This New Cryptocurrency Surges 250% as Phase 6 Nears 99% Completion

A fast-moving new cryptocurrency is catching the attention of traders searching for early-stage tokens with real breakout potential. With its price rising 250% during development and its current allocation window almost full, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now being discussed as one of the most promising top crypto contenders heading into 2026. As Phase 6 approaches 99% completion, momentum continues to build, raising questions about whether this could be the next major move in the altcoin market. What Mutuum Finance Is Building and Why It Matters Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending protocol designed to support structured borrowing and lending activity. The system allows users to supply assets such as ETH or USDT, and in return they receive mtTokens. These mtTokens increase in value as borrowers repay interest. A user lending $600 of ETH may see mtTokens grow as activity expands across the protocol. This structure ties yield to actual usage rather than inflation, one of the main reasons analysts and traders have begun watching MUTM more closely. Borrowers interact with interest rates that shift depending on liquidity levels. When liquidity is strong, borrowing stays affordable. When it tightens, borrowing becomes more expensive. Loan-to-value limits guide safe borrowing conditions, and if collateral drops too low, liquidation may occur. Liquidators repay part of the debt and receive collateral at a discount. This keeps lending markets balanced and reduces risk during volatile periods. Mutuum Finance confirmed on its official X account that the V1 testnet will launch in Q4 2025. V1 introduces the lending pool, mtTokens, the liquidation engine and the debt module. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets. The team also stated that Halborn Security is reviewing the protocol’s contracts, including liquidation logic and interest structures, ahead of the launch. Funding Strength and Holder Growth Mutuum Finance reports $19.250M raised so far. This funding level ranks among the highest for new DeFi projects this year. The project has also grown to 18,500 holders, showing that interest is widespread and not concentrated in a small group. According to the team, both the funding amount and the number of holders reflect early confidence in the protocol’s ability to scale once V1 becomes active. The price of MUTM began at $0.01 in early 2025. It now sits at $0.035, marking a 250% increase during the development phase. This type of early rise often signals strengthening adoption and expanding visibility. It also shows how traders may be positioning ahead of the next growth stage. Token Distribution and Community Engagement Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion tokens. Out of this supply, 1.82 billion tokens were allocated for the presale. This equals 45.5% of all MUTM tokens. According to the team, this broad early distribution helps build a stronger and more decentralized user base before the protocol goes live. More than 815 million tokens have already been purchased. Community participation is supported by the project’s 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor earns $500 MUTM. This has kept the community active and has brought attention from users in multiple regions. The project also supports card payment, allowing new participants to join without navigating complex wallet procedures. These features have made Mutuum Finance one of the more accessible new crypto presales in the market, which in turn has contributed to its growing demand. Phase 6 Acceleration, Whale Entry and Why It Matters Phase 6 is now near 99% completion, with only a small amount of tokens remaining at $0.035. Phase 7 will introduce a nearly 20% price increase, making the final moments of Phase 6 some of the most active so far. Early buyers know that the launch price is $0.06, and Phase 1 buyers are positioned for a potential 500% appreciation at listing. A recent whale buy of more than $100,000 has reduced the remaining allocation and created a stronger sense of urgency. Whale entries typically appear when larger investors expect strong performance in the next stage of a project. This type of activity often signals that traders believe a breakout may occur during the shift from development to public testing. Mutuum Finance’s presale has moved quickly over the past weeks as demand has grown, and the remaining allocation window has become one of the main talking points across the community. Why This Project Could Be the Next Big Breakout Several factors influence why traders believe Mutuum Finance may be positioned for a major move in Q1 2026. The project is early, priced low, building around lending functionality and backed by both CertiK and Halborn. mtTokens allow users to earn yield tied to real borrowing activity, and the buy-and-distribute model creates constant buy pressure tied to platform revenue. The stablecoin plan expands future liquidity. The V1 testnet launches during a market period when investors typically rotate into early DeFi platforms. The allocation window is closing rapidly. New holders are entering daily. Whale activity is increasing. These combined signals show that Mutuum Finance has the momentum many breakout tokens demonstrated ahead of their first major cycle. Mutuum Finance has risen 250%, raised $19.250M, surpassed 18,500 holders, sold 815M tokens, and is approaching full allocation in Phase 6. With developing mtToken yield, revenue-backed buy pressure, stablecoin preparation, oracle accuracy, audited contracts and a confirmed Q4 V1 release, the project is quickly becoming a frontrunner among top crypto candidates. As long as demand continues to accelerate and V1 performs as expected, Mutuum Finance may become one of the biggest breakout stories of early 2026. The remaining window at $0.035 is narrowing quickly, and many traders are watching closely to see how the final stage unfolds. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com Linktree: <https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance](https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance) <https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance](https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance) This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program