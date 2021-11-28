Using Arduino for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE): A Step-by-Step Guide

The project is a quick way to set up an Arduino with a USB Host Shield as a USB CDC Host capable of communicating with the BleuIO Dongle. It will then act as a terminal, taking input and sending data to the Arduino Virtual Com Port. The largest possible max.packet size for the function Acm.RcvData() is 64 bytes, so to accommodate the amount of data we will receive, we are using three buffers to receive the data. We print it out to the serial terminal connected to the Virtual COM Port.