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These People Bought and Scammed Their Way to Get Instagram Verification Checkmarks

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byPro Publica@propublica

Pursuing stories with moral force.

December 7th, 2022
featured image - These People Bought and Scammed Their Way to Get Instagram Verification Checkmarks
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Pro Publica@propublica

Pursuing stories with moral force.

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media#social-media#scam#instagram#propublica#verification#spotify#meta#influencers

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