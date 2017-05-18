Site Color
To learn the story behind how this list started read “Yes We Tech (2016)” and for any additional information, visit our brand new site dedicated honoring and recognizing brilliant black women in tech, BlackWomenTech.com.
In sum, the 200 Black women In Tech to Follow on Twitter list was initially created to combat the virtual absence of the acknowledgment of the fact that there is ample Black Women working in tech. Like other social demographics in the tech space who are regularly celebrated and recognized, Black Women too are doing amazing and phenomenal things.
More so, they are also helping the ecosystem become more nurturing, inclusive and supporting of underrepresented groups and communities, by being ambassadors in the space and helping others come into it fully.
The purpose of the list is to combat the common response we hear given for the dearth of Black Women on those “Notable people in tech” lists, on tech and digital industries conference panels, on hiring staffs of tech companies and among the portfolio of Venture Capital firms: “We didn’t know where to find them” or “We didn’t know they exist.”
The 200 women on this list frequently update their Twitter accounts with insights, information, events, commentary about tech inclusion and about their own personal ventures and travels in and around the Tech Space.
Unlike last year, the 200 Black Women to Follow On Twitter list is not separated by industries. We realized that too many of the women are multi-functional and multi-disciplinarians, having numerous roles, so it is difficult to peg them into only one square hole or another.
Nonetheless, you will find it includes:
Software Engineers, Web Developers, Coders, Hackathon Founders, Incubator and Accelerator Operators, Angel Funders, IT Consultants, Tech Evangelists, Engineers, Investors, Appreneurs, Founders, Gamers, Software Architects Social Media and Digital Strategist, FinTech, EdTech and Health Tech Evangelists, Tech Inclusion advocates, Tech Policy Advocates, Tech Instructors/Professors, Tech Journalists and Bloggers, Tech Employment Recruiters and Tech PR agents, and more.
You can follow the complete LIST on Twitter by subscribing to it HERE!
My co-curators and I created a website to house the acknowledgment titled BlackWomenTech.com where you can nominate someone to be on the next list and sign up for updates on the women on this year’s list.
Twitter Bio: A technology educator, computer scientist, design thinker, STEM enthusiast looking to create, collaborate, innovate and institute meaningful social change.
Twitter Bio: Storyteller. Obsessively Curious. Adventurer. Global Nomad. #VR #AR #InteractiveStorytelling. Advisor NYC Chapter, VR/AR Association- http://www.thevrara.com
Twitter Bio: Founder @brownbutton_org & Mother’s Delivery Kit | Cordes Fellow| WISH Innovator| 2014 @washfellowship Fellow| Opinions are mine, http://youtu.be/DUs14cAp2wg
Twitter Bio: Type A personality, Type B aspirations. @Google@thebeacondc. Thoughts and feels my own.
Twitter Bio: Product of God ©33AD | Cogito Ergo Sum | #WomenInTech | Freshly minted Data Scientist | #Hackathons | #WIT | Football fanatic
Twitter Bio: Cofounder/CEO @FlyAirfordable — we make travel accessible | ΔΣΘ | @Ycombinator Alum | Proud Ghanaian
Twitter Bio:Co-Founder and CEO at @STEMBoard a technology solutions company, closing the achievement gap.
Twitter Bio: publuic good focused, insight-driven Data Scientist; proud persistent #outlier; I tweet #NYC, #Gov, #dataviz, #tech, #business & #Art; PhD from @CarnegieMellon
Twitter Bio: Writer, thinker, champion of self discovery. #PersonalBranding for high achievers @PYGAcademy. I help you find your gifts and brand yourself in the digital age.
Twitter Bio: Technology Publicist, Co-Founder of @tiphubAfrica , Spirit Chaser in Charge at @AlchomyApp, Business Insider’s 30 under 30 Women in Tech
Twitter Bio: I thrive mindfully! Author: yoga novel & creativity/tech memoirs on http://amzn.to/2cdIG66 l @SmithCenterDC Artist l Yoga/Reiki Teacher l Speaker l Digital Strategist
Twitter Bio: Intellectual Property Attorney — #Patent, #Trademark and #Copyright Law/ 2014 White House STEM Champion of Change
Twitter Bio: Tech Pioneer. Founder @NewMEAccel. Author. Cancer Survivor. Mom. My new book REVIVAL avail for preorder!
Twitter Bio: Jetsetter. Award winning Leader | Sr. IT Business Analyst. Quit job, traveled to 30 countries in 2 years…60 countries & counting! Seen in ESSENCE and more.
Twitter Bio: Designer, front-end developer, speaker, partner of @Sevenality, co-host of @hearthustlepod, and blogger who works daily with @dsmy. INFJ. http://wearesevenality.com
Twitter Bio: Tech Recruiter. Silicon Valley. For the people. In another life, I’d be a pastry chef. In this life, I have no skills. Your job: Inform me. Tweet me. Link me.
Twitter Bio: Founder @IBOMLLC@innov8tivmag covering #BlacksInTech in USA, UK, Caribbean Islands & Africa. Currently working on @NetWorqApp — @AfricanWIT
Twitter Bio: founder of @tinselwear. inventor. marketer. musician. hair magician. changing the game via @bbfounders and @womensaudio. mommy. wifey of @polotek. that’s me.
Twitter Bio: @CSUDHExtendedEd #SocialMedia | #Web#Developer | @WebCert Trainer/Instructor • #Adobe UGM @lawebprosgroup • Speaker • #Yeshua(Jesus)
Twitter Bio: Software Entrepreneur, Child of God, co-founder @Nandimobile @mysmeportal
Twitter Bio: Web designer and luxe brand strategist. I help female entrepreneurs ditch the website shame and start attracting their dream clients!
Twitter Bio: #Bioengineer #PhDcandidate Syracuse Biomaterials Institute | NSF GRFP & IGERT fellow | Founder of the Syracuse Northeast Community Center STEM program #UMDalum
Twitter Bio: Founder & Managing Partner @Backstage_Cap, Tour Manager @janine, Creator @ModernLWord, Unabashed Fangirl @GeneralHospital, Hella #LGBT
Twitter Bio: Biochemical Engineer with a passion for #innovation, #entrepreneurship and #STEM. B.S. @GeorgiaTech | PhD @UMich | @SCBWI member #WeNeedDiverseBooks
Twitter Bio: iOS Engineer. Conference Speaker. Blogger. Co-Founder & Board Director @SoundOffTech. Formerly @Dropbox. Ex-Apple.
Twitter Bio: Engineer, Entrepreneur, Marketer @LifeModelCanvas, creator of #LifeModelDesign methodology. I use #DesignThinking & #MachineLearning to improve outcomes in life
Twitter Bio: | professional smiler — tech obsessed — experience curator — follower of Jesus — Haitian | alum: @Pinterest @a16z @CODE2040 @LinkedIn@StartupAmerica @HowardU |
Twitter Bio: The Mountains beatrixhouse.com
Twitter Bio: Black Female Founders (#BFF) is a movement providing awareness, resources, and a platform for women-led tech ventures throughout the Black Diaspora.
Twitter Bio: Our goal is to empower young women of color ages 7–17 to embrace the current tech marketplace as builders + creators. http://blackgirlscodeevents.eventbrite.com
Twitter Bio: Geekified account to @blackgirlnerds. Geekin is not a game.If you’re nerdy & you know it clap your hands. Curated by @LaStarGotNext.
Twitter Bio: Dept. Chair, [email protected] Computer Scientist by training. College Professor by occupation. Diversifying the academy. Thoughts are mine. #BlackComputing
Twitter Bio: Digital marketing strategies and solutions for entrepreneurs. Web + Social + Conversations. Founder: @brianamford. @evernote Community Leader.
Twitter Bio: Founder & CEO @HeyMentorMe • Changemaking at @GeekedMemphis • Forever #forRMHC • Louisville born, @HowardU bred
Twitter Bio: I make Robotics w/ #MachineLearning @hplabs.// University Innovation Fellow @uifellows // #WOCinSTEM Opinions are my own.
Twitter Bio: entertainment, tech, & design-loving @Stanford alum. spent my early days at @iTunes, @YouTube, @Google. now, co-founder & ceo at http://kit.com : @hashtagkit
Twitter Bio: Inclusion strategist. Diversity @Pinterest. Cross-cultural business psychologist. Still new to the world and ways of Twitter!
Twitter Bio: Founder & CEO of @ReciproCareApp. @HalcyonIncubate Fellow. Alum @harvardmed#innovation #homecare #caregivers #prevmed16. Views my own.
Twitter Bio: geek + good = inspirational innovation — Co-Founder at http://FissionStrategy.com & Attentive.ly; #YesWeCode
Twitter Bio: Building a payroll software for growing businesses across Africa — @TalentBaseNG
Twitter Bio: Sr. Program Mgr, Azure Information Protection @ Microsoft | Information Security | Cofounder @wocintechchat Creator #WOCinTech® photos. NY’r. #InfoSec #IDAM
Twitter Bio: Internationally known for speaking technology in plain English | Path: ATP, TED, Intel, ReadWrite, Chevrolet/GM, etc.
Twitter Bio: technologist & activist | @thoughtworks | they/them | believes in the power of tech to crush systems and bring equality #allPowerToThePeople#blackLivesMatter
Twitter Bio: How to Create & Launch Your Online #CourseFromScratch in 60 Days. Watch the series below. Formerly @Udemy
Twitter Bio: CEO, @kweliTV | Founder, @emPowermagazine | Radio Host, DC’s 89.3 FM @WPFWDC | Film director, Mom Interrupted | Lung cancer advocate | Living on purpose
Twitter Bio: Founder @Watotolly | Creator @MBAMamaDotCom | MBA candidate @Wharton, Alum @USC
Christ Lover • Texas EX • CEO of @geekegurl1 • Founder of @AustinGirlGeek • Retweets doesn’t = Endorsement.
Twitter Bio: UX Designer @ Monster • Audiophile • Empath • Human Centered Design • World Traveler• LGBT
Twitter Bio: God First, Mommy of 5, Wife, Mobile/Technical Lead, CSM (Certified ScrumMaster), Geek Girl, Web Lover, Wanna Be Blogger, Grad Student, Computer Engineering Grad
Twitter Bio: Run from what’s comfortable. Forget safety. Live where you fear to live. Destroy your reputation. Be notorious. -Rumi | RelEng @ Slack | Human, being.
Twitter Bio: Audacity To be You is about promoting being comfortable with who you are. Whether it be Relaxed, Texlaxed, or Natural. The goal is healthy hair.
Twitter Bio: Executive Director of @ByteBackDC . Fighter for #digitalinclusion. Nonprofit management maven. Pop culture lover. NPR junkie. Views are my own.
Twitter Bio: @BFFFempire cofounder @KissIntelapp cofounder #PhDstudent #multipotentialite #techpolicy#entrepreneur #visionary #whatifspecialist#gamechanger #redlips
Twitter Bio: Tech & Dev Enthusiast | @i_amthecode Ambassador | Eastern Africa Coordinator @acsis_scasi | @anitaborg_org Change Agent ABIE Award | @ISOC_NextGen alum #STEM
Twitter Bio: Entrepreneur|Author|Mom | White House 2014 Champion of Change} Co-Founder of @CodeFeverMiami & @blacktechweek & retired Chief Popsicle of @FeverishMiami|
Twitter Bio: Microsoft Technical Evangelist. Web Dev junkie. Gamer: Cortana is my alter ego. Nole Girl. Alpha Kappa Alpha. Life’s Student.
Twitter Bio: Developer, Speaker, Mom. #codecamp and #womeng at @Square #womenintech#diversityintech #wocinTech #minorities
Twitter Bio: Software Engineer + Startup Aficionado. Co-founded @blackfounders, @hbcutostartup, and sw agency Playpen Labs (http://playpenlabs.com ). UMES alum
Twitter Bio: Girls advocate using tech to accelerate change. @HowardU grad. Hella gay. DC Oakland.
Twitter Bio: How do you hold yourself accountable? An IT Consultant @ #Thoughtworks and #TechActivist. With the #PoorPeoplesCampaign, Past #BlackGirlsCODE
Twitter Bio: social & strategy consultant. current: @recnparks, @financialclean. prev: @colorcommntwk @sbagov@hzdg @cityyearphilly @StartupInstNYC. matthew 5:5.
Twitter Bio: Tech Entrepreneur. Formerly at @JPMorgan & @Pfizer. Classical Pianist. MIT, Cornell and HU Grad. American & Caribbean Oh, and a die-hard @UNC Fan
Twitter Bio: Master Brand Coach | SHE Beast Superhero | Creator of @HeyCatapult & @GameChangHER | Blogger at @ESSENCE #EmotionalNudity#GameChangHER #TheChubbyCEO
Twitter Bio: Revolutionary Computer Science teacher Coordinator at @Clubhouse253
Twitter Bio: Blogger. Nerd. Billionaire. Just kidding. Creator of @blackgirlnerds co-founder of @universalfancon Host at @rewire_news and EP of @mistysafro
Twitter Bio: Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion @Hired_HQ | Join us http://hrd.cm/2mwDu61 | Past @Twitter @Google@UofCalifornia | @UCSantaBarbara & @IUBloomington Alum
Twitter Bio: CS PhD Student @USC | What keeps me up at night @AHardProblem | #selfaware #code #science#AI #brain #cogneuro #tech #research
Twitter Bio: Tech Attny|Editor:@Bellyitch@TechyayaBlog @JJBraids; Curator:200 BW2Follow on Twitter; Founder: http://Picnoi.com ; Named @Cision Twitter Top Influencer
Twitter Bio: Black Bill Gates in the making. Staff writer @NYTMag and co-host of Still Processing | △△△
Twitter Bio: brand technologist changing the hue of #stockphotos@GetColorstock. social impact investor. #MadeInDetroit
Twitter Bio: Software Engineer. @walkercobrands // Former @CODE2040 Fellow. Stanford Grad. I do some other cool stuff… She/her.
Twitter Bio: Inventor/Entrepreneur/Social Scientist. Fndr & CEO, Uncharted Play. Believer in all things authentic, disruptive and empowering.
Twitter Bio: saved by grace • team lead @Amazon • founder of @Partpic • board member @goodienation • @howardu alumna • former EIR @google • opinions are my own
Twitter Bio: Connecting DC & Silicon Valley.Head of Gov Affairs @LendUpCredit, Board @NateParkerFdn, Fmr Sr. Advisor @NAACP ♡ #DiversityinTech #politics#fintech — My Tweets
Twitter Bio: Aspiring Unicorn of Tech from Trinidad, trying to raise funds to pursue Msc in AI at the Uni. of Edinburgh #MachineLearning #AI #ComputerVision#deeplearning
Twitter Bio: Advocate for diversity & inclusion in all things media, tech & STEM related. RT not endorsement. Proud Howard Bison in the Capital of Inclusive Innovation.
Twitter Bio: Co-founded BRCK, iHub, Ushahidi. Femme De L’annee Monte Carlo 2016, YGL 2016, MIT Media Lab Director’s Fellow Alum, Advisor BASF, Africa Tech Ventures etc
Twitter Bio: Nigerian-American Technologist, Strategist & Philanthropist @techwomenwork@techiesbrunch@projectaloe
Twitter Bio: #Comics#anime#scifi#kpop#blerd#diversityhttp://Tiyland.com http://theblerdgurl.com/store
Twitter Bio: Jamaican. Sr Software Engineer(iOS) @Linkedin. Recovering Roboticist. Math+Physics+Music. Trekkie.Whovian.Hufflepuff. Co-author of #WomenInTechBook
Twitter Bio: Founder @SpreadTheVoteUS. #LoveOverHate podcast because love is resistance. @Ragtag_team Advisor. @BUILDinLA Board. http://katcalvin.com
Twitter Bio: She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted #BIGATL@digundiv, @HarrietFund. More: http://kathrynfinney.com
Twitter Bio: iOS developer. created @wereadtooapp, mobile directory of #kidlit #YAlit written by PoC. senior @dartmouth. Glamour CWOTY ’16. @blackgirlsrockMAD Girl ‘15.
Twitter Bio: all things digital | do it for the culture | #navigatethenoise | If you aren’t giving back, what are you doing?| : ladykray
Twitter Bio: Markets. Data. Organic & non-GMO agriculture. What else is there?
Twitter Bio: Developer, queer, geeky, bookish, always learning, blerd, creative, studying Judaism. KKΨ | AΦΩ
Twitter Bio: Nulli Secunda. CEO of @paigeandpaxton#EarlySTEM, chef, marketer. My story: http://bit.ly/PVolRl . #STEM Make-a-thons: http://bitly.com/MAKE-A-THON
Twitter Bio: gadget girl, tech tamer, arts aficionada, #STEM supporter
Twitter Bio: Founder of @INTechCamp • UI/UX at Apple, Inc • @CSCNCSU & @UNCC Master of IT Alum • #DST#NSBE#NCWIT
Twitter Bio: Founder @BlackGirlsCode ~ White House Champion of Change ~ 2014 GOOD 100 /good.is/the100 Find me here: http://about.me/kimberlybryant http://mag
Twitter Bio: Engineer | Educator | Entrepreneur
Twitter Bio: I love Jesus,Math,Cooking & Crafts — Music,Resorts,Writing & Sports — Warm Bowls of Soup,Data Science & All things Hadoop — Not a bad speller, just good @ typos
Twitter Bio: Advocate. Momtrepreneur. Telecom. Tech. Economic Development. Civic Engagement #BWYP [Insert preferred disclaimer here]
Twitter Bio: (Tech #Strategist) | Former Genius helping technically challenged entrepreneurs succeed online with profitable solutions | I’m obsessed with #sportstoo |
Twitter Bio: Head of Communication Design @SlackHQ / Former @IDEO / Creator of @TomorrowLB / Alumna @FAMU_1887
Twitter Bio: LA • Web Designer • See my designs on the sites of Marie Forleo, Travel Noire, Hey Fran Hey and Chescaleigh • I designed a pin for you
Twitter Bio: Co-Founder/CEO @Code2040. Obama White House alum. Fellow @NewAmericaCA @EchoingGreen. Alum @StanfordBiz @StanfordLaw @Harvard. Views my own (duh).
Twitter Bio: #Futurist, #Usability Strategist in #Mktg #Tech & #Productivity, #Evernote Certified Consultant, #BrandInfluencer, #ΔΣΘ / Books — http://Usabletech.co/Books
Twitter Bio: Founder @wonderwomentech • Advocate for #diversity & #inclusion • 2016 40 under 40 • Social Innovator • Wonder Women Hacks • Hacks 4 Humanity • Speaker • Author
Twitter Bio: I blog for @innov8tivmag. Creator & Curator of@Techncolor I’m passionate about Social, Digital and all things Tech
Twitter Bio: Playing with & teaching about intersection of people, tech, and the places we live. UX Researcher + Chief @tumblroute.
Twitter Bio:@blackgirltech’s mum, @Eyewearbooks poet, @lostinthesource & @backslashpod, ruby developer, diversity consultant, wanderer, wonderer & anti-
Twitter Bio: Social Media Linguist. Blogger. Tweeter. Artist. Designer. GEEK. Strategist. PM Mobile Rock Star. Girl In Tech. Advocate. Mom ~ A Happy Go Luckie kinda gal!:-)
Twitter Bio: NYTimes Best-Selling Author of I’M JUDGING YOU. http://ImJudgingYouBook.com . @RedPumpProj Rocker. Speaker. Pop Culture Fiend. Branding Strategist. Also: @Luvvie.
Twitter Bio: I cover diversity in tech @EbonyMag http://bit.ly/theupload & productivity, life & growth hacks @blackenterprisehttp://bit.ly/hackmore . (AI, AR, VR evangelist)
Twitter Bio: Jesus is my #1. Because of Him, I can. Co-Founder of @OnSecondThought, the dope app that lets you take back texts. You’re welcome
Twitter Bio: bout that nerd life
Twitter Bio: Social impact executive working at the intersection of media, telecom, tech and multicultural opportunity. Former law partner and media industry executive.
Twitter Bio: Journalist and Content Marketing Enthusiast. Sr. Content Strategist @CDWcorp, Sr. Editor of @EdTech_K12. Tweets are my own. Also follow my alter ego @newsgyrl
Twitter Bio: Geek, Co-Owner of Gigabyte Magazine Computer Science, Coding and Programming Major. Student.
Twitter Bio: Founder @CINESHARES | @Founding SV Grad | @VelocityVC Accelerated | @UCLAVCFund Member | @KauffmanFellows Finalist | @USC Mafia | @Cal Bear | #INFJ
Twitter Bio: Digital Entrepreneur working with women & girls globally on @i_amtheCODE -Having Fun @spot1global@accur8africa@africagathering- Founded @jjiguenetech#Senegal
Twitter Bio: CEO of SOCIALgrlz | White House Champion of Change| SXSW2016 Dewey Honoree| Bennett Belle| Gardner| WeDC Ambassador| LA girl| Laker Fan
Twitter Bio: Freelance Web Dev + VA | for creative bosses who have considered throwing their laptop against the wall, when the admin + tech work was too much
Twitter Bio: Mom. Wife. Entrepreneur. Anthropologist. Committed to diverse technology entrepreneurship.
Twitter Bio: IG:UrbanSocialista Digital Social Fitness & Holistic Lover / Obatala is my Ori. Offering 30 min. distance Reiki for $20.00 this month.
Twitter Bio: Political scientist/policy wonk/nonprofit leader/social entrepreneur/writer/public speaker Tweets reflect my personal views.
Twitter Bio: Reporter @TechCrunch covering race, discrimination and on-demand stuff. [email protected] PGP: 2FA7 6E54 4652 781A B365 BE2E FBD7 9C5F 3DAE 56BD #queer
Twitter Bio: Product Designer @omstudiosf. Founder @joinfrontcenter. The rest doesn’t really matter because the world is
Twitter Bio: social impact fanatic, co-founder @sidecarfinance, professor @msbgu, director @project500dc & @venturewdc, founder @newcapitalist, serial entrepreneur, mother
Twitter Bio: Reimagining HigherEd with VR. VP of Education @UploadVR Formerly @GA @GoldmanSachs@Harvard Always curious. I like nonsense. http://www.mercedesbent.co
Twitter Bio: IT Analyst // Business, Tech, Travel, Entrepreneurship, & Investing || @VAtech alum || @USC MBA
Twitter Bio: Founder and Principal of indie progressive high school http://thelifeschool.co . Also a Coder and Cupcakes lover.
Twitter Bio: Growth Strategist at Telegraph Academy, @imaginek12 @startx @echoinggreen alum, Proud Brooklynite now living in Oakland
Twitter Bio: Venture Partner @500Startups // Founder & ED @blackfounders
Twitter Bio: CEO + Founder of @Blavity. Building community through technology. #hustlesmart — [email protected]
Twitter Bio: Cloud Talent Advisor @ Google. Caffeine Dependent, Buoyant Spiritualist,Inclusion Evangelist, Execu-Mom, Travel Gypsy, Unicorn
Twitter Bio: Founder and Executive Director of @Mbadika. MIT Graduate. Global Citizen. African American. Entrepreneur. Dreamer and Doer of Impossible Things
Twitter Bio: #Startup Strategist, #CEO of @BOLDGuidance, #Tech #Entrepreneur, #Speaker, Serial Entrepreneur, Lover of Ice Cream, Fries, and my Godbabies #boldstartups
Twitter Bio: Revolutionizing #K12 buying as CEO of @NoodleMarkets. Unapologetic wearer of fabulous shoes.
Twitter Bio: research fellow, author, tech enthusiast, policy nerd, social scientist, social entrepreneur, innovator, and change agent
Twitter Bio: Creator of @AboveBottomLine. Passionate about the social responsibility of business. Busy plotting world domination (or dancing). Curiosity is my superpower.
Twitter Bio: Founder & EIC of @TheBurtonWire. Writer @TheRoot; Digital Editor & Prof @UGAGrady; Views expressed & Tweets are mine. Retweets are not endorsements. 1908
Twitter Bio: Girl. Coder. Mentor. Living every moment Coram Deo.
Twitter Bio: Software Eng @Clue, CS @Stanford ’14 & ’13, Previously eng @shopify, @kpcbfellows, @microsoft, etc, etc. Love gymnastics, foreign languages, and smoothies.
Twitter Bio: Data Scientist linking human and machine intelligence. Advises startups in that space. | @Cal PhD. | Ex @Google
Twitter Bio: Simultaneously addressing Systemic Poverty, Climate Change, and Economic Development, one green business at a time!
Twitter Bio: CoFounder — Chief Creative — @30nexusgroup@xisglobal DIR of Partnerships @groundwork ♡DataScience #CSTEAM #NOGMO #media♡ @innov8tivmag #BLM #Mytweetmyvoice
Twitter Bio: Advisor | Developer Whisperer | EdTech Operations | Strategy @USC MBA | @UCLA EDU @UW ANTHRO@bentoboxschools Founder @freshschoolsappAdvisor
Twitter Bio: I talk tech, diversity, robots, and fixies. Engineer @chalkschools. City director @lesbiantech.
Twitter Bio: Investor Deck Guru. Respectful disagreement only
Twitter Bio: Self-Proclaimed Anno 1404 Champ | Software Engineering | Web.Mobile.Data | @hellotractor@nasaratech | I love solving problems!
Twitter Bio: African Tech Entrepreneur. Founder & CEO @AppsTech. Also boards @ActivSpaces@ABANAngels @CameroonAngels @SalesforceOrg@afrilabs #BringBackOurInternet
Twitter Bio: CEO @SoronkoF,@Techneedsgirls,@SoronkoAcademy.2016 @Vlisco Ambassador Fellow at @Ashoka@WashFellowship,@AspenNewVoices, @R4C_Ghana, Featured @CNNAfricanstart
Twitter Bio: Program Manager, Developer Marketing Events, @Salesforce | Organize @SFTech4Good | Alum: @UCLA, @UCHastingsLaw, @EwhaGSIS | On Twitter, I speak only for myself.
Twitter Bio: I am an MD, blogger, resource social media guru and at your disposal. #MadameNoire#Goodenoughmother #BlackDoctor[email protected]
Twitter Bio: Entrepreneur and techie. Global Fruit Explorer. Future movie script writer. @Code2040 — @Google. Featured in @usatoday, @entrepreneur @wired@inc.
Twitter Bio: Afrophile. Daughter of the #NigerDelta. Techie. #ICT4D #PhD Stud: #GlobalDev #InclusiveInnovation#DigitalGenderGap #SMEs #WomenEntrepreneurs // RTs != endrsmnt
Twitter Bio: Software Engineer @agrilyst. @manhattan_js & @empirejs co-organizer, Music fanatic, DJ, Guitarist, NY Native with some Cali in my heart.
Twitter Bio: Co-Founder of @pocintech| Program Ass. @khanacademy | love for Excellence Girls Middle Academy
Twitter Bio: Integrated Marketing Consultant #Digital | #PR@EbonyMag | #Events | #socialmedia @GetJetMag Freelance #Journalist | #Tech #Entrepreneur
Twitter Bio: Technology + Journalism + Human Rights. leading @beboldmedia & @endfaminenow, advising @grdodge. Cristina Yang is my spirit guide. Go before you’re ready.
Twitter Bio: I write a lot, run a lot, code a lot, and dream big (a lot).
Twitter Bio: Data Science Intern @Nesta | Postgrad Biomedical Imaging @UCL | (Ex)Data Analyst (D3JS) @NHS | Science Writer | Serial learner | Newly A.I. & ML wannabe
Twitter Bio: I wore a t-shirt to my wedding. Developer. Podcaster. Immigrant. Building @CodeNewbies. Co-hosting @rubybookclub. prev @MicrosoftNY. Work hard and gaf.
Twitter Bio: I love Jesus! #NaturalHair & #Beauty blog @texturedgirl, #GraphicDesigner + #WebDesigner@FreshMedley http://www.texturedgirl.com http://fmedley.com/chicandcreative
Twitter Bio: Software Engineer @vervemobile | Prev intern @Qualcomm | International Speaker|Chapter co-leader @GDISD | Alumni @UCSanDiego | Youtuber #thepaintedlipsproject |
Twitter Bio: Techie | Co-Founder @UwaziConsulting |@YouthActionNet Fellow | Afro-Optimist | Social Entrepreneur | Tea Addict
Twitter Bio: Social Media Specialist for @aldotcom. Working on the #SouthernGirlsProject. Newbie Coder. Eye on the #Caribbean & #Africa Janelle Monae disciple.
Twitter Bio: CAPWAY [Fintech] | Sheena Allen Apps [PicSlit. Dubblen. Orange Snap. TwtBooth. Words on Pics.]
Twitter Bio: Founder- @BlackGirlVision |Designer — Made by a Black Woman @thembabwstore |Screenprinter — @MsPrintUSA | Join Black Girl Vision for Pitch Decks & Pizzas 4/8/17
Twitter Bio: Tech writer raised on MS DOS + 2Pac. Bylines at @FastCoExist @NextCityOrg @CityLab | Founder of daily black tech newsletter @_theplugdaily
Twitter Bio: Tech and games journalist with a passion for good food and better drink. Got a tech or gaming question? I’m your woman.
Twitter Bio: Author | Designer | Entrepreneur | Investor |
Twitter Bio: Digital Art Director and Designer and Evangelist for socially-conscious design, marketing and technology.
Twitter Bio: Serial Founder, speaker, author, thought igniter in diversity, tech, media & politics http://digitalsista.me/about {Always working on changing things}
Twitter Bio: Your passion needs a platform. I can help you be great! #rockstarinfluencer | Also: CEO @BeBlogalicious — elevating multicultural social media influencers
Twitter Bio: PYT connects families and banks to provide a new solution to financing education.
Twitter Bio: CEO and President of TaskRabbit
Twitter Bio: Tech-life expert @fox29philly @NewsOne | #Tech contributor to ‘The Harry Show’ @harryconnickjr#HarryTV | ask me about my #SocialMedia seminar for #students!
Twitter Bio: Travel Addict, Adventure Seeker. Stanford Engineer & MIT MBA. Founder CEO of @blendoor
Twitter Bio: Digital Content Producer. Gryffindor/Ravenclaw. Formerly @GangStarrGirl. Author of ‘Bloggers Can’t Be Trusted’ on Amazon now! http://goo.gl/o3EIw4
Twitter Bio: Product @YouTube & proud @Stanford alum. LA native w/a taste for tech, policy, & all things Korean!
Twitter Bio: Speaker. Entrepreneur. Lifestyle Engineer. #STEM gurl. Fixer. Helping leaders in STEM & innovation live well + prosper.@CoreConnectionhttp://CoreConnectionLifestyle.com
Twitter Bio: Engineering #TechDiversity Advocate #tech#law #health #policy #MississippiGirl (God 1st, FBall 2nd) ∆ΣΘ @NMAAHC Amb, #Link, #Tuskegee#NCAT #WFU
Twitter Bio: #momfirst #fashion #idance #frontenddeveloper#womenintech #CSS3 #starbucks #JavaScript#html5 #goals #careerdriven IG: tanaisha.renee
Twitter Bio: INeedDiverseGames Dir. / Patreon: http://bit.ly/1UEMEbk / @GaymerX Diversity, Out Bisexual, EIC of @OutofTokensCast, @chicagonerds & @con_or_bust Board Member
Twitter Bio: AWS Technical Evangelist 4 Amazon. Previously Developer Evangelist 4 Microsoft, Engineer/GeekGirl changing d world 1 line of code @ a time. My tweets !=employer
Twitter Bio: GrandDuchessOfTech™. @FanBrosShow Host. EiC of http://FanBros.com . Podcast Producer & Editor. @awesomelytechie Contributor. @HowardU Alumna. [email protected]
Twitter Bio: Founder & CEO of @FlyTechnista & @STEEAMnista | #Dev #Design #Digital | #UnitedStateOfWomen, Changemaker • Next Step #Advisor, [email protected] • @WomenTechmakers
Twitter Bio: Speaker. Creator of Socialite Life & Socially Savvy. Mentor. Animation Teacher. Digital BrandHER. Former Social Media Strategist.
Twitter Bio: Champion for inclusive tech, advertising. @UMich alumna. Detroit-based content strategist. Tweets = culture + content + data = mine
Twitter Bio: I pay water bills at @HumanUtility when cities cut off water to families unable to afford it. @HowardU@ycombinator alum. Rails/iOS dev. Water is a human right.
Twitter Bio: Author of CSS Master https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/books/css-master … Client-side engineer. On a Twitter hiatus
Twitter Bio: #Founder | #Writer | #Speaker | Left-handed #Engineer
Twitter Bio: bringing ideas to life is my art. CEO/CTO @useAerial. #ibuild4 #edtech #elearning #OnlineEd
Twitter Bio: Writer. Activist. Fights #Lymphoma. @HotMommasProj Fellow. Prophesied #BlackTwitter. #spoonie #wgbiz #FlipboardChatBlocks abuse. & you can’t knock my hustle.
Twitter Bio: Fulltime IT blerd. Shoe Addict. Novice Photographer. #Gadget Collector. #Tech Nerd. Obsessed #Traveler. #Foodie. Sarcasm Speaker. #Chicago#Blogger
Twitter Bio: Went from hangin’ with shooters and clappers to computer hackers // Music, marketing + french fries are my things
Twitter Bio: plangrid.com
Twitter Bio: Former Hill staffer/ State Dept. Currently consulting on Brand Strategy + Influencer Marketing. Editor @CapitolStandard. Proud big sister. Carried by His grace.
Twitter Bio: Seasoned Investor | Global Wealth Strategist | Billion Dollar Mom | Lover of Life https://www.linkedin.com/in/valerie-mosley-a0294111 …
Twitter Bio: #ForTheCulture | Head of Black Community Engagement at Google | CEO of WEEN | Author of #TheGirlprint | Views are mine | Booking: [email protected]
Twitter Bio: co-founder @p2health | bridging #publichealth and #digitalhealth | Champion of tech inclusion | Passions include wanderlust & whiskey | @yale @columbiaalumna
Twitter Bio: Security Blah Blah Blah
Twitter Bio: PR guru who wants to improve the health of all; francophile; aunt; workerbee; runner. @BFFDCorg Cofounder & @TheBeaconDC BOD.
Twitter Bio: Founder and Chief Unicorn @OpenSensorsioInternet Of Things, Software and Data. Organises @WomenInData
Twitter Bio: HWX Engineer eating elephants one byte at a time. Loves God, Family, and Friends. Educating everyone looking to learn! #WhoFan#TOCCoFounder#ApacheNiFiCommiter