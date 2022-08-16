Decimated Launches DIO Staking Pool

Decimated is a 3rd person RPG metaverse with cyberpunk inspiration. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world that has fallen to ruin due to an environmental crisis. Decimated won the Best Blockchain Game award at the Crypto Games Conference in 2019. The DIO staking pool went live on 27th July 2022 following the claim portal launch. The NFT marketplace is due to launch in the run-up to the game launch, which will include in-game vehicles, weapons, apartments, and shops that players can leverage within the game.

Fracture Labs are the developers of Decimated, an open world survival sandbox RPG in a hostile dystopian world.





Fracture Labs, a blockchain-based videogame company, has announced new developments following a successful $4.3 million funding round last November.





The company saw support from companies such as Alameda Research, Mechanism Capital, VLaunch, Spartan, Gains Associates, Interstellar Ventures, Master Ventures, Huobi Ventures, Polygon, Spark Digital Capital, Metavest Capital, Titans Ventures, Germ Capital, Forward Analytics, and many more.





The company is focused on creating multiplayer games that are compatible with PC, consoles, and mobile. Its most prominent project thus far has been the popular ‘Decimated’ game, designed with a web3 layer using Solana.





The game, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world that has fallen to ruin due to an environmental crisis, is a 3rd person RPG metaverse with cyberpunk inspiration.





Players can choose either PvP or PvE mode and have to salvage resources, battle against authoritarian police, and survive the hellscape that Earth has become.





With these universally-loved themes and amazing in-game visuals, Decimated has proven to be popular with fans and critics alike.





Famously, Decimated won the Best Blockchain Game award at the Crypto Games Conference in 2019, and more awards in recent years.





Its trailer was featured on the IGN YouTube channel, which is one of the most influential in the gaming sector.





Within a few days, it had racked up over 80,000 views on the IGN channel and over 85,000 on the main Fracture Labs channel, bringing its total view count to over 165,000 views

With this latest funding round, even more, development can be made to the game, with the Fracture Labs team revealing that it will be leveraging Unreal Engine 5 for this.





This comes just after Decimated received an Epic MegaGrant from Unreal Engine to further its efforts.





On the team end, Fracture Labs announced an expansion, with its team growing to over 47 members. This team is at the helm of the Decimated community, which is over 140,000 followers strong and more than 20,000 in their discord community .





DIO, the native token of the Decimated universe, has also seen significant progress recently. It is already listed on several exchanges such as Raydium, Gate.io and Huobi but has even more listings on the way.





The DIO staking pool went live on 27th July 2022 following the claim portal launch. This portal is the vesting portal specifically created for Vlaunch winners and pre-sale buyers to manually claim their DIO tokens.





The NFT marketplace is due to launch in the run-up to the game launch, which will include in-game vehicles, weapons, apartments, and shops that players can leverage within the game.

In the future, Decimated will be opening as a platform for user-generated content, allowing content creators and modders to sell their own vehicles, weapons, apartment, and character customizations as NFTs.

Conclusions

If you are interested and want to jump in early, you can:

Buy DIO on Raydium, Gate.io, Huobi, or via Coinmarketcap.

on Raydium, Gate.io, Huobi, or via Coinmarketcap. Join their engaged discord community .

. Start following the content on their social media .

. Wait for the official launch.

About Fracture Labs

Fracture Labs is a blockchain-focused videogame company that is dedicated to creating multiplayer games for a number of different platforms including PC, console, VR and mobile.





The team behind Fracture Labs have been involved in the production of many top games including Playerunknowns Battlegrounds, Cyberpunk 2077, Injustice 2, Sniper 3 Ghost Warrior, Star Citizen, Batman Arkham Origins, Evolve, and many others.



