Battle Of Olympus: A Tekken Inspired Blockchain Fighting Game

Battle of Olympus is an arcade-style fighting game, with roguelike elements that is placed in the futuristic cyberpunk city of Olympus. Conquer your rivals and upgrade your character to become the next leader of the gods or you can join a team and take over the city to compete against other players. Rise to the top of Olympus and test your mettle!
In this Tekken-inspired blockchain fighting game, you will be able to show off your 1v1 fighting skills with lightning fast moves and by playing as legendary characters. As you improve your skills in Battle of Olympus you’ll have access to much more powerful equipment for your god. You can earn this gear by completing missions, killing bosses and helping your team win seasons to maximize your potential winnings.
Each piece of gear influences your god’s fighting style. Your combos will change as well as your move set, allowing you to strategically plan your next move and defeat your opponents in ways they will never see coming. They might not see it, but they will surely feel it.
In Battle Of Olympus, you can experience randomly generated missions, season-based competitions, and seasonal rewards! If this sounds like something that tickles your fancy, check out our roadmap so you can follow along with the development process of our game below.
As a play-and-earn game, Battle of Olympus allows players to get compensated while they play without sacrificing quality game play. There are two main ways players can make money with Battle of Olympus:
Want to let off some steam with your friends and knock each other out (virtually please)? Look no further than Battle Of Olympus. Or maybe you want to find your own way through the engaging storyline? Pick your poison, as we have implemented both of gameplay styles into Battle Of Olympus.
Battle other warriors all over the world with your favorite controller! Whether you game on a Playstation, Xbox, mouse and keyboard or even
Three buttons. That's all you need to bring down the hammer in Battle of Olympus and execute deadly combos with lightning fast precision. Punch, kick and use special moves to bring down your opponents and taste victory.
Keep an eye on the
