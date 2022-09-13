Tracking The World's Top Trending Blockchain Games

To show our love and appreciation for blockchain games and support developers who are building the future of the gaming industry, we have launched our own platform to track the world’s most-trending blockchain games.

Dr.One is back, and I’m here to let you know that we weren’t playing around when we announced that HackerNoon had joined the Blockchain Game Alliance.





How Does Our Blockchain Games Platform Work?

Every blockchain game listed on HackerNoon gets its own dedicated page that shows all the information a gamer needs to know about it.





Most importantly, the page lists all the latest articles on HackerNoon that have mentioned the game.





Furthermore, the page also lists all the latest YouTube videos that have mentioned the game, and in the rankings page a preview of the game’s trailer is shown.





By calculating the traffic to each individual game page on HackerNoon, we determine how often people are searching for the blockchain game week-over-week.





Based on that data, our rankings page will show the percentage rise or fall of interest in that game for that particular week.





In the future, we plan to implement other data points, such as Token price fluctuations, overall mentions across the web, and more.





Why Bother Tracking Public Interest in Blockchain Games?

Our answer to that question depends on who is asking it.







For Gamers: For those that just want to play the best games the metaverse has to offer, we want to provide an easy interface to see which games are the most popular week over week. Gamers will be able to click on any game in the rankings that interest them and see what they’re all about directly on HackerNoon. They can even view game trailers and YouTuber coverage on those games to see if it’s the type of game they’d be interested in trying out.



For Investors: Before you buy a game’s token or NFT, it’s important to DYOR. We hope that our ‘trendingness’ ratings can help you see which games are rising and falling in the public eye. We don’t need to tell you that there are tons of scams out there . Being able to see the trending news around a particular blockchain game project can help you keep up to date on all the latest happenings in the gaming metaverse.



For Game Devs: Social listening and community management is an important part of marketing and developing your games. Your blockchain game page on HackerNoon is an easy way to see what our writers are saying about you and see the trend of people searching for your game on HackerNoon and the rest of the world wide web.





The Metaverse is Here to Stay

Regardless of whether or not you believe in the play-to-earn or play-and-earn movement, one thing is certain; the metaverse isn’t going anywhere.





We’ve been partnering with blockchain gaming companies such as The Sandbox , and Megafans , and the response has been phenomenal. The creative stories our contributors have come up with show just how much passion there is for the metaverse and the future it holds for us.





HackerNoon wants to be part of building the metaverse, in whatever small or large way we can.





We want to help game devs get their games the attention they deserve, and this new platform is just one way we’re going to do that!





How Do I Get My Blockchain Game Listed on HackerNoon?

Do you want to get your game listed on HackerNoon? Any blockchain game developer can get their game listed on our platform in 2 easy steps:





Step 1. Fill out this form: https://hngamingpages.paperform.co/

Step 2. Contact our Sponsors and Partners Rep [email protected]









That’s it! We hope you enjoy this new release as much as we do. Until next time, keep gaming, and keep writing on HackerNoon.





What is your favorite blockchain game? Which games have you invested in? Let us know in the comments below!