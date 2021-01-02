200 Black Women In Tech To Follow on Twitter {2020 List}

In this unprecedented, tumultuous and challenging year, Twitter remained a source for news and information-sharing on all things pandemic related, political and tech!

Even while navigating the stress, anxiety and sometimes heartache and heartbreak that was common this year, the 200 women who made this year's Black Women In Tech to Follow on Twitter list continued to disseminate tips, hacks, insights and knowledge.

They gave of their personal lives working in the tech industry and engaed their followers by providing updates on issues and events related to inclusive tech initiatives around their personal community and the world.

Background

The Black Women In Tech To Follow On Twitter list is back thanks to the generous sponsorship of a Black Woman in Tech Boss, Nicole Commissiong, Vice President, Operations of Maryland-based Dynamic Services Solutions.

The list returns after a brief one-year hiatus because it is and has been a labor of love of mine. Usually, the process of curating it every year is a one to three woman operation. Because it is quite time consuming, it was not financially feasible to pull off in 2019 despite the fact that a lists were released in 2016, 2017 and 2018 previously.

Enter Nicole Commissiong, a government contract powerhouse, who runs one of the few women-lead homeland infrastructure support companies to partner with the United States government and private sector clients for over two decades.

Commissiong's company, Dynamic Services Solutions, an engineering and Project Management and Emergency Management firm was at one time the only black woman-owned Tier-1 Engineering Furnishing and Installation (EFI) vendor for Verizon in the Mid-Atlantic providing telecommunications and power infrastructure.

Even though earlier permutations of the list received support from the tech community and was even retweeted by the Obama Administration's Office on African American affair's Twitter page, it still did not gain much traction outside of Twitter.

But the post-George Flloyd protest movement drew a renewed interest in re-visiting the ways marginalized communities and groups had been ignored, overlooked, underfunded, and not supported.

Black Women continue to represent less than 1% of Venture Capital funding in the tech space and go missing from annual roundups of "Who To Follow Lists" that begin circulating at the end of each year. It was the reason I started this recognition in 2016 in the first place.

"I looked forward to reading about the wonderful, informed, engaging Black women who made the list every year and was disappointed to see it go away," she said. "When asked to help usher in its return, I knew as a Black woman myself who moves and manoeuvrers in a male-dominated field that I had to step in and offer my assistance."

Commissiong currently manages dozens of employees and leads several multi-million dollar high impact infrastructure projects in various technology sectors, and more recently, emergency management, and has a team that is 75% women.

Thanks to the generous sponsorship support of Commissiong, it is an honor to produce and release the latest edition of 200 Black Women in Tech to Follow on Twitter.

Methodology: We selected those who update their accounts regularly, and usually share news, information, images, ideas and tips related to inclusion, the celebration of diversity in tech and the elevation of underrepresented groups. Ideally, the majority of the content shared by these women is not self-promotional but instructive and shared to edify followers while expressing themselves, their passions and their opinions and authentic selves. We could not add accounts that are set to Private.

What's New: This 2020, this year, we tried to go even deeper with pure tech and selected more coders, software engineers, front-end developers and code newbies, including several college students and young professionals, as well as innovators and founders who are under 25.

Also this year, to make room for more individuals, we removed all the organizations that previously occupied space on the list. We celebrate the individuals who are the engines of those groups instead.

We wanted to maintain a robust list of active users of this social media platform’s most informative, influential, and engaging tweeters, so those who have accounts that infrequently tweet were not included this year!

FOLLOW ALL: If you are on Twitter, you can follow everyone on this list at once by following this Twitter List!

Without much further ado, these were the most active and relevant voices in 2020.

Yours Truly,

Jay Jay Ghatt, Founder and Curator, 200 Black Women to Follow On Twitter



A.



Ada nduka Oyom

@Kolokodess

Twitter Bio: Software Developer | DevRel (SSA) Google; @gdg + @WomenTechmakers | ex @interswitchgroup| Technical writer | Building @SheCodeAfrica + @oscafrica

Adaora Udoji

@AdaoraUdoji

Twitter Bio: #Media #EmergingTech #Storytelling #CreativeDevelopment @theRLabNYC @ITP @TheHelmco @PipelineAngels #3D #XR #AI Former @CNN @ABCNews @PublicRadio @NewsDeeply

Ademusoyo

Twitter Bio: ah-day-moo-(sho-yo) engineer. entrepreneur. she/her #WomenMake #BlackTechTwitter @MacScientists @societyxtech FREE: http://ademusoyo.com/master-coding

Adepeju Jaiyeoba

@pjlalah

Twitter Bio: Founder @brownbutton_org &Mother's Delivery Kit|Queen of England Points of Light Awardee| @washfellowshi

Fellow| [email protected]

Aerica Shimizu Banks

@erikashimizu

Twitter Bio: “If you have come here to help me you are wasting your time, but if you have come because your liberation is bound up with mine, then let us work together.”

Afrohacker

@Afrohacker

Twitter Bio: Women In Tech #WIT | Data scientist | Food expert | Sports fan | Cyclist | Sorting hat sent me to Slytherin

Aisha Blake

@AishaBlake

Twitter Bio: (she/her) @TitleOfConf & @selfconference co-organizer, and @SpeakersInTech co-founder. AishaCodes on Twitch! Prev: @gatsbyjs

Aisha Bowe

@arbowe

Twitter Bio: Former @nasa Rocket Scientist 🚀7-Figure Entrepreneur and Global STEM Speaker. Founder of @STEMBoard & @stemlingoco

Amanda Spann

@amandaspann

Twitter Bio: Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builder l Founder of The App Accelerator l Co-Founder of CultureCrush App & TipOff Game l Previously @TiphubAfrica @IBM@Techstars

April Speight

@VogueandCode

Twitter Bio: I play a developer on the interweb (e) @azureadvocate - Spatial Computing at @Microsoft life is plastic — it’s fantastic + Oui, Queen

Andrea Evans, Esq.

@EvansIPLaw

Twitter Bio: Intellectual Property Attorney - #Patent, #Trademark and #Copyright Law/ 2014 White House STEM Champion of Change! As seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, FOX and Make48

Angela Benton

@ABenton

Twitter Bio: Currently: Chief Exec @Streamlytics Previously: Founded 1st minority accelerator NewME (Acquired). Also: Author. Cancer Survivor. Mom. IG @abenton

Angie Jones

@techgirl1908

Twitter Bio: Principal Developer Advocate @Applitools | Director of @TestAutomationU | International Keynote Speaker | Java Champion | Master Inventor | Prev. Twitter & IBM

Anie Akpe

@AnieAkpe

Twitter Bio: Founder @IBOMLLC ~ @AfricanWIT @innov8tivmag Beta: @AwitCreatives

Aniyia Williams

@operaqueenie

Twitter Bio: systempreneur. creator. human. @polotek’s wife. rolling deep with @omidyarnetwork, @bbfounders, @zebras_unite, @buildwithbia, @fireflyalliance. views = mine.

Anissa Thompson

@anissat

Twitter Bio: 🎓@CSUDHExtendedEd #SocialMedia 👩🏽‍💻#UXUI #Developer | 👩🏽‍🏫Trainer | Educator | Speaker • 🎨 #Adobe ACP | UGM @lawebprosgroup • ⛪#Yeshua (Jesus) Believer

Ariel Ash-Shakoor

@2AsquaredTwitter

Twitter Bio: Biomedical Engineer | Cardiovascular Devices | DEI Advocate | Black & STEM News | DC Fitness Events | TV/Movie/Music/Book Reviews | No Political Endorsements

Arlan Hamilton

@ArlanWasHere

Twitter Bio: BLACK. Founder @Backstage_Cap, board @getmahme, author IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME, host YOUR FIRST MILLION pod, fan @GeneralHospitaL, MARRIED to @queergermangirl 😍

Arlyne Simon, Ph.D

@ArlynSimonePhD

Twitter Bio: Founder http://timouns.com, Patented Inventor, Biomedical Engineer, Author #AbbyInvents, @ifthenshecan STEM Advocate, My mission: ⬆️ no. of inventors

Ashley Mosley Dickens

@AshMosley

Twitter Bio: Stay-at-home mom on a break from Silicon Valley. Proud grad of @howardU. She/Her. 🏳️‍🌈💖

Ashley Nelson-Hornstein

@ashleynh

Twitter Bio: iOS Engineer. Conference Speaker. Blogger.

Ayori Selassie

@iAyori

Twitter Bio: AI, Engineer, Writer, Selfpreneur, Ethics http://TheSelfpreneur.com | http://LifeModel.co | #AI#MachineLearning #LifeModelDesign#ThinkDontSqueeze

B.

Barbara H. Whye

@barbarawhye

Twitter Bio: Intel Corporate Vice President-Human Resources, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, and Apple’s announced next VP of Inclusion and Diversity #AKA

Bari A. Williams

@BariAWilliams

Twitter Bio: Tech Esq. + Ops | @StubHub + @Facebook alum | D&I/Equity advocate | Asker of why | Around the way etiquette lover | #TownBusiness | Cal Alum | Views = mine.

B.

Laurie

@beLaurie

Twitter Bio: | professional smiler — tech obsessed — experience curator — follower of Jesus — Haitian | alum: @Pinterest @a16z @CODE2040 @LinkedIn@StartupAmerica @HowardU |

Brandeis Marshall

@csdoctorsister

Twitter Bio: compsci - data wing, race+ and education. building @dataedxgroup & @BlkWomenInData (she/hers) Views = mine. #BlackComputing #DataScienceEducation #DataedX

Bria Sullivan

@bria_sullivan

Twitter Bio: partner at venture firm || ex-[email protected]engineer, ex-@microsoftpm || game dev • advisor @googlestartups & @thestartfund

Brittney Ball

@Bri_toe-knee

Twitter Bio: Doc Engineer @Facebook 👍🏾 | YouTuber 🖥 | Tweeter 🐥 | InstaGrammer 📸 | Coder 👩🏾‍💻 | Blogger 💻 | Speaker 🗣 | LGBTQ+ 🏳️‍🌈 | My views are my own 💁🏾‍♀️

Brit Fitzpatrick

@BritFitzpatrick

Twitter Bio: no luck, only grace • network capital entrepreneur • connector & community builder @wearebluenorth #TBNSCM • Louisville born, @HowardU bred • opinions = mine

C.

Camille Hearst

@camillionz

Twitter Bio: Entrepreneur, product leader, lightweight angel investor. Head of @spotifyartists. Ex-Apple, YouTube, Google, started Kit @ Expa, sold it to Patreon.

Candi Castleberry

@Candi

Twitter Bio: VP #DiversityPartnerships @Twitter

#IWillDoMyPart Intersectionality•Diversity•AI #ServeOthers Dignity&Respect #LiveWithJoy ΔΣΘ Views=MyOwn 🥰=☀️+🚴🏽‍♂️+🚤+🍾

Candice Morgan

@Candice_MMorgan

Twitter Bio: Lead Equity & Inclusion @GVteam (Google Ventures). Former Head of Diversity @Pinterest and Senior Director @CatalystInc. Pronouns: she/her. Views = mine.

CarlyAnn Fergus

@CarlyAnnFergus

Twitter Bio: Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builder Former: @Xrclabs @Parsons Advisories/ Committees: @Opp_Net @cfda EGLP / CELA

Ceora

@ceeoreo_

Twitter Bio: dev marketing @codesandbox ✨ instructor @eggheadio ✨ aws ☁️ + python 🐍 + jamstack ✨ join @100ProjectDays with me😊 MemeQueen™️✨ aws community builder

Charlene Brown, MD

@DrCharleneBrown

Twitter Bio: Founder @CNASimVR| Former @usaid, @us_fda, @BMore_Healthy Deputy Commissioner | @harvardmed @harvardchansph @princeton alum |#Consultant #PublicHealth #PrevMed

Charlene Hunter

@charlenephunter

Twitter Bio: Full Stack Java, C#, JS Developer. Founder @codingblackfems. Co-Host @meetupandcode. Love to travel. (She/Her)

Cheryl Contee

@ch3ryl

Twitter Bio: geek + good = inspirational innovation — CEO of Do Big Things. My full time job = proud mama of a toddler!

Chidera Je-Ni

@dera_jo

Twitter Bio: funemployed

Christina Morillo

@divinetechygirl

Twitter Bio: Demystifying infosec & tech one byte at a time. ☀️ Security Engineering. InfoSec, 😍 Identity, Tech. Ex-MSFT. Creator @wocintechchat photos • Co-Chair @wisporg

Chyrelle

@ChyrelleIT

Twitter Bio: Daughter of God, Mom, Web Design intern, Full-Stack Software Engineer Student @FlatironSchool. Almost certified in AWS🤞🏾 & Security + 🤦🏾‍♀️



Codeana

@nonprofWHIT

Twitter Bio: FTP | software dev | tweets candidly abt the public sector, tech, gadgets, #data | opinions = mine | she/her | #INTP | #natureistherapy #getoutside

Corvida Raven

@corvida

Twitter Bio: Known for talking #tech in plain English. Also a #blackbirder || Formerly: TED, Intel, ReadWrite, Chevrolet/GM 🏳️‍🌈 || Hampton U

Cynthia Gale Manor

@CynthiaManor

Twitter Bio: Retired IT/Reporting professional working towards new career in #WebDev • Student • Graphic Artist • @UTAustin Alum • #BlackTechTwitter #WomenInTech

D.

Darnèle Adhemar

@Darlene91

Twitter Bio: Software Developer || Lifelong learner || Reader 📗📘|| Traveler 🧳|| Food lover 😋 #blackTechTwitter 🇭🇹 ♓️

Dawn Dickson-Akpoghene

@THEDawnDickson

Twitter Bio: Lightworker 🧞‍♀️🧚🏾‍♀️|Entrepreneur |@PopComTech |@FlatOutofHeels | #Inventor | #Speaker | Living my dreams! Take my #crowdfunding course CLICK below linktr.ee/Dawndickson

Deb Raji

@rajiinio

Twitter Bio: AI accountability, audits & eval. Keen on participation & practical outcomes. Opinions are my own. @mozilla Fellow, forever @AJLUnited, @hashtag_include ✝️

E.

Elle Elliott

@DigitalNoires

Twitter Bio: UX Designer • Audiophile • Empath • Human Centered Design • World Traveler• LGBT 🏳️‍🌈. http://linkedin.com/in/elle-elliott-6695b6a8… #HireMe

Emmie Lewis-Briggman

@emmieglewis

Twitter Bio: God First, Mommy of 5, Wife, Enterprise Architect & Lead IT Architect, CSM, CSD, 🐝 Georgia Tech, Views are my own

Erica Baker

@Erica Joy

Twitter Bio: she/her | Director of Engineering | Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble. -John Lewis | 💖💙

Ericka Mabion

@3TrailsMabion

Twitter Bio: 3x TOY: innovation, creativity & change. K-8 PLTW/CS Coordinator, wife, mother, and giver. Google Certified Trainer. Presenter. Empowerer.

Erin Horne McKinney

@erinhmckinney

Twitter Bio: ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 #visionarychangeagent #socialimpact #innovationstrategy #afrofuturist

Erin Teague

@ErinTeague

Twitter Bio: 👩🏽‍💻product @youtube & @google, previously @twitter & @yahoo | 👩🏽‍🎓 @harvard, @umengineering & @eecsatmi alum | ❤️ working hard to make my ancestors smile!

Evelyn Namara

@enamara

Twitter Bio: Tech Entrepreneur | Pan Africanist

Felicia Hatcher

@FeleciaHatcher

Twitter Bio: Entrepreneur|Author|Mom| Co-Founder of Center for Black Innovation @blacktechweek. I have an obsession with traveling, desserts & helping people get on stages.

G.

Gloria Kimbwala

@gkimbwala

Twitter Bio: Founder of Bisalu.Speaker, Mom. #blockchain #codecamp #womenintech #diversityintech #wocinTech #minorities

H.

Hadiyah Mujhid

@hadiyahdotme

Twitter Bio: Founder @hbcuvc. Recovering #software eng. Helping @indievc & @lightspeedvp find dope founders. My venn #startups #venturecapital #hbcus.

Heather Faison

@HeatherFaison

Twitter Bio: Girls advocate using tech to accelerate change. ⚡@HowardU grad. Hella gay. DC Oakland RDU

I.

Idalin Bobe

@IdalinBobe

Twitter Bio: Founder http://TechActivist.Org • Organizer of @Tech_Intersect • Organizer of @Tech_Intersect a conf for #WOC • Former #BlackGirlsCODE • I ❤️ tech + social justice • 💚💕 • 🐶mom#ThoughtWorks

Ifeoma Ozoma

@IfeomaOzoma

Twitter Bio: Founder and Principal of Earthseed | First Draft News Board | ex Pinterest, Facebook, Google | Yale | nature photographer

Ilham Kadri

@Kadriilham

Twitter Bio: CEO @SolvayGroup. Passionate about #sustainability #digital #technology #diversity & #inclusion. Proud mum & Chairwoman Emeritus of Hygieia Network

Ire Aderinokun

@ireaderinokun

Twitter Bio: Frontend Dev, UI Design, @buycoins_africa (YC S18), @botsofcode, @googledevexpert, @frontstackio, @feminist_co

Isa Watson

@Isadwatson

Twitter Bio: helping you spend time with your fav people | founder @withyoursquad | mit, cornell, hu grad |

Izzy Vix

@Is_Vix

Twitter Bio: Cloud Security Analyst #infosec #cybersecurity #blacktechtwitter 🇭🇹 | my tweets are my own.

J.

Jaid Barrett

@jaidbarrett

Twitter Bio: InfoSec Professional | Cybersecurity, Data Privacy, InfoSec & Tech Lover | University of South Florida Alum | STEM | eCommerce | Jamaican | Views Are My Own

Jaleesa Trapp

@JaleesaT

Twitter Bio: revolutionary ✊🏾 educator 👩🏾‍🏫 uw alum (@hcdeuw) 💜💛 currently a phd student at the mit @medialab 👩🏾‍💻 she/her

Jamie Broadnax

@JamieBroadnax

Twitter Bio: Blogger. Nerd. Billionaire. Just kidding. Founder and CEO @blackgirlnerds Freelance writer. @criticschoice member. Fighter for Progressive Policy and Rights

Jay Jay Ghatt

@JayJayGhatt

Twitter Bio: #Blerd| #PinterestMarketingExpert| #SocialMedia Coach. http://Jenebaspeaks.com; ; #EIC @Bellyitch ; Creator:200 Black Women in Tech on Twitter To Follow

Jessica Dembe

@jmdembe

Twitter Bio: Front-End Engineer. @theironyard & @UofMaryland alumni. Typing fast and taking notes. My opinions, musings, and observations. #DCTech. she/her.

Jessica O. Matthews

@jessomatt

Twitter Bio: Fndr & CEO, Uncharted Power. Believer in all things authentic, disruptive and empowering. Contact: [email protected]

Jessica Williams

@techbizgirl

Twitter Bio: I created the #jesspicks newsletter and can help you get resources and tools to make money from a #sidehustle. Click the link below to see this week's tips!

Jewel Burks Solomon

@jewelmelanie

Twitter Bio: saved by grace • partner at @collab_capital • Head of @googlestartups, U.S. • founder @Partpic (acq. by @Amazon) • @howardu alumna • opinions are mine • she/her

Jewell Scott

@JewellJScott

Twitter Bio: Web developer. Practitioner. E-book reader. Asking questions and learning stuff. I saw Black Panther for Shuri. Frequently offline.

Jotaka Eaddy

@JotakaEaddy

Twitter Bio: Connecting DC & Silicon Valley| Founder & CEO Full Circle Strategies | Fmr Sr. Advisor@NAACP | Fmr VP #SiliconValley Exec| Founder #winwithblackwomen My Tweets

Joy Buolamwini

@jovialjoy

Twitter Bio: Founder Algorithmic Justice League @AJLUnited | https://instagram.com/joyfulcode/ - Warrior Artist, Computer Scientist

Joycelyn James

@jfjamesesq

Twitter Bio: Advocate for diversity & inclusion in all things media, tech & STEM related. RT not endorsement. Proud Howard Bison in the Capital of Inclusive Innovation.

Juliana Rotich

@afromusing

Twitter Bio: Building. Make, fix, help others. WEF Young Global Leader, Co-founded @BRCKnet @Ushahidi + I serve on a couple of boards. Views expressed here are mine

Jumoke Dada

@jumokedada

Twitter Bio: Technologist. Entrepreneur. Storyteller 👩🏾‍💻 @SignatureRED | @TechWomenWork | @HUETechSummit | @ForbesWomen

K.

Karama Horne

@theblerdgurl

Twitter Bio: I’m Karama! Culture journalist|Content creator|Professional Geek #theblerdgurlLIVE #SYFYWIRE #Nerdist #RottenTomatoes @tiylandcreative [email protected]

Kamilah Taylor

@kamilah

Twitter Bio: 👩🏾‍💻engineer building thoughtful products•now: @gustohq • past: @theswaayapp @krikeyapp @LinkedIn @IllinoisCS etc•compulsive 📚 buyer•Hufflepuff+Trekkie

Katrine Jones

@Katrina_HRM

Twitter Bio: She/Her/Hers. D&I Lead, AWS ProServe. Always envisioning an equitable & inclusive future. Mama extraordinaire. Dreaming of my next beach moment. Views-mine.

Kaya Thomas

@kthomas901

Twitter Bio: Software engineer, writer & keynote speaker. Creator of @WeReadTooApp, senior iOS engineer @calm, @acefitness CPT, @dartmouth alum.

Keirsten Brager

@KeirstenBrager

Twitter Bio: The cybers. Tech. 💰💰 @profbrager’s wife. Buy Secure The InfoSec Bag: Six Figure Career Guide http://keirstenbrager.tech/securetheinfos

Kelli Nikole

@kellinikole

Twitter Bio: catalyst

Kenda Codes

@kendacodes

Twitter Bio: Full-stack Web Developer |Web design | #BlackTech | #womenInTech | #BlackTechTwitter | —my thoughts are my own and are not tied to any company or corporation—

Kesha Williams

@KeshaWillz

Twitter Bio: Software Engineering Leader, Training Architect @acloudguru, Speaker, #AWS ML Hero, #Alexa Champion, #Java Geek, Founder @SalaryOverflow, Board @WomenInVoice

Keziyah

@KeziyahL

Twitter Bio:

Black, bi, & bored 💖💜💙 Software engineer.

Don't follow me for tech tweets. Do follow me for left tweets.

My opinions, of course. she/her. avi:@pianta_

Khalia Braswell

@KhaliaBraswell

Twitter Bio: At the nexus of computer science + education + user experience • mastered it, now pursuing a PhD in those things @TempleUniv • Founder of @INTechCamps • 🔺1913🐘

Kierra





@iamKierraD

Twitter Bio: Data Architect 📈 • Software Engineer 👩🏾‍💻 • Photographer 📸 • Real Estate Investor 🏡 • Not nice, but cordial 😉

Kimberly Bryant

@6Gems

Twitter Bio: Founder and CEO @BlackGirlsCode http://blackgirlscode.com | 💗💚 *1908* | Engineer | Speaker | Angel Investor | Board member: @policingequity

Korin Reid

@korinreid

Twitter Bio: CEO @Ellisonlabs, Data Scientist, @forbes 30 under 30 2017, @GeorgiaTech PhD, Writer, Believer

Kristen Smith

@theblacktechie

Twitter Bio: I help Athletes build real relationships with their fanbase via Text #TheSuperPhoneWay. @SuperPhone Ambassador. I love Sports. http://texttheblacktechie.com

Kristy Tillman

@KristyT

Twitter Bio: Designer. Investor. Futurist. ex-@slackhq @ideo. currently working on @mitffellowship. Starting something new in Jan.

L.

Latesha Bryd

@Latesha_Byrd

Twitter Bio: Creator @career_chasers | CEO @byrdconsults| Digital Coach @google | Featured @forbes @huffpost @wsj join my list for career http://bit.ly/careergems

Laura Weidman Powers

@laurawp

Twitter Bio: Author, Unstuck Together. Now: @EchoingGreen. Then: @NewMediaVenture @Code2040 @WHOSTP44 @NewAmericaCA @Stanford @Harvard. I traveled w a baby for 303 days.

Lisa Mae Brunson

@MissLisaMae

Twitter Bio: Founder @wonderwomentech • 40 under 40 • Social Innovator • 2019 Create Cultivate Top 100 • Entrepreneur “100 Powerful Women”• Speaker• Commissioner • Visionary

Lisa Leid

@Digitalnista

Twitter Bio: I blog for @innov8tivmag. #Founder of @Techncolor I'm passionate abt #Social, #Digital and all things #Tech co organizer of Women of #Wordpress NYC #emailgeek

@DrLisaWP

Twitter Bio: GeekMom. Foodie. Manga+Anime otaku. Martech & biztech strategist for very small businesses and nonprofits. Chief @drlisadotco.

Lola Odelola

@lolaodelola

Twitter Bio: @blackgirltech's & @lostinthesource's mum, published poet, coder, wanderer, wonderer, & anti-cheesecake & anti-hennessy activist. i am not my employer. she/her.

Lynne Luvah

@lynneluvah

Twitter Bio: Senior Editor @admonsters Class, Race and Gender Adjunct @SUNYEmpireLabor Telegram + Signal @lynnedjohnson Tweets = my own #diversityintech #diversityinadtech

M.

Maci Peterson

@MaciPeterson

Twitter Bio: Jesus is my #1. Because of Him, I can. Co-Founder & CEO @onsecondthought; @Inc 30 Under 30, @BBC100Women, @WBJOnline 40 Under 40, @EYAccelerating Entrepreneurs

Mame Damey

@MameSays

Twitter Bio: Journalist and EIC of Fashion +Tech Magazine- http://Mamesays.com

Mandy Bowman

@OBWSapp

Twitter Bio: The largest directory of Black-owned businesses. Download the OBWSapp! 👇🏾[email protected]

Marcia Wade Talbert

@TheTechGyrl

Twitter Bio: Organic Social Lead @CDWcorp | Content Mkt Enthusiast | Former Sr. Editor @EdTech_K12 and Journalist | Tweets are my own. Also follow my alter ego @newsgyrl

Maria D. Smith

@codegirl3

Twitter Bio: Co-Founder #StemNasticsLLC/ #GigabyteMagazine,Stem/Steam, Web Developer Tech Evangelist, #CyberSecurity,#infrastructure Mother & Wife http://blackwomentech.com

Mariah Lichtenstern

@lightedstar

Twitter Bio: @DiverseCityV |@AspenTechHub Fellow |@TechFundingEQ - VC accelerating positive social, economic, and climate impact through entrepreneurship. ✨🌱🙋🏾‍♀️💰✨

Marieme Jamme

@mjamme

Twitter Bio: Keynote Speaker|#Tech Educator| Consultant|@BBC100women Honoree |#Podcaster |#Goalkeeper @UNICEF | Coder |Founder @i_amtheCODEl #SDGs #Africa |RTs #endorsement

Marjy Guery

@msguery

Twitter Bio: I help service providers plan, organize, + launch signature offers in a day | Asana Certified Pro | #BlackTechTwitter · Security + | Hati 🗽 🦂 | All BLM

Marlo Rencher

@marlorencher

Twitter Bio: Mom. Wife. Entrepreneur. Anthropologist. Committed to diverse technology entrepreneurship.

Marsha Codes

@MarshaCodes

Twitter Bio: Software Engineer @giantmachines, learning something new every day & loving the journey. Intuitive Communicator, INTP. She/Her 😃 http://linkedin.com/in/marshaannon

Mary Henrye

@Mary_Henrye

Twitter Bio: Making everyday a better version of myself. #FinancialAnalyst #DataPassionate #Foodie #Motherof2 #halfintrovert_halfextravert

Megan Rose Dickey

@meganrosedickey

Twitter Bio: Senior reporter @TechCrunch, Mixtape podcast co-host/producer, writing Human Capital newsletter http://tcrn.ch/31apBgh

Melanie Araujo

@melarauj0

Twitter Bio: founder & design leadership coach@joinfrontcenter. previously design ops @dropboxdesign, product design @facebook. #BlackLivesMatter

Melissa Bradley

@bradleyml

Twitter Bio: Co-founder @ureekacommunity, founder @1863ventures, co-founder @sidecarfinance, professor @msbgu, founder @newcapitalist, serial entrepreneur, mother

Mercedes Bent

@mercebent

Twitter Bio: VC @lightspeedvp Board @theforage_, unannounced, Formerly @GA @GoldmanSachs @StanfordGSB @Harvard #Alwayscurious Investing #Consumer #FinTech & 👇🏾

mercedesbent.co

Michele Henry

@michele_henry

Twitter Bio: @Workday HCM & Financials || #MigratoryNotes || @VAtech and @USCMBA alum || #WomeninTech

Mina Markham

@MinaMarkham

Twitter Bio: am: Staff Engineer @SlackHQ. Keynote Speaker. @SF_DSC ¶ was: @HFA ¶ always: INFP. Ravenclaw. Beyoncé. #BΔΚ #BlackTechTwitter ¶ Opinions are @stewart's ¶ she/her

Misan Iwere

@Misan_iwere

Twitter Bio: Full Stack Engineer @BenchSci | Co-founder @nsbehacksuoft @UofT 👩🏾‍🎓

Monica.dev

@indigitalcolor

Twitter Bio: Womanist building technology to elevate people. @ReactJSLadies founder. @Github Star. Art Insta 🎨: https://instagram.com/indigitalcolor

Monique Woodard

@MoniqueWoodard

Twitter Bio: VC - In the kitchen // Investor @Blavity @OdotSchool @MentedCosmetics @CourtBuddyinc Former: @500Startups @SFMOCI.

Morgan DeBaun

@MorganDeBaun

Twitter Bio: Media CEO + Founder of @Blavityinc: @afrotech @shadowandact @21ninety (#summit21) @blavity and @travelnoire // #worksmart -- email us here: [email protected]

Moyin

@moyheen

Twitter Bio: Android

@Twitter 👩🏾‍💻

@GoogleDevExpert for Android 🤖

6x Marathoner 🏃🏾‍♀️

Sprichst du Deutsch? 🗣

N.

Nancy Douyon

@NancyDoyon

Twitter Bio: Tech World Ethicist “IT” Girl 📝Featured @techcrunch @forbes 📺As seen @WhiteHouse 🕊Healer | Speaker ✈️70+countries 🇭🇹 🇧🇷🇮🇳 🇳🇬 🇬🇭 🇯🇵 🇸🇪 🇳🇵

Nashlie Sephus

@phenomenashlie

Twitter Bio: Applied Scientist @Amazon AI. Founder of nonprofit @TheBeanPath. CTO of acquired-startup #Partpic. Public Speaker. Native of Jackson, Mississippi. Lives in ATL.

Natalie Davis

@codeFreedomRitr

Twitter Bio: Interested in solving human problems through technology (she/her). So this one time at dev camp... http://github.com/FreedomWriter

Netia McCray

@netiamccray

Twitter Bio: BLACK Tech Founder and Executive Director of @Mbadika. Host of MLAB TV Show. Global Citizen. #STEM Advocate. @MIT Alum. Dreamer and Doer of Impossible Things

Nichelle McCall

@Michelle_McCall

Twitter Bio: Co-Founder of @Bramework | #Startup Strategist | Venture-backed #Tech #Entrepreneur |Speaker 🎤 | Lover of Ice Cream🍦, my family, and #Cleveland

Nicol Neal

@NnealNoodle

Twitter Bio: Revolutionizing #K12 buying as CEO of @NoodleMarkets (2017 CODiE Awards Finalist). Unapologetic wearer of fabulous shoes.

Dr. Nicol Turner-Lee

@drturnerlee

Twitter Bio: Deserving Dr., Research Fellow, Author, Activist, Tech Enthusiast, Nerd, Social Scientist, Social Entrepreneur, Innovator, and Change Agent

Nicole Tinson

@Nikki_T

Twitter Bio: Founder + CEO of @HBCU20x20. #DiversityandInclusion Advocate #MyDU + #Yale Alum. Fearless woman. Philanthropist❤️1913 #Forbes30Under30 #DoingTheWork #iMissMyMom

Nikema Prophet

@dev_nikema

Twitter Bio: she/her. #EndSARS. http://amazon.com/shop/dev_nikema | http://nikema.substack.com | http://GitHub.com/sponsors/prophen… | http://nikemaprophet.com

Nikita T. Mitchell

@NikitaTMitchell

Twitter Bio: Infinitely curious business strategist, speaker, and writer. Tech employee by day. Editor of @abovebottomline by night. Subscribe: http://abovethebottomline.com

O.

Ofure Ukpebor

@Aufuray

Twitter Bio: Momma. Techie. Tailor. Dreamer. Believer.

Oluebube Princess Egbuna

@PrincesOluebube

Twitter Bio: Software engineer, community engineer, men matter as much as women do, egalitarian, Opinions totally mine.

Omosola Odetunde

@omosolatweets

Twitter Bio: Advisor, speaker, currently building. Previously cto @ http://legalos.io, ex @clue, @shopify, etc. @stanford CS alum. Dig lettering, gymnastics, spreading joy

Omo Jumille

@omojumiller

Twitter Bio: Technical Advisor to the CEO at @GitHub | Data person | #Naija | Opinions mine.

P.

Pariss Athena

@ParissAthena

Twitter Bio: Founder & CEO of Black Tech Pipeline (@btpipeline) 🚀 | Creator of #BlackTechTwitter | (She/Her)| Find a job or hire & retain Black technologists here 🔗👇🏾

MAblacktechpipeline.com

Perrie Ojemeh

@Peace_Ojemeh

Twitter Bio: Sustaining the African Open Source space. Designer (Research & Product). Building @oscafrica. Committed to @Gnome. Board @sugar_labs. Core @opensrcdesign.

Q.

Qiana Patterson

@Q_i_a_n_a

Twitter Bio: Tech | Operations | Impact | VP @hopskipdrive | VC Scout | Angel Investor | Mercedem Fidelis

R.

Rasheeda M. Yehuza

@rasheedayehuza

Twitter Bio:Software Engineer | Web. Mobile. | I also like to make videos http://bit.ly/33Ieomt

Rebecca Enonchong

@africatechie

Twitter Bio: Tech entrepreneur. Founder CEO@AppsTech @iospaces (home of @AyooAfrica).Board Chair @afrilabs @Activspaces / #Team237 #100mostinfluentialafricans

Regina Honu

@ragyare

Twitter Bio: CEO @SoronkoF, @Techneedsgirls, @SoronkoAcademy Fellow at @Ashoka @WashFellowship, @AspenNewVoices,Featured @CNNAfricanstart. http://soronkoacademy.com

Rizell Bob

@RizelBobb

Twitter Bio: DACA-mented software engineer | exec lead @gcodehouse @resilientcoders alum #AWSCommunityBuilder

Rushaine McBean

@copasetickid

Twitter Bio: Sr. Software Engineer @teachable |@manhattan_js & @empirejs co-organizer |Musician 🎸 Producer, Artist | NY Native with some Cali in my heart.

S.

Sabrina Hersi Issa

@beingbrina

Twitter Bio: Learner, leader, joyful warrior. | human rights + tech + investments | leading @beboldmedia, championing @survivorfund @peoplesiftar

Safia Abdalla

@captainsafia

Twitter Bio: I help maintain the @nteractio ecosystem, make open source software at @microsoft, and write books and blogs. Dream big and follow through even bigger.

Sahra Mohamed

@SahraXYZ

Twitter Bio: Data Scientist | Building @skinmamaco & @whatfooddid | Health & Food Innovation |@thisisysys #ecomgirls

Sailor Ghoul

@javavvitch/

Twitter Bio: Senior Software Engineer @PayPal | Host of@gitcutepodcast | she/her | All opinions are my own

Sarah Williams

@NerdyAndNatural

Twitter Bio:Your Fav Technophile 👩🏾‍💻 | Bot Mom to @cooltechrobot and @whosehiringbot | I talk trash about tech | Twitch Affiliate | Come watch me stream ⬇️ twitch.tv/nerdyandnatural

Saron Yitbarek

@saronyitbarek

Twitter Bio: 2x founder, building @discohq_, @CodeNewbies (acquired). I wore a t-shirt to my wedding. Developer. Podcaster. Ethiopian. Host #CommandLinePod • She/her.

Scooter Phoenix

@ScooterPhoenix

Twitter Bio: Solutions Architect, AWS CSAA ☁️.❤️to learn stuff. Tweets=growth CybersecurityTA @ UPENN #blacklivesmatter#pythonforall she/her

Shasha-Shae Shaw

@theSashaShae

Twitter Bio: I love Jesus! @love316m | #WebDesigner#oxygenbuilder @FreshMedley » https://fmedley.com/FMDStudio | #NaturalHair@texturedgirl

Shari Hunt

@ShariHunt

Twitter Bio: Boosting technology resources for #smallbusinesses, #nonprofits and #WomenInTech.

Sharon Adongo

@Shadongo

Twitter Bio: Trust the process | Drink tea | Love unconditionally |she/her | #blacklivesmatter

Shauna Stuart

@Shauna Reporter

Twitter Bio: Cosplaying as a writer 💎 Features reporter at @aldotcom. 📝 #PoynterNABJLeaders '16 🇬🇩🇧🇧 Tea Drinker☕️ 🫖. 🔸I’m on @joinclubhouse!

Sheena Allen

@whoisSheena

Twitter Bio: TECH • THE ARTS • MEDIA • other dope things | CEO @GoCapWay • prev. @SheenaAllenApps

Shemika Lamare

@Slamare15

Twitter Bio: Data Enthusiast 🔍 | Speaker 🗣️

Shelly Bell

@iamshellybell

Twitter Bio: ⛺️ I build teepees | ✊🏾 CEO @BGirlVentures | 🎧 Podcast: A Dose of Disruption 🏆@Entrepreneur 100 Women in Biz | #ResistBeingAverage

Sherrell Dorsey

@Sherrell_Dorsey

Twitter Bio: Raised on MS-DOS & 2Pac • Founder @tpinsights • data alum @columbiajourn ‘18 • Somewhere making Black tech data useful

Sherri L. Smith

@misssmith11

Twitter Bio:Tech and games journalist with a passion for good food and better drink. Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag. My opinions are my own.

Shontavia Johnson

@ShontaviaEsq

Twitter Bio: Helping professional Black women become entrepreneurs who make income+impact w/their intellectual property | JD-Prof-Speaker-Strategist | ΔΣΘ

Sian Morson

@sianamoy

Twitter Bio: Investing @ the intersection of art & tech: Roam VC ✨Storyteller ✨Formerly @crossculturevc ✨Currently @indievc Scout ✨ @starfish_accel

Sibyl Edwards

@saedwards

Twitter Bio: Digital Art Director and Designer and Evangelist for socially-conscious design, marketing and technology.

Sidney Buckner

@shidonichan

Twitter Bio: I'm a Software Engineer that makes weird faces, & tech/mindset videos. Now taking 1:1 consult calls. | Weekly content here: http://sidneybuckner.ck.page/3c7811c85a

Shireen Mitchell

@digitalsista

Twitter Bio: Digital data analyst/Disinfo fighter in diversity, tech, media & politics👩🏾‍💻 http://digitalsista.me/about 💜🧡💜💜 Stop Digital Voter Suppression™@masks4America

Stacy Brown-Philpot

@sbp04

Twitter Bio: CEO @TaskRabbit. Passionate about supporting young women in tech. Consumer products enthusiast. Mom. Detroit native

Starr Rocque

@Starr_Rocque

Twitter Bio: Journo. Digital Content Creator. HU⚓️. Aerialist. Gryffindor/Ravenclaw. Author: 'Bloggers Can't Be Trusted' onAmazon. http://goo.gl/o3EIw4

Stef A.

@TECHnLY_SpeakN

Stephanie Humphrey

@TechLifeSteph

Twitter Bio: Making #tech easier for all of us @ABC @GMA @siriusxm and with the #60SecondTechBreak & ‘Til Death Do You Tweet

Stephanie Lampkin

@stephaneurial

Twitter Bio: Travel Addict, Adventure Seeker. Stanford Engineer & MIT MBA. Founder CEO of @blendoor

Stephanie Parker

@sparker2

Twitter Bio: Policy @YouTube / @Stanford alum / Co-host @TheKpopcast

T.

Tae’lur Alexis

@Tae’lurAlexis

Twitter Bio: 24 ♋️ | Software Developer | Twitch Affiliate @thelivecoders | She/Her | My Story of How I Got into Tech Without A Degree or Bootcamp

Tae

@_heytae_

Twitter Bio: Black | Queer | Crybaby Software Engineer #BlackTechTwitter #womenwhocode #AllBlackLivesMatter

Takeyah A. Young

@TakeyahYoung

Twitter Bio: Speaker. Entrepreneur. Lifestyle Engineer. #STEM gurl. Fixer. Helping leaders in STEM & innovation live well + prosper.

Tamara Y. Washington

@TamaraYWash

Twitter Bio: She/Her RT=interesting≠agree≠endorse #HBCU @jacksonstateu raised @TuskegeeUniv & @ncatsuaggies educated #Engineer #Tech #TechDiversity ∆ΣΘ #DST1913 #LinksInc

Tammy C. Buckner

@TequityDigital

Twitter Bio: Tech Strategist & Influencer • Project Director • Dev • Executive Director @WeCodeKC#AskMeAboutOpportunityZones #GodsFavorite

Tanaisha Renee

@educatedlady20

Twitter Bio: Self taught Front End Dev | Crunching numbers | Breaking Stereotypes | IG: curlinncode #javascript #html #css #code are my woes.

Tenjie the Coder

@TanjieTheCoder

Twitter Bio: software engineer. @turingschool (1808 FE) alum. president of the black girl magic fan club. #DefundTheNYPD

Tanya DePass

@cypheroftyr

Twitter Bio: INDG Founder| #Twitch Partner | #LogitechG Team|@RivalsWaterdeep producer|@MotherLandsRPG Creative Dir.|@OrcaCon Board | Repped by @BridgeSixGlobal | She/Her

Tara E. Walker

@taraw

Twitter Bio: Prin. Software Engineer @Microsoftformerly @awscloud #GeekGirl changing world 1Line of Code @ a Time. Tweets!=Employer #IoT #AI #Mobile#Cloud #Serverless #ΔΣΘ

Tatiana King Jones

@TatianaKing

Twitter Bio: GrandDuchessOfTech™. Host @ForAllNerds. Work:@mic @techwelikeSeen On: @strongblacklead @netflix@essence @sxsw. @HowardU Made. [email protected]

Taylor Facen

@ItsTayFay

Twitter Bio: Creator of @MeetSchedu | Howard Alumna | 💗1908💚 | MBA/MS Candidate at MIT |@Twilio Champion | One of the last living Saiyans

TeLisa Daughtry

@TeLisaD

Twitter Bio: Founder & CTO @FlyTechnista | 🏆Award-Winning #Tech /#STEM #Diversity Advocate |🎙#keynotespeaker | | #author | I Roundhouse-Kick Glass Ceilings #WEPs #sdgs

Terri Burns

@TCBurning

Twitter Bio: partner @gvteam. internet girl. i am busy. (she/her)

Theodora Nwodo

@AdoraNwodo

Twitter Bio: Software Engineer @Microsoft (Mixed Reality), Tech Content Creator & DJ 👸🏼 • http://youtube.com/c/AdoraHack

Tiffani Ashley Bell

@tiffani

Twitter Bio: Paying water bills @HumanUtility when cities cut off water to poor families. @HowardU @ycombinator alum. Rails dev. Water is a human right. Soon:@StanfordGSB 🌈

Timnit Gebru

@timnitGebru

Twitter Bio: she/her

Prof. Tonya Evans

@IPProfEvans

Twitter Bio: Keynote, Law Prof @DickinsonLaw & Entrepreneur | Crypto/blockchain, info privacy, IP + ent law | @AdvantageEvans | host @AtTechIntersect | NU, Howard Law, AKA🌈

V.

Valerie Mosley

@goforgreatness

Twitter Bio: Seasoned Investor | Global Wealth Strategist | Billion Dollar Mom | Lover of Life https://www.linkedin.com/in/valerie-mosley-a0294111

Valerie Phoenix

@digitalblkhippy

Twitter Bio: (She/Her) Founder of @TechByChoiceOrg ✊🏾 Full Stack Dev 💻 Ux Designer 👤 Speaker 🎤 Artist 🎨Psychology Enthusiast 🧠 Your Local Cali Hippy 🌴 👩🏾‍🦱🌴

Valeshia

@valeisha

Twitter Bio: Let’s work | Chief D&I Officer @recordingacad | Co-founder @weenonline | Obama + Google alum | All views are mine

Val

@codedbyval

Twitter Bio: UMiami Grad • INFJ-T • She/Her • Self-taught Software Engineer tweeting through my journey✨ Let’s connect!

Vanessa Mason

@vanessamason

Twitter Bio: Well-being design futurist @IFTF | Writing about the future of belonging at http://belonging.substack.com | Passions include wit, wanderlust, whiskey | TX native

W.

Window Snyder

@window

Twitter Bio: Security Blah Blah Blah

Winnie Bosibori Magoma

@winysummer

Twitter Bio: I 'm a masterpiece.! #JKUAT Alumni. I tweet about anything. Front-end Developer. Obsessed with #CSS. #A11y #ITSM. Learning to code. #WomenWhoCode.

Y.

Yelista Jean-Charles

@TheYelitsa

Twitter Bio:Founder @rootsdolls • 2021 @Forbes 30 under 30 • 2019 Quicken Loans Demo Day Winner • BEYONCÉ stan • Karaoke diva • 🇭🇹 unsolicited advice🚫



Yodit Stanton

@yoditstanton

Twitter Bio: Founder and Chief Unicorn @OpenSensorsio Internet Of Things, Software and Data. Organises @WomenInData

Yvonne Thevonot

@experentiadocet

Twitter Bio: Ph.D. student, Columbia Teachers College. I seek to support my scholars through the development of STEAM programs, so they can think, create, be, do.

Z.

Zuhairah Scott Washington

@Zuhairah

Twitter Bio: Builder. Investor. Advisor. SVP @Expedia. @Uber Alum. Living a life of purpose.

Zuri Hunter

@ZuriHunter

Twitter Bio: HU '15 | She/Her |Technical Lead for Black Girls Code DC | GitHub: http://github.com/thestrugglingb…















