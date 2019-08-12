9 Reasons why you should Learn Python

becomes more intense. Python is an important programming language that all developersshould know. Many programmers use this language to make websites,produce learning algorithms, and perform different necessary tasks. Thebest way to learn Python begins with deciding what you want to build.Then you will want to find a course or resources to help you developyour idea. When learning Python, it is very important to start with anidea. If you try to create something that interests you, the processbecomes more intense. Learn Python in just 9 simple steps with the Simpliv program.

1. Python is easy

Easy to learn, has a simple, even intuitive syntax (putting it

simply: a way of writing the commands understood by a computer with a

given programming language.) The syntax resembles the elements “from

real life“ so the keywords are intelligible for every beginner, and at

the same time, really close to these appearing in other programming

languages (that’s why a switch to another language later is easier.)

When we specify the things to do, we often use a colon (“:“), and

intersections — just like we give commands in Python blocks of code. By

the way, it somehow forces us to build the good habits of making

intersections. It makes our Python code look nice, legible, and clear.

First programme displaying “Hello World“

Java:

Python:

I leave it for individual judgement If you’ve installed Python already, check import this in a console, everything that inspires to code in Python in 19 lines.

2. Figure Out What Motivates You to Learn Python

Before you start learning Python, you have to ask yourself why you

want to learn it. This is because the trip will be long and sometimes

painful. Without sufficient motivation, you probably will not succeed.

For example, I slept during high school and university when I had to

remember the syntax and was not motivated. On the other hand, I stayed

awake at night when I used Python to create an automated authoring site.

When you discover what motivates you, you will find a final goal and a

path that will take you there without trouble. You do not have to

define a specific project, but simply a general area that interests you

when preparing Python.

Select an area that interests you, for example:

Data Science / Machine LearningMobile appsWeb sitesGamesHardware / sensors / robotsScripts to automate your work

Discover one or two areas that interest you and you are ready to

stick to it. They will align their learning with them and eventually

build projects.

3. Python is fast

Nope, I don’t mean to compare Python’s speed to other programming

languages. There will be moaning that there are faster ones, for sure.

Python is fast compared to interpeted languages but it’s not important

for the beginner.

You can learn Python fast, and it’s available off-the-shelf.

You install Python, and you can immediately start writing your code. You run a console, write python, and you’re already welcomed with an encouraging sign “>>>“ — Write something, try me, come on! No need to read about choosing a programme, an environment, a compiler versions.

You don't want to install Python but want to try your hand at a console? Go ahead: Python shell online or repl.it.



This GIF is here not accidentally. Mr. Robot is an excellent TV series

about hackers, and there’s a big portion of IT world involved in it. It

wasn’t directed with a lick and promise like most of productions of this

kind. We can trace quite a lot of cybersecurity devices here. There’s a

scene where a code in Python is quickly written straight in a console

or fuxsocy.py file that Darlyn uses.

Creating penetration tests in Java — OK but how would hacking in a

real life look like? There’s a scene in Mr. Robot: FBI cruises the

corridors: Wait a sec, I’ll just compile this.

4. Python is productive

Working with the Big Data (collecting it, analysis, processing,

usage) is the future. The more data you have to process, the more

important is the management of used resources, and code’s effectiveness.

Python makes generators accessible, both as the expressions, and the

functions. The generators enable iterative data processing — the element

after the element. It doesn’t sound too attractive until you notice

that “ordinary“ iterative data processing requires a list. A list takes up the memory. A really big list takes up a lot of

memory. The generators allow to gather the data from a source one

element at a time, and their transfer via a whole data processing chain,

skipping a mechanism related to the storage of iterative list.

Even if working with the Big Data sounds like an abstraction for you

for the time being, think of all these given consents to data

processing, marketing, academic work or even the politics (e.g. Donald

Trump won the elections thanks to Big Data.)

5. Professional skills



Surely, they can help you with learning the logics of programming, some

of them gets to the schools, and it’s a good trend. However, no matter

how advanced is the stuff you do with them, nobody will take it

seriously (unless you’re a teacher, and you want to introduce

There are many languages for educational purposes such as Scratch or Logo Surely, they can help you with learning the logics of programming, some of them gets to the schools, and it's a good trend. However, no matter how advanced is the stuff you do with them, nobody will take it seriously (unless you're a teacher, and you want to introduce programming lessons to your students.)

So reach for Python! It’s really approachable, and will immediately give you a concrete professional asset — programming.

After all, you don’t want to develop your skills with Python? Chill,

you’ll easily “get lower“ to C, jump to Ruby (its syntax is really

similar) or move towards front-end, straight into JavaScript arms.

Python integration with other languages? No problem. Additional

solutions? Sure, there are many options. Jython (Python implemented in

Java) works everywhere where Java does. IronPython is a Python

implemented in .Net.

6. Remuneration



Let’s talk about money. It’s not an interview so let’s put it bluntly —

the main reason people change their field is a wish to earn more, and

the sums in IT world may impress.

Python is second on a list of well-paid languages in USA. We analyse

an average annual wage, the fact that Python is an easy language to

learn, and things become clear.



Despite the fact that these statistics doesn’t correspond with Polish

trends, Python programmers can’t complain about their earnings. I see a

bright future for them, especially because the trends usually come to us

“from the West.“

7. Possibilities

As I said, you can make use of Python in every way. It’s high time for examples.

Arduino or Raspberry Pi

In both cases you can code in Python. A lot of fun, immense

possibilities. DIY projects are easily accessible on YouTube, and really

rewarding.

Cybersecurity

Ethical hacking, penetration tests, security systems analysis,

software development — these might be your tasks as a Security

Specialist

Internet of Things

Actually, you can make the gadgets for your house on your own or work in this field professionally.

Marketing

Collecting information about the users and its analysis with your own

data or Facebook API, Google, Twitter, better ads targeting.

Science

Data processing on mathematical and statistical level, working with

results of laboratory experiments in the field of genomics, chemistry,

geoinformation, etc.

QA

Software testing, automated testing, debugging, everywhere where you

can — out of laziness — write the code that would carry out the code the

tests for a tester.

Statistics

As far as Data Scientist positions are concerned, Python is one of the most often required languages.

Machine learning, AI

The fields that involve processing of a huge amount of data. Python is the future of machine learning, they say.

Web development

More effective backend than popular PHP, and the frameworks that make you do your work faster, e.g. Django or Flask.

Many, many more could come to our mind. Even in a field of games

which isn’t, at least at first, associated with Python, one can find a

suitable position (gameplay programmer).

8. Python III The Mighty



Because Python is easy, you cannot do with it more? By no means! It’s application really varies. Python has the power so the companies such as Google, Dropbox, Spotify or Netflix use it in their applications.

Dropbox

Dropbox is completely written in Python , and it ensures its

compatibility with every operation system. It has around 400 millions of

users. For many of them, it’s one of the first applications they

install on their computers. Not only a desktop application but also

Dropbox server side code is written in Python.

Google

Google uses a huge amount of technologies: C++, Python, and Go among them. Supposedly, someone said in Google office: Python where we can, C++ when we have to.

Spotify and Netflix

Similarly to Google, Spotify and Netflix employ different languages.

In Spotify, it’s mainly Java but Python is used for things like

their Web API, data analysis which is not only related to users (DNS

server’s recovery system, payment system, content management system.)

Netflix uses a mix of Java, Scala and Python, simultaneously giving

their programmers the autonomy of choosing the language that is most

proper where a given problen occurs. Where we can find Python there? In

analytical groups, and real-time event service.

Where else Python is used?

Facebook, Instagram, Yahoo, Quora, Pinterest, Disqus.

9. Materials and community

You’ll easily find a lot of learning materials, mainly in English.

Python documentation is rich, and really coherently written. The books

doesn’t become outdated as quickly as in the case of web technologies.

The beginners like support, and Python community is active, also in

Poland (numerous events, Facebook groups such as Python Poland, Python:

Pierwsze kroki, Python szukam pracy, and also my group, Python: nauka).

There’s also a strong female community: PyLadies, PyCode Carrots, Django

Girls.

If you decide to learn Python in 2019 then here are some of the

useful Python books, courses, and tutorials to start your journey in the

beautiful world of Python.

That’s all for this article on the important reasons to learn Python

in 2019. As I said, it’s important to know programming and coding in

today’s world and if you don’t know coding you are missing something and

Python is a great way to start learning to code.

For programmers who already know Java or C++, learning Python not

only will make you a polyglot programmer but also gives you a powerful

tool in your arsenal to write scripts, create a web application, and

open the door to the exciting fields of data science and machine

learning.

In short, if you could learn just one programming language in 2019 then make it to Python and to start with, The Complete Python MasterClass is the best course.

Summary

So these are my 9 reasons why it’s worth learning Python. Surely, there are more. What are yours?

