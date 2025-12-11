BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR

BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, today launched a campaign, featuring rewards and referral incentives for Stable token stakers. BTSE The initiative aligns with Stable’s listing on BTSE on December 8, 2025, and is designed to encourage usage of its blockchain, the world's first Stablechain designed for USDT. listing on BTSE first Stablechain designed for USDT Stable’s chain aims to facilitate real-dollar, sub-second settlement, gas-free peer transfers, and the usage of USDT as native gas fees. Users can enter the campaign and find further details on the official page here. here here Unlocking BTSE’s Stable Staking Initiative From December 11-18, new and existing users alike can stake Stable (STABLE) tokens for up to 500% APR, depending on how many tokens they stake and how quickly the allocations are claimed. From December 11-18, new and existing users alike can stake Stable (STABLE) tokens for up to 500% APR, depending on how many tokens they stake and how quickly the allocations are claimed. How It Works Users must pass KYC and stake at least 8,000 STABLE tokens through the official page here.\nVerified users will receive annualized interest at rates of 100%, 300%, or 500% at the end of the seven-day staking period, with the highest APRs given on a first come, first served basis to users who stake the most tokens. Interest will be distributed in the form of STABLE tokens.\n\n500% APR Tier: 50,000 - 150,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 300 staking users\n300% APR Tier: 15,000 - 30,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 3,000 staking users\n100% APR Tier: 8,000 - 20,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 30,000 staking users\n\n\nParticipating users can invite friends to join and stake STABLE to gain an additional chance at receiving one of the boosted APR rates. Referring three friends successfully will grant another chance at 300% APR, while referring ten friends successfully will grant another chance at 500% APR.\nVerified users who complete the seven-day staking period are also eligible for more incentives, which will be announced at a later date. Users must pass KYC and stake at least 8,000 STABLE tokens through the official page here. here here Verified users will receive annualized interest at rates of 100%, 300%, or 500% at the end of the seven-day staking period, with the highest APRs given on a first come, first served basis to users who stake the most tokens. Interest will be distributed in the form of STABLE tokens.\n\n500% APR Tier: 50,000 - 150,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 300 staking users\n300% APR Tier: 15,000 - 30,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 3,000 staking users\n100% APR Tier: 8,000 - 20,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 30,000 staking users 500% APR Tier: 50,000 - 150,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 300 staking users\n300% APR Tier: 15,000 - 30,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 3,000 staking users\n100% APR Tier: 8,000 - 20,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 30,000 staking users 500% APR Tier: 50,000 - 150,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 300 staking users 300% APR Tier: 15,000 - 30,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 3,000 staking users 100% APR Tier: 8,000 - 20,000 STABLE tokens, allocated to 30,000 staking users Participating users can invite friends to join and stake STABLE to gain an additional chance at receiving one of the boosted APR rates. Referring three friends successfully will grant another chance at 300% APR, while referring ten friends successfully will grant another chance at 500% APR. Verified users who complete the seven-day staking period are also eligible for more incentives, which will be announced at a later date. BTSE is proud to support innovative projects like Stable, whose USDT-optimized layer 1 blockchain offers fast, gas-free stablecoin transactions that align with our vision to advance global crypto and payments infrastructure. This campaign reflects BTSE’s ongoing commitment to supporting pioneering projects that shape the future of digital finance. Users are encouraged to deposit and stake Stable tokens through BTSE’s official page here. here here About BTSE BTSE Group is a global blockchain technology and fintech company founded in 2018, offering cryptocurrency infrastructure solutions such as exchange services, payments, and enterprise tools. BTSE operates a robust platform supporting over 200 cryptocurrencies and access to perpetual futures markets in select jurisdictions. BTSE With a monthly trading volume exceeding $30 billion globally, BTSE also offers enterprise solutions, enabling businesses to create custom white-label exchanges, wallets, and payment gateways. BTSE serves both retail and institutional clients worldwide. For more information: Official Website: https://www.btse.com/\nTwitter: https://x.com/BTSE_Official\nInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/btse_exchange/\nTik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@btseofficial\nLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/btseofficial/ Official Website: https://www.btse.com/ https://www.btse.com/ Twitter: https://x.com/BTSE_Official https://x.com/BTSE_Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/btse_exchange/ https://www.instagram.com/btse_exchange/ Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@btseofficial https://www.tiktok.com/@btseofficial LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/btseofficial/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/btseofficial/ This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program