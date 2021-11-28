Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Using Arduino for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE): A Step-by-Step Guide by@bleuio

Using Arduino for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE): A Step-by-Step Guide

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The project is a quick way to set up an Arduino with a USB Host Shield as a USB CDC Host capable of communicating with the BleuIO Dongle. It will then act as a terminal, taking input and sending data to the Arduino Virtual Com Port. The largest possible max.packet size for the function Acm.RcvData() is 64 bytes, so to accommodate the amount of data we will receive, we are using three buffers to receive the data. We print it out to the serial terminal connected to the Virtual COM Port.
image
BleuIO Hacker Noon profile picture

@bleuio
BleuIO

BleuIO is Bluetooth Low Energy USB dongle that can be used to create BLE applications in the fastest and easiest way.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
A Guide to Making a BLE-Enabled Smart Bulb with STM32 by @bleuio
#bluetooth
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python

Tags

#bluetooth-low-energy#bluetooth#wireless#wireless-technology#arduino#arduino-tutorial#programming#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading