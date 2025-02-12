TikTok Shopping Is Opening the Floodgates to Scams

TikTok Shop is generally safe to buy from, but it’s important to be careful when purchasing from the online marketplace. TikTok Shop is a segment of TikTok that allows you to buy items from your favorite content creators and influencers. The online marketplace launched in the U.S. in September 2023, and approximately 5% of all American consumers purchased a gift from TikTok Shop during the 2023 holiday season, according to Forbes. In the Shop tab on TikTok, you can search for products based on recommended categories, such as fashion or electronics, just like you would on Amazon or other online marketplaces. While scrolling through your TikTok feed, you may come across videos focused on specific products linked to TikTok Shop, where you can purchase them directly from the marketplace.





Continue reading to learn about the potential risks of purchasing items from TikTok Shop, common TikTok Shop scams and how to stay safe while shopping on TikTok.





What are the risks of shopping on TikTok Shop?

Buying items from TikTok Shop comes with risks, including scammers and poor-quality products. Since not all sellers on TikTok Shop are verified, unverified sellers may sell counterfeit or low-quality items, or you may never receive the item you ordered. To avoid falling for scams, be sure to look for a badge or checkmark on a seller’s TikTok profile indicating that they are verified before making a purchase.

Common scams on TikTok Shop targeting buyers

Several common TikTok Shop scams that target you as a buyer include scammers selling phony items, never delivering your purchased item, targeting you with phishing scams or impersonating verified brands to gain your trust.

Scammers selling counterfeit or low-quality products

You may find a listing on TikTok Shop for a product you’ve been wanting at an ideal price. Scammers create attractive listings to draw you in, and once you make a purchase, you may receive a counterfeit or low-quality item that doesn’t match what you ordered. An easy way to tell if listings on TikTok Shop are scams is by looking for spelling or grammatical errors in product descriptions, sellers with no reviews or prices that don’t match the value of the item.

Scammers never delivering a purchased item

If you order an item through TikTok Shop, make sure to stay alert until it arrives. Scammers on TikTok Shop may create listings for items that don’t exist, take your payment and never deliver the item. Frequently check the status of your tracking information because scammers often provide false tracking numbers in non-delivery scams.

Scammers targeting you with phishing

TikTok Shop scammers may target you with phishing attempts by sending messages designed to trick you into revealing sensitive information or clicking unsolicited links. For example, you might receive a message from a seller on TikTok Shop asking you to click a link to provide your payment information. If a seller’s message contains urgent or threatening language, too-good-to-be-true offers, spelling or grammatical errors, unsolicited links or requests for personal information, you are likely dealing with a scammer who intends to steal your information or money through a phishing attack.

Scammers impersonating trusted brands or influencers

You may have heard that one of your favorite brands or influencers is selling a desirable item on TikTok Shop. Instead of visiting their verified profile page, you might search for the item on TikTok Shop and come across profiles that look almost identical to those of trusted brands and influencers. Scammers often create fake profiles to impersonate legitimate brands and influencers, tricking you into purchasing items from them. These scammers likely do not have the item they claim to be selling and will disappear with your money.

How to stay safe and avoid falling for scams on TikTok Shop

Despite the many kinds of scams you could face on TikTok Shop, you can stay safe from becoming a victim by checking sellers’ profiles, using secure payment methods, avoiding offers that seem too good to be true and never sharing sensitive information with a seller.





Check seller reviews, ratings and verification

Always check a seller’s legitimacy before making a purchase on TikTok Shop. Investigating the types of reviews and ratings a seller has can help you avoid scams, as a seller with limited or no reviews is often untrustworthy and may attempt to scam you. Double-check that the seller’s profile is verified with a badge or checkmark on TikTok Shop because verification means TikTok has confirmed their identity.











Use secure payment methods

When using TikTok Shop to buy items, avoid conducting payments through other apps. Use TikTok Shop’s built-in payment system to ensure your transactions are secure and protected. If a seller urges you to pay them through Venmo, Cash App or any other off-platform app, you should be cautious and only trust sellers who use TikTok Shop’s payment system. Additionally, use a credit card instead of a debit card for purchases. Credit cards provide better protection against fraud, ensuring you won’t lose the money saved in your bank account if you get scammed.

Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true

Like Temu and other online marketplaces, TikTok Shop often offers products at low prices. However, you should be cautious of listings that appear too good to be true. For example, if you are shopping for a new gaming system on TikTok Shop and see it priced at $20, you should be skeptical of the price and not fall for the scammer’s fake listing.

Avoid sharing sensitive information

If a seller on TikTok Shop claims they can’t send your item without specific sensitive information, such as your payment information, stop communicating with them immediately. Scammers may request personal information, claiming it is necessary for shipping. However, sharing sensitive information with a seller on TikTok Shop jeopardizes your privacy and online safety, as they could use that information to target you with more scams or, in extreme cases, commit identity theft.

Unsolicited links and attachments can lead to a variety of negative consequences, including your private information being stolen or malware being installed on your device. If you receive a message from a seller on TikTok Shop containing a link that they ask you to click, avoid clicking on it because you may get hacked. If you believe a link from a seller is safe, check its safety before clicking by using a URL checker, like Google Transparency Report.

Secure your TikTok account

Make sure your TikTok account is secure to stay safe from common TikTok Shop scams. You should use a strong password that consists of at least 16 characters and a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. It’s also important to add extra layers of security to your TikTok account by enabling Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) methods, such as Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) or using a phishing-resistant passkeythat has 2FA by design. Adding these additional layers of security makes it challenging for anyone to access your account without verifying your identity.





To enable 2FA on your TikTok account, follow these steps:



Tap your profile at the bottom right of your home screen. Select the menu icon on the top right corner of your screen, then tap Settings and privacy from the dropdown. Once in the Settings and privacy screen, tap Security & permissions within the Account section. Tap 2-step verification, then select at least two methods to turn on 2FA. Enable SMS and email options for 2FA by tapping Turn on.





To set up a passkey on your TikTok account, go to your profile, select the menu icon, then tap Settings and privacy. Tap Account, then tap Passkey. From there, you will follow the instructions on your screen and create a passkey. Once you confirm your passkey, TikTok will ask you for your passkey each time you log in.

Report suspicious sellers

If you suspect you are talking to a fraudulent seller or realize you’ve been scammed, you should report the seller’s account on TikTok. To report a suspicious TikTok account, visit the seller’s profile, tap the Share button at the top, then select Report. Choose the reason for reporting the seller’s account, tap Submit and TikTok will receive your report. Reporting suspicious sellers on TikTok Shop helps protect others from getting scammed and reduces the presence of scammers on the platform.

Protect yourself from scammers on TikTok Shop

Keep yourself safe from scammers while shopping online, especially on TikTok Shop, by reviewing sellers’ ratings, using secure payment methods, avoiding sharing sensitive information and never clicking on unsolicited links. Many scams on TikTok Shop aim to steal your private information or money, so always be cautious and do your research before making a purchase.







