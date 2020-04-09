Search icon
Creating a Library of React Components using Create React App

April 9th 2020
Author profile picture

Aakash N S

UPDATE: You can use the npm package 
create-component-lib
 to automate all the steps described in this blog post.
create-component-lib
Create React App is easily the best tool for creating and developing React applications. With a little bit of work, it can also be used to create a library of React components that can be published to 
npm
and used in other React applications. Here's what you need to do:
1. Create a new project using 
create-react-app
:
create-react-app simple-component-library
2. Delete all the files inside 
src/
, and create a new 
index.js
file with some starter code:
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";

ReactDOM.render(<div>Hello world</div>, document.getElementById("root"));
3. Create a new folder 
src/lib
and place your React components inside it. 
src/lib
will serve as the root folder of the module published to 
npm
. Here’s the code for an example component:
import React from "react";
import "./TextInput.css";

const TextInput = ({ type = "text", label, value, onChange }) => (
  <div className="simple-form-group">
    {label && <label className="simple-text-label">{label}</label>}
    <input
      type={type}
      className="simple-text-input"
      value={value}
      onChange={e => onChange && onChange(e.target.value)}
    />
  </div>
);

export default TextInput;
Styling can be done inline, or in separate CSS files:
.simple-form-group {
  margin-bottom: 1rem;
}
.simple-text-label {
  display: block;
  color: red;
}
.simple-text-input {
  display: inline-block;
  margin-bottom: 0.5rem;
  font-size: 16px;
  font-weight: 400;
  color: rgb(33, 37, 41);
}
Finally, the component can be exported from 
src/lib
for ease of importing:
import TextInput from "./TextInput";
export { TextInput };
Optionally, you can also write tests for the components inside 
src/lib
:
import React from "react";
import TextInput from "./TextInput";
import renderer from "react-test-renderer";

describe("TextInput", () => {
  it("renders properly", () => {
    const tree = renderer
      .create(<TextInput label="Email" placeholder="name@example.com" />)
      .toJSON();
    expect(tree).toMatchSnapshot();
  });
});
4. (Optional) Use the components in 
src/index.js
to create examples for testing and debugging during development. Any code placed outside 
src/lib
will not be published to 
npm
. Here is an example usage of 
TextInput
:
import React from 'react';
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { TextInput } from "./lib";

const App = () => (
  <div style={{ width: 640, margin: "15px auto" }}>
    <h1>Hello React</h1>
    <TextInput label="Email Address" placeholder="name@example.com" />
  </div>
);

render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));
Run 
npm start
and navigate to 
http://localhost:3000
to view the result.
It works (duh!)
Tip: Use 
react-live
 to create a live-editable documentation site!
5. Install 
babel-cli
 using the command 
npm i babel-cli --save-dev
and create a file 
.babelrc
in the root of the project with the following contents:
{
  "presets": [["react-app", { "absoluteRuntime": false }]]
}
6. Replace the 
build
script inside 
package.json
with the following:
"build": "rm -rf dist && NODE_ENV=production babel src/lib --out-dir dist --copy-files --ignore __tests__,spec.js,test.js,__snapshots__"
The command 
npm run build
will now transpile the code inside 
src/lib
(ignoring tests and snapshots) into the folder 
dist
.
7. Remove the line 
"private": true
from 
package.json
. Also remove 
react-scripts
, react and react-dom from dependencies, and move them to 
devDependencies
. Additionally, you can also add 
react
and 
react-dom
to 
peerDependencies
.
8. To prepare for publishing, add the following lines to 
package.json
:
"main": "dist/index.js",
  "module": "dist/index.js",
  "files": [ "dist", "README.md" ],
  "repository": {
    "type": "git",
    "url": "URL_OF_YOUR_REPOSITORY"
  }
9. Remove the default 
README.md
file, and create a new one with some information about the library.
# simple-component-library
A library of React components created using `create-react-app`.## Installation
Run the following command:
`npm install simple-component-library`
10. Publish to 
npm
!
npm run publish
And that’s it! Now you can install the library with the command 
npm install simple-component-library
and use it in any project created using Create React App. Here’s the full code for this article:
aakashns/simple-component-library
You can clone the repository and use it as a starting point to skip some of the steps. Hope it helps!

Tags

#javascript #react #front-end-development #open-source #coding #nodejs #programming #beginners
