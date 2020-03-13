Lead Generation Strategies for Cloud Management Software Companies

A robust lead generation strategy that continuously onboard new qualified leads is an essential part of any B2B strategy, and there are a lot of things to keep in mind, especially if you are dealing with a niche.

For management software vendors, the task can be daunting, but with a little effort mixed with creativity, lead generation can be a continuous process.

In this article, we examine how PMS, EPDMS, and other management software vendors can properly compete and dominate in their respective realms.

The ABM Approach

The market for management software is niched but it can also encompass other buyers who have use of the services that you offer. Take cloud management software; for instance, it has numerous applications in different sectors from managing designers to managing manufacturing operations, depending on how marketing materials are tweaked; you can fine-tune to meet different pain points.

The account-based marketing approach is directed at looking for buyer personas that you want to target and fine-tuning your strategies in acquiring these types into your pipeline. There is a strong emphasis on profiling your prospects and personalizing the content you feed to them.

By doing this, you are more efficient with your resources, and you are not wasting money marketing in areas where it is not needed.

Look at Your Extended Network

This equals an extended market. When you look at your ideal buyers for management solutions, take a look at their stakeholders as well. This includes their connections, suppliers, and clients because you will find that there is a gold mine of other markets that you can target. More often than not, the solutions that your prospect will want to get ahold of are the same solutions that their clients would need.

How Simple Are You Packaging Your Solutions? Are You Showing Value?

Management software vendors usually have technological solutions to some of businesses hardest problems, but regardless if the answer is simple, we still need to convey the simplicity of the solution with the materials that we release.

Newcomers to solutions and DMUs dominated with people who are not as tech-savvy as would like them to be are a dime a dozen, and it is for them to become apprehensive with the solutions that you present to them.

By simplifying the answers to complicated issues in the workplace, you can easily convert these leads into customers.

Your Content Strategy Can Drive Home Wins

Content will always be king, but how are you strategizing it?

By producing whitepapers, case studies with real proof, consistent updates to your prospects, individual interest pieces, you can optimize your content strategy to start converting for you.

But you have to be willing to give things out for free.

Here’s why.

There is the psychology of reciprocation when you give something out because people will immediately feel the urge that they have to return the favor to your company. However, even without that, there is still the air of establishing your organization as the thought leader when it comes to these particular solutions.

Adopting a Multi-Channel Approach

Using email is an effective way to market, but are you employing telemarketing? Are your social media platforms active in pursuing people to market to? Can your helpdesk be reached at any time with the use of a chatbot?

Our customers are everywhere, and it is through the acknowledgment of this fact that we can adopt a multi-channel approach. A marketer has to have their material available to prospects regardless of what channel they frequent the most.

Regardless, if it’s a telemarketing campaign, an ad campaign on Facebook and actively sending out emails, you need to make sure you’re in different channels to reach your varied audience.

For instance, utilizing LinkedIn to prospect for customers is an effective way to connect with people from several industries and to broaden your scope of people to target.

Channels to consider:

PPC ads

LinkedIn

Facebook

Guest Blogging on renowned management sites

Telemarketing

Email campaigns

Harnessing Influencers in Different Fields

We’ve talked about this a few times, but the role of influencers in B2B sales will continue to grow in the years to come. People look to industry and thought leaders to lead the way, and having an influencer back up your campaign is extremely helpful.

Take for example a Performance Management Systems (PMS) that is an HR tool in most companies, by having your tool backed by a prominent motivational speaker or leader in HR; you will be able to reap the benefits of your brand’s association with the influencer.

The psychology behind it is simple, people follow leaders, and if leaders choose your product, it helps drive home some leads for your company.

Remember, management software is usually decided on by top-brass, if you have other similarly leveled people supporting you, it makes it easier to sell your product.

There are indeed different ways for you to tackle lead generation for management systems and it is all dependent on how you target and package your solutions. With these simple tips, even the most apprehensive of clients can be converted into your pipeline.

