9 Reasons why you should Learn Python
Python is an important programming language that all developers
should know. Many programmers use this language to make websites,
produce learning algorithms, and perform different necessary tasks. The
best way to learn Python begins with deciding what you want to build.
Then you will want to find a course or resources to help you develop
your idea. When learning Python, it is very important to start with an
idea. If you try to create something that interests you, the process
1. Python is easy
Easy to learn, has a simple, even intuitive syntax (putting it
simply: a way of writing the commands understood by a computer with a
given programming language.) The syntax resembles the elements “from
real life“ so the keywords are intelligible for every beginner, and at
the same time, really close to these appearing in other programming
languages (that’s why a switch to another language later is easier.)
When we specify the things to do, we often use a colon (“:“), and
intersections — just like we give commands in Python blocks of code. By
the way, it somehow forces us to build the good habits of making
intersections. It makes our Python code look nice, legible, and clear.
First programme displaying “Hello World“
Java:
<code class="hljs"><span class="hljs-keyword">public</span> <span class="hljs-class"><span class="hljs-keyword">class</span> <span class="hljs-title">Main</span> </span>{
<span class="hljs-function"><span class="hljs-keyword">public</span> <span class="hljs-keyword">static</span> <span class="hljs-keyword">void</span> <span class="hljs-title">main</span><span class="hljs-params">(String[] args)</span> </span>{
System.out.println(<span class="hljs-string">"hello world"</span>);
}
}</code>
Python:
<code class="hljs">print(<span class="hljs-string">"hello world"</span>)</code>
I leave it for individual judgement If you’ve installed Python already, check import this in a console, everything that inspires to code in Python in 19 lines.
2. Figure Out What Motivates You to Learn Python
Before you start learning Python, you have to ask yourself why you
want to learn it. This is because the trip will be long and sometimes
painful. Without sufficient motivation, you probably will not succeed.
For example, I slept during high school and university when I had to
remember the syntax and was not motivated. On the other hand, I stayed
awake at night when I used Python to create an automated authoring site.
When you discover what motivates you, you will find a final goal and a
path that will take you there without trouble. You do not have to
define a specific project, but simply a general area that interests you
when preparing Python.
Select an area that interests you, for example:
Data Science / Machine LearningMobile appsWeb sitesGamesHardware / sensors / robotsScripts to automate your work
Discover one or two areas that interest you and you are ready to
stick to it. They will align their learning with them and eventually
build projects.
3. Python is fast
Nope, I don’t mean to compare Python’s speed to other programming
languages. There will be moaning that there are faster ones, for sure.
Python is fast compared to interpeted languages but it’s not important
for the beginner.
You can learn Python fast, and it’s available off-the-shelf.
You install Python, and you can immediately start writing your code. You run a console, write python, and you’re already welcomed with an encouraging sign “>>>“ — Write something, try me, come on! No need to read about choosing a programme, an environment, a compiler versions.
You don’t want to install Python but want to try your hand at a console? Go ahead: Python shell online or repl.it.
This GIF is here not accidentally. Mr. Robot is an excellent TV series
about hackers, and there’s a big portion of IT world involved in it. It
wasn’t directed with a lick and promise like most of productions of this
kind. We can trace quite a lot of cybersecurity devices here. There’s a
scene where a code in Python is quickly written straight in a console
or fuxsocy.py file that Darlyn uses.
Creating penetration tests in Java — OK but how would hacking in a
real life look like? There’s a scene in Mr. Robot: FBI cruises the
corridors: Wait a sec, I’ll just compile this.
4. Python is productive
Working with the Big Data (collecting it, analysis, processing,
usage) is the future. The more data you have to process, the more
important is the management of used resources, and code’s effectiveness.
Python makes generators accessible, both as the expressions, and the
functions. The generators enable iterative data processing — the element
after the element. It doesn’t sound too attractive until you notice
that “ordinary“ iterative data processing requires a list. A list takes up the memory. A really big list takes up a lot of
memory. The generators allow to gather the data from a source one
element at a time, and their transfer via a whole data processing chain,
skipping a mechanism related to the storage of iterative list.
Even if working with the Big Data sounds like an abstraction for you
for the time being, think of all these given consents to data
processing, marketing, academic work or even the politics (e.g. Donald
Trump won the elections thanks to Big Data.)
5. Professional skills
There are many languages for educational purposes such as Scratch
or Logo
.
Surely, they can help you with learning the logics of programming, some
of them gets to the schools, and it’s a good trend. However, no matter
how advanced is the stuff you do with them, nobody will take it
seriously (unless you’re a teacher, and you want to introduce
programming lessons to your students.)
So reach for Python! It’s really approachable, and will immediately give you a concrete professional asset — programming.
After all, you don’t want to develop your skills with Python? Chill,
you’ll easily “get lower“ to C, jump to Ruby (its syntax is really
similar) or move towards front-end, straight into JavaScript arms.
Python integration with other languages? No problem. Additional
solutions? Sure, there are many options. Jython (Python implemented in
Java) works everywhere where Java does. IronPython is a Python
implemented in .Net.
6. Remuneration
Let’s talk about money. It’s not an interview so let’s put it bluntly —
the main reason people change their field is a wish to earn more, and
the sums in IT world may impress.
Python is second on a list of well-paid languages in USA. We analyse
an average annual wage, the fact that Python is an easy language to
learn, and things become clear.
Despite the fact that these statistics doesn’t correspond with Polish
trends, Python programmers can’t complain about their earnings. I see a
bright future for them, especially because the trends usually come to us
“from the West.“
7. Possibilities
As I said, you can make use of Python in every way. It’s high time for examples.
Arduino or Raspberry Pi
In both cases you can code in Python. A lot of fun, immense
possibilities. DIY projects are easily accessible on YouTube, and really
rewarding.
Cybersecurity
Ethical hacking, penetration tests, security systems analysis,
software development — these might be your tasks as a Security
Specialist
Internet of Things
Actually, you can make the gadgets for your house on your own or work in this field professionally.
Marketing
Collecting information about the users and its analysis with your own
data or Facebook API, Google, Twitter, better ads targeting.
Science
Data processing on mathematical and statistical level, working with
results of laboratory experiments in the field of genomics, chemistry,
geoinformation, etc.
QA
Software testing, automated testing, debugging, everywhere where you
can — out of laziness — write the code that would carry out the code the
tests for a tester.
Statistics
As far as Data Scientist positions are concerned, Python is one of the most often required languages.
Machine learning, AI
The fields that involve processing of a huge amount of data. Python is the future of machine learning, they say.
Web development
More effective backend than popular PHP, and the frameworks that make you do your work faster, e.g. Django or Flask.
Many, many more could come to our mind. Even in a field of games
which isn’t, at least at first, associated with Python, one can find a
suitable position (gameplay programmer).
8. Python III The Mighty
Because Python is easy, you cannot do with it more? By no means! It’s application really varies. Python has the power so the companies such as Google, Dropbox, Spotify or Netflix use it in their applications.
Dropbox
Dropbox is completely written in Python , and it ensures its
compatibility with every operation system. It has around 400 millions of
users. For many of them, it’s one of the first applications they
install on their computers. Not only a desktop application but also
Dropbox server side code is written in Python.
Google
Google uses a huge amount of technologies: C++, Python, and Go among them. Supposedly, someone said in Google office: Python where we can, C++ when we have to.
Spotify and Netflix
Similarly to Google, Spotify and Netflix employ different languages.
In Spotify, it’s mainly Java but Python is used for things like
their Web API, data analysis which is not only related to users (DNS
server’s recovery system, payment system, content management system.)
Netflix uses a mix of Java, Scala and Python, simultaneously giving
their programmers the autonomy of choosing the language that is most
proper where a given problen occurs. Where we can find Python there? In
analytical groups, and real-time event service.
Where else Python is used?
Facebook, Instagram, Yahoo, Quora, Pinterest, Disqus.
9. Materials and community
You’ll easily find a lot of learning materials, mainly in English.
Python documentation is rich, and really coherently written. The books
doesn’t become outdated as quickly as in the case of web technologies.
The beginners like support, and Python community is active, also in
Poland (numerous events, Facebook groups such as Python Poland, Python:
Pierwsze kroki, Python szukam pracy, and also my group, Python: nauka).
There’s also a strong female community: PyLadies, PyCode Carrots, Django
Girls.
If you decide to learn Python in 2019 then here are some of the
useful Python books, courses, and tutorials to start your journey in the
beautiful world of Python.
That’s all for this article on the important reasons to learn Python
in 2019. As I said, it’s important to know programming and coding in
today’s world and if you don’t know coding you are missing something and
Python is a great way to start learning to code.
For programmers who already know Java or C++, learning Python not
only will make you a polyglot programmer but also gives you a powerful
tool in your arsenal to write scripts, create a web application, and
open the door to the exciting fields of data science and machine
learning.
Summary
So these are my 9 reasons why it’s worth learning Python. Surely, there are more. What are yours?
