer
.create(<TextInput label="Email" placeholder="name@example.com" />)
.toJSON();
expect(tree).toMatchSnapshot();
});
});
to create examples for testing and debugging during development. Any code placed outside
src/index.js
will not be published to
src/lib
. Here is an example usage of
npm
:
TextInput
import React from 'react';
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { TextInput } from "./lib";
const App = () => (
<div style={{ width: 640, margin: "15px auto" }}>
<h1>Hello React</h1>
<TextInput label="Email Address" placeholder="name@example.com" />
</div>
);
render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));
and navigate to
npm start
to view the result.
http://localhost:3000
to create a live-editable documentation site!
react-live
using the command
babel-cli
and create a file
npm i babel-cli --save-dev
in the root of the project with the following contents:
.babelrc
{
"presets": [["react-app", { "absoluteRuntime": false }]]
}
script inside
build
with the following:
package.json
"build": "rm -rf dist && NODE_ENV=production babel src/lib --out-dir dist --copy-files --ignore __tests__,spec.js,test.js,__snapshots__"
will now transpile the code inside
npm run build
(ignoring tests and snapshots) into the folder
src/lib
.
dist
from
"private": true
. Also remove
package.json
, react and react-dom from dependencies, and move them to
react-scripts
. Additionally, you can also add
devDependencies
and
react
to
react-dom
.
peerDependencies
:
package.json
"main": "dist/index.js",
"module": "dist/index.js",
"files": [ "dist", "README.md" ],
"repository": {
"type": "git",
"url": "URL_OF_YOUR_REPOSITORY"
}
file, and create a new one with some information about the library.
README.md
# simple-component-library
A library of React components created using `create-react-app`.## Installation
Run the following command:
`npm install simple-component-library`
!
npm
npm run publish
and use it in any project created using Create React App. Here’s the full code for this article:
npm install simple-component-library