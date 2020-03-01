5 Beginner Friendly Arduino Projects To Gain A Head Start

Almost every tech enthusiast is fascinated by the ultra-cool, tech-savvy character of Tony Stark. Just like Tony, every tech nerd wants to build exciting gadgets and tools for customized tasks and automation. A couple of decades ago, this would’ve stayed a dream for many.

But now, with the help of technological advancements, anyone can make such gizmos and robots at will and match the awesomeness of Tony Stark!

The world of technology is undergoing a phase of rapid change and innovations. One of the greatest developments in this domain is the evolution of hardware technology, which consequently gave birth to microcomputers like Arduino and Raspberry pi.

With basic knowledge of servos, breadboards and a little bit of Arduino programming, anyone can make exciting devices for daily use.

Here’s a curated list of Arduino projects that will give a fun introduction to beginners:

Arduino based Digital Watch

This is easy to make, yet a project which will give you lots of insights about the basic working of Arduino. To make it, you’ll need an Arduino Uno and an LCD with a keypad shield. In the software part, you’ll need Arduino IDE and a library for Arduino keypad.

This clock is completely controlled by Arduino. Interestingly, no real-time clock (RTC) module is used in this. It is very simple to code and works just like any other clock in your house.

The LCD needs to be plugged over the Arduino board along with the keypad. The code can be found here . Coding it without RTC from scratch gives a fundamental understanding of Arduino’s working.

Light Sensor

This is yet another project for those who want to dive into the world of robotics and automation via Arduino. As the name suggests, a light sensor is a device that is used to detect electromagnetic waves at a specific wavelength.

Despite its simplicity, this has a lot of uses. Arduino based light sensors can be integrated with plant watering devices, security devices as well as home automation projects.

Arduino based light sensors can detect a wide range of frequencies such as UV, IR and the frequencies of the visible spectrum. The most widely used light sensor which is often accompanied by Arduino is photocell/LDR.

For this buildup, you’ll need one Arduino Uno, 1 LDR, One 100 kilo-ohm potentiometer and a buzzer. This is the code to be executed in the IDE.

Simplicity in its hardware connection gives this project a beginner-friendly learning curve.

Arduino Alarm

Arduino based alarm is a very exciting project which uses basic Arduino circuitry with LEDs and buzzers. Even though it is a relatively simple project, it can even be deployed at your house to catch intruders and detect movements around precious belongings. For making this alarm system, you'll be needing an Arduino, HC-SR04 ultrasonic ping sensor, buzzer and, an LED.

In this project, whenever any movement is detected by the sensor, the Arduino is programmed in such a way that it instantly triggers the buzzer and flashes LED at the same time.

This can be made advanced by inserting a password-based authorization to turn off the alarm once the sensor detects objects in the vicinity. The sample code can be found in this repository . You can even make some tweaks to add your own devices. What about adding some action by using servos and robot arms? The possibilities are endless.

Traffic Light Controller

Even though the description of this project is on the easier side, it requires a little bit of advanced programming logic (not too advanced though) to control the blinking pattern of 3 LEDs with the help of Arduino . This project is recommended for people who have a little bit of programming knowledge and are willing to learn the hardware intricacies.

This requires the assembly of several components apart from Arduino such as red, green and yellow LED, breadboard, few resistors, push board switch, and connecting wires.

Once the basic intuition is developed, you can also modify this code and readjust variable values according to your needs. Furthermore, this can also be extended to build a more complex system with motion sensors connected in such a way that the signal timings are readjusted.

Rainfall Detection Device

Few jumper wires, a buzzer, a rain sensor, and 1 Arduino board is all you need to create your own rainfall detector. As the rainfall starts, the devices make a beep sound, indicating rainfall.

Besides Arduino, the most important part of this device is the rain sensor, which is nothing but a PCB board. Almost everyone knows that water is a good conductor of electricity.

This principle is extensively utilized in this circuitry. When water droplets fall on the detector, the circuit is completed, which allows the flow of current within it.

Finally, the current powers the buzzer and an alarm is generated. You can also connect an LED in case you want a visual alarm by extending this further.

These were some of the projects which you can start right away, or take up as a weekend task to learn fundamentals. Get ready with your Arduino kit and laptop and dive right into it

