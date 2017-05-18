200 Black Women in Tech to Follow on Twitter

3,169 reads 200 Black Women in Tech to Follow on Twitter list was initially created to combat the virtual absence of the acknowledgment of the fact that there is ample Black Women working in tech. The 200 women on this list frequently update their Twitter accounts with insights, information, events, commentary about tech inclusion and about their own personal ventures and travels in and around the Tech Space. Unlike last year, the list is not separated by industries, you will find it includes:Software Engineers, Web Developers, Coders, Hackathon Founders, Incubator and Accelerator Operators, Angel Funders, IT Consultants, Tech Evangelists, Engineers, Investors, and more.

@ JenebaSpeaks Jeneba Jalloh Ghatt Founder

The 2017 List

To learn the story behind how this list started read “Yes We Tech (2016)” and for any additional information, visit our brand new site dedicated honoring and recognizing brilliant black women in tech, BlackWomenTech.com.

Unlike last year, the 200 Black Women to Follow On Twitter list is not separated by industries. We realized that too many of the women are multi-functional and multi-disciplinarians, having numerous roles, so it is difficult to peg them into only one square hole or another.

Nonetheless, you will find it includes:

Software Engineers, Web Developers, Coders, Hackathon Founders, Incubator and Accelerator Operators, Angel Funders, IT Consultants, Tech Evangelists, Engineers, Investors, Appreneurs, Founders, Gamers, Software Architects Social Media and Digital Strategist, FinTech, EdTech and Health Tech Evangelists, Tech Inclusion advocates, Tech Policy Advocates, Tech Instructors/Professors, Tech Journalists and Bloggers, Tech Employment Recruiters and Tech PR agents, and more.

You can follow the complete LIST on Twitter by subscribing to it HERE!

My co-curators and I created a website to house the acknowledgment titled BlackWomenTech.com where you can nominate someone to be on the next list and sign up for updates on the women on this year’s list.

A.

Abigail Joseph

@drabigailjoseph

Twitter Bio: A technology educator, computer scientist, design thinker, STEM enthusiast looking to create, collaborate, innovate and institute meaningful social change.

Adaora Udoji

@AdaoraUdoji

Twitter Bio: Storyteller. Obsessively Curious. Adventurer. Global Nomad. #VR #AR #InteractiveStorytelling. Advisor NYC Chapter, VR/AR Association- http://www.thevrara.com

Adepeju Jaiyeoba

@pjlalah

Twitter Bio: Founder @brownbutton_org & Mother’s Delivery Kit | Cordes Fellow| WISH Innovator| 2014 @washfellowship Fellow| Opinions are mine, http://youtu.be/DUs14cAp2wg

Aerica Shimizu Banks

@erikashimizu

Twitter Bio: Type A personality, Type B aspirations. @Google@thebeacondc. Thoughts and feels my own.

Afrohacker

@Afrohacker

Twitter Bio: Product of God ©33AD | Cogito Ergo Sum | #WomenInTech | Freshly minted Data Scientist | #Hackathons | #WIT | Football fanatic

Ama Marfo

@AmaMarfo

Twitter Bio: Cofounder/CEO @FlyAirfordable — we make travel accessible | ΔΣΘ | @Ycombinator Alum | Proud Ghanaian

Aisha Bowe

@arbowe

Twitter Bio:Co-Founder and CEO at @STEMBoard a technology solutions company, closing the achievement gap.

Alicia Powers, PhD

@apowers411

Twitter Bio: publuic good focused, insight-driven Data Scientist; proud persistent #outlier; I tweet #NYC, #Gov, #dataviz, #tech, #business & #Art; PhD from @CarnegieMellon

Amanda Littlejohn

@amandamogul

Twitter Bio: Writer, thinker, champion of self discovery. #PersonalBranding for high achievers @PYGAcademy. I help you find your gifts and brand yourself in the digital age.

Amanda Spann

@amandaspann

Twitter Bio: Technology Publicist, Co-Founder of @tiphubAfrica , Spirit Chaser in Charge at @AlchomyApp, Business Insider’s 30 under 30 Women in Tech

Ananda Leeke

@anandaleeke

Twitter Bio: I thrive mindfully! Author: yoga novel & creativity/tech memoirs on http://amzn.to/2cdIG66 l @SmithCenterDC Artist l Yoga/Reiki Teacher l Speaker l Digital Strategist

Andrea Evans, Esq.

@EvansIPLaw

Twitter Bio: Intellectual Property Attorney — #Patent, #Trademark and #Copyright Law/ 2014 White House STEM Champion of Change

Angela Benton

@ABenton

Twitter Bio: Tech Pioneer. Founder @NewMEAccel. Author. Cancer Survivor. Mom. My new book REVIVAL avail for preorder!

Angela Petitt

@angelwings1723

Twitter Bio: Jetsetter. Award winning Leader | Sr. IT Business Analyst. Quit job, traveled to 30 countries in 2 years…60 countries & counting! Seen in ESSENCE and more.

Angelica Yarde

@studio404design

Twitter Bio: Designer, front-end developer, speaker, partner of @Sevenality, co-host of @hearthustlepod, and blogger who works daily with @dsmy. INFJ. http://wearesevenality.com

Alexandria Spiva

@alexandriaspiva

Twitter Bio: Tech Recruiter. Silicon Valley. For the people. In another life, I’d be a pastry chef. In this life, I have no skills. Your job: Inform me. Tweet me. Link me.

Anie Akpe

@AnieAkpe

Twitter Bio: Founder @IBOMLLC@innov8tivmag covering #BlacksInTech in USA, UK, Caribbean Islands & Africa. Currently working on @NetWorqApp — @AfricanWIT

Aniyia Williams

@operaqueenie

Twitter Bio: founder of @tinselwear. inventor. marketer. musician. hair magician. changing the game via @bbfounders and @womensaudio. mommy. wifey of @polotek. that’s me.

Anissa Thompson

@anissat

Twitter Bio: @CSUDHExtendedEd #SocialMedia | #Web#Developer | @WebCert Trainer/Instructor • #Adobe UGM @lawebprosgroup • Speaker • #Yeshua(Jesus)

Anne Nutsuklo

@Ewoenam

Twitter Bio: Software Entrepreneur, Child of God, co-founder @Nandimobile @mysmeportal

Anjelica Dezel

@AnjelicaDezel

Twitter Bio: Web designer and luxe brand strategist. I help female entrepreneurs ditch the website shame and start attracting their dream clients!

Ariel Ash-Shakoor

@2Asquared

Twitter Bio: #Bioengineer #PhDcandidate Syracuse Biomaterials Institute | NSF GRFP & IGERT fellow | Founder of the Syracuse Northeast Community Center STEM program #UMDalum

Arlan Hamilton

@ArlanWasHere

Twitter Bio: Founder & Managing Partner @Backstage_Cap, Tour Manager @janine, Creator @ModernLWord, Unabashed Fangirl @GeneralHospital, Hella #LGBT

Arlyne Simon, Ph.D

@Dr_SimonSays

Twitter Bio: Biochemical Engineer with a passion for #innovation, #entrepreneurship and #STEM. B.S. @GeorgiaTech | PhD @UMich | @SCBWI member #WeNeedDiverseBooks

Ashley Nelson-Hornstein

@ashleynh

Twitter Bio: iOS Engineer. Conference Speaker. Blogger. Co-Founder & Board Director @SoundOffTech. Formerly @Dropbox. Ex-Apple.

Ayori Selassie

@iAyori

Twitter Bio: Engineer, Entrepreneur, Marketer @LifeModelCanvas, creator of #LifeModelDesign methodology. I use #DesignThinking & #MachineLearning to improve outcomes in life

B.

B. Laurie

@beLaurie

Twitter Bio: | professional smiler — tech obsessed — experience curator — follower of Jesus — Haitian | alum: @Pinterest @a16z @CODE2040 @LinkedIn@StartupAmerica @HowardU |

Beatrix House

@BeaLearnsCode

Twitter Bio: The Mountains beatrixhouse.com

Black Female Founders

@BFFEmpire

Twitter Bio: Black Female Founders (#BFF) is a movement providing awareness, resources, and a platform for women-led tech ventures throughout the Black Diaspora.

Black Girls Code

@BlackGirlsCode

Twitter Bio: Our goal is to empower young women of color ages 7–17 to embrace the current tech marketplace as builders + creators. http://blackgirlscodeevents.eventbrite.com

Black Girl Geeks

@BlackGirlGeeks

Twitter Bio: Geekified account to @blackgirlnerds. Geekin is not a game.If you’re nerdy & you know it clap your hands. Curated by @LaStarGotNext.

Brandeis Marshall

@csdoctorsister

Twitter Bio: Dept. Chair, [email protected] Computer Scientist by training. College Professor by occupation. Diversifying the academy. Thoughts are mine. #BlackComputing

Briana M. Ford

@StartupNoire

Twitter Bio: Digital marketing strategies and solutions for entrepreneurs. Web + Social + Conversations. Founder: @brianamford. @evernote Community Leader.

Brit Fitzpatrick

@BritFitzpatrick

Twitter Bio: Founder & CEO @HeyMentorMe • Changemaking at @GeekedMemphis • Forever #forRMHC • Louisville born, @HowardU bred

C.

Camille Eddy

@NikkyMill

Twitter Bio: I make Robotics w/ #MachineLearning @hplabs.// University Innovation Fellow @uifellows // #WOCinSTEM Opinions are my own.

Camille Hearst

@camillionz

Twitter Bio: entertainment, tech, & design-loving @Stanford alum. spent my early days at @iTunes, @YouTube, @Google. now, co-founder & ceo at http://kit.com : @hashtagkit

Candice Morgan

@Candice_MMorgan

Twitter Bio: Inclusion strategist. Diversity @Pinterest. Cross-cultural business psychologist. Still new to the world and ways of Twitter!

Charlene Brown, MD

@reciprocalldoc

Twitter Bio: Founder & CEO of @ReciproCareApp. @HalcyonIncubate Fellow. Alum @harvardmed#innovation #homecare #caregivers #prevmed16. Views my own.

Cheryl Contee

@ch3ryl

Twitter Bio: geek + good = inspirational innovation — Co-Founder at http://FissionStrategy.com & Attentive.ly; #YesWeCode

Chika Uwazie

@ChikaUwazie

Twitter Bio: Building a payroll software for growing businesses across Africa — @TalentBaseNG

Christina Morillo

@divinetechygirl

Twitter Bio: Sr. Program Mgr, Azure Information Protection @ Microsoft | Information Security | Cofounder @wocintechchat Creator #WOCinTech® photos. NY’r. #InfoSec #IDAM

Corvida Raven

@corvida

Twitter Bio: Internationally known for speaking technology in plain English | Path: ATP, TED, Intel, ReadWrite, Chevrolet/GM, etc.

D.

Danie Banks

@DanieHacks

Twitter Bio: technologist & activist | @thoughtworks | they/them | believes in the power of tech to crush systems and bring equality #allPowerToThePeople#blackLivesMatter

Danielle Leslie

@danielleleslie

Twitter Bio: How to Create & Launch Your Online #CourseFromScratch in 60 Days. Watch the series below. Formerly @Udemy

DeShuna Spencer

@DeShuna

Twitter Bio: CEO, @kweliTV | Founder, @emPowermagazine | Radio Host, DC’s 89.3 FM @WPFWDC | Film director, Mom Interrupted | Lung cancer advocate | Living on purpose

Divinity Matovu

@divinitymatovu

Twitter Bio: Founder @Watotolly | Creator @MBAMamaDotCom | MBA candidate @Wharton, Alum @USC

E.

Edria Fleming

@edria

Christ Lover • Texas EX • CEO of @geekegurl1 • Founder of @AustinGirlGeek • Retweets doesn’t = Endorsement.

Elle Elliott

@DigitalNoires

Twitter Bio: UX Designer @ Monster • Audiophile • Empath • Human Centered Design • World Traveler• LGBT

Emmie Lewis-Briggman

@emmieglewis

Twitter Bio: God First, Mommy of 5, Wife, Mobile/Technical Lead, CSM (Certified ScrumMaster), Geek Girl, Web Lover, Wanna Be Blogger, Grad Student, Computer Engineering Grad

Erica Baker

@EricaJoy

Twitter Bio: Run from what’s comfortable. Forget safety. Live where you fear to live. Destroy your reputation. Be notorious. -Rumi | RelEng @ Slack | Human, being.

Erickah Furr

@AudacitytobeYou

Twitter Bio: Audacity To be You is about promoting being comfortable with who you are. Whether it be Relaxed, Texlaxed, or Natural. The goal is healthy hair.

Elizabeth Lindsey

@elindse1

Twitter Bio: Executive Director of @ByteBackDC . Fighter for #digitalinclusion. Nonprofit management maven. Pop culture lover. NPR junkie. Views are my own.

Erin Horne McKinney

@erinhmckinney

Twitter Bio: @BFFFempire cofounder @KissIntelapp cofounder #PhDstudent #multipotentialite #techpolicy#entrepreneur #visionary #whatifspecialist#gamechanger #redlips

Evelyn Namara

@enamara

Twitter Bio: Tech & Dev Enthusiast | @i_amthecode Ambassador | Eastern Africa Coordinator @acsis_scasi | @anitaborg_org Change Agent ABIE Award | @ISOC_NextGen alum #STEM

F.

Felicia Hatcher

@FeleciaHatcher

Twitter Bio: Entrepreneur|Author|Mom | White House 2014 Champion of Change} Co-Founder of @CodeFeverMiami & @blacktechweek & retired Chief Popsicle of @FeverishMiami|

G.

Gabrielle Crevecoeur

@NoWaySheCodes

Twitter Bio: Microsoft Technical Evangelist. Web Dev junkie. Gamer: Cortana is my alter ego. Nole Girl. Alpha Kappa Alpha. Life’s Student.

Gloria Kimbwala

@gkimbwala

Twitter Bio: Developer, Speaker, Mom. #codecamp and #womeng at @Square #womenintech#diversityintech #wocinTech #minorities

H.

Hadiyah Mujhid

@hadiyahdotme

Twitter Bio: Software Engineer + Startup Aficionado. Co-founded @blackfounders, @hbcutostartup, and sw agency Playpen Labs (http://playpenlabs.com ). UMES alum

Heather Faison

@HeatherFaison

Twitter Bio: Girls advocate using tech to accelerate change. @HowardU grad. Hella gay. DC Oakland.

I.

Idalin Bobe

@IdalinBobe

Twitter Bio: How do you hold yourself accountable? An IT Consultant @ #Thoughtworks and #TechActivist. With the #PoorPeoplesCampaign, Past #BlackGirlsCODE

Ijeoma S. Nwatu

@ijeomasnwatu

Twitter Bio: social & strategy consultant. current: @recnparks, @financialclean. prev: @colorcommntwk @sbagov@hzdg @cityyearphilly @StartupInstNYC. matthew 5:5.

Isa Watson

@Isadw

Twitter Bio: Tech Entrepreneur. Formerly at @JPMorgan & @Pfizer. Classical Pianist. MIT, Cornell and HU Grad. American & Caribbean Oh, and a die-hard @UNC Fan

J.

Jai Stone

@JaiStone

Twitter Bio: Master Brand Coach | SHE Beast Superhero | Creator of @HeyCatapult & @GameChangHER | Blogger at @ESSENCE #EmotionalNudity#GameChangHER #TheChubbyCEO

Jaleesa Trapp

@JaleesaT

Twitter Bio: Revolutionary Computer Science teacher Coordinator at @Clubhouse253

Jamie Broadnax

@JamieBroadnax

Twitter Bio: Blogger. Nerd. Billionaire. Just kidding. Creator of @blackgirlnerds co-founder of @universalfancon Host at @rewire_news and EP of @mistysafro

Janet Ikpa

@jikpapa

Twitter Bio: Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion @Hired_HQ | Join us http://hrd.cm/2mwDu61 | Past @Twitter @Google@UofCalifornia | @UCSantaBarbara & @IUBloomington Alum

Jasmine Berry

@JazBerri

Twitter Bio: CS PhD Student @USC | What keeps me up at night @AHardProblem | #selfaware #code #science#AI #brain #cogneuro #tech #research

Jeneba Jalloh Ghatt

@jenebaspeaks

Twitter Bio: Tech Attny|Editor:@Bellyitch@TechyayaBlog @JJBraids; Curator:200 BW2Follow on Twitter; Founder: http://Picnoi.com ; Named @Cision Twitter Top Influencer

Jenna Wortham

@jennydeluxe

Twitter Bio: Black Bill Gates in the making. Staff writer @NYTMag and co-host of Still Processing | △△△

Jenifer Daniels

@jentrification

Twitter Bio: brand technologist changing the hue of #stockphotos@GetColorstock. social impact investor. #MadeInDetroit

Jennifer Shola

@breakowt

Twitter Bio: Software Engineer. @walkercobrands // Former @CODE2040 Fellow. Stanford Grad. I do some other cool stuff… She/her.

Jessica O. Matthews

@jessomatt

Twitter Bio: Inventor/Entrepreneur/Social Scientist. Fndr & CEO, Uncharted Play. Believer in all things authentic, disruptive and empowering.

Jewel Burks

@jewelmelanie

Twitter Bio: saved by grace • team lead @Amazon • founder of @Partpic • board member @goodienation • @howardu alumna • former EIR @google • opinions are my own

Jotaka Eaddy

@JotakaEaddy

Twitter Bio: Connecting DC & Silicon Valley.Head of Gov Affairs @LendUpCredit, Board @NateParkerFdn, Fmr Sr. Advisor @NAACP ♡ #DiversityinTech #politics#fintech — My Tweets

Jimmi Warner

@metrini

Twitter Bio: Aspiring Unicorn of Tech from Trinidad, trying to raise funds to pursue Msc in AI at the Uni. of Edinburgh #MachineLearning #AI #ComputerVision#deeplearning

Joycelyn James

@jfjamesesq

Twitter Bio: Advocate for diversity & inclusion in all things media, tech & STEM related. RT not endorsement. Proud Howard Bison in the Capital of Inclusive Innovation.

Juliana Rotich

@afromusing

Twitter Bio: Co-founded BRCK, iHub, Ushahidi. Femme De L’annee Monte Carlo 2016, YGL 2016, MIT Media Lab Director’s Fellow Alum, Advisor BASF, Africa Tech Ventures etc

Jumoke Dada

@jumokedada

Twitter Bio: Nigerian-American Technologist, Strategist & Philanthropist @techwomenwork@techiesbrunch@projectaloe

K.

Karama Horne

@theblerdgurl

Twitter Bio: #Comics#anime#scifi#kpop#blerd#diversityhttp://Tiyland.com http://theblerdgurl.com/store

Kamilah Taylor

@kamilah

Twitter Bio: Jamaican. Sr Software Engineer(iOS) @Linkedin. Recovering Roboticist. Math+Physics+Music. Trekkie.Whovian.Hufflepuff. Co-author of #WomenInTechBook

Kat Calvin

@KatCalvinLA

Twitter Bio: Founder @SpreadTheVoteUS. #LoveOverHate podcast because love is resistance. @Ragtag_team Advisor. @BUILDinLA Board. http://katcalvin.com

Kathryn Finney

@KathrynFinney

Twitter Bio: She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted #BIGATL@digundiv, @HarrietFund. More: http://kathrynfinney.com

Kaya Thomas

@kthomas901

Twitter Bio: iOS developer. created @wereadtooapp, mobile directory of #kidlit #YAlit written by PoC. senior @dartmouth. Glamour CWOTY ’16. @blackgirlsrockMAD Girl ‘15.

Keisha Reed

@TechGirlTweets

Twitter Bio: all things digital | do it for the culture | #navigatethenoise | If you aren’t giving back, what are you doing?| : ladykray

Kellee James

@Ksemaj

Twitter Bio: Markets. Data. Organic & non-GMO agriculture. What else is there?

Kellee Massey

@jazzchica

Twitter Bio: Developer, queer, geeky, bookish, always learning, blerd, creative, studying Judaism. KKΨ | AΦΩ

Kelley O. Williams

@MissKelleyOhh

Twitter Bio: Nulli Secunda. CEO of @paigeandpaxton#EarlySTEM, chef, marketer. My story: http://bit.ly/PVolRl . #STEM Make-a-thons: http://bitly.com/MAKE-A-THON

Kenya Allmond

@kenya

Twitter Bio: gadget girl, tech tamer, arts aficionada, #STEM supporter

Khalia Braswell

@KhaliaBraswell

Twitter Bio: Founder of @INTechCamp • UI/UX at Apple, Inc • @CSCNCSU & @UNCC Master of IT Alum • #DST#NSBE#NCWIT

Kimberly Bryant

@6Gems

Twitter Bio: Founder @BlackGirlsCode ~ White House Champion of Change ~ 2014 GOOD 100 /good.is/the100 Find me here: http://about.me/kimberlybryant http://mag

Kisha M. Richardson

@kisharichardson

Twitter Bio: Engineer | Educator | Entrepreneur

Korin Reid

@korinreid

Twitter Bio: I love Jesus,Math,Cooking & Crafts — Music,Resorts,Writing & Sports — Warm Bowls of Soup,Data Science & All things Hadoop — Not a bad speller, just good @ typos

Kristal High Taylor

@KristalHigh

Twitter Bio: Advocate. Momtrepreneur. Telecom. Tech. Economic Development. Civic Engagement #BWYP [Insert preferred disclaimer here]

Kristen Smith

@biztechpreneur

Twitter Bio: (Tech #Strategist) | Former  Genius helping technically challenged entrepreneurs succeed online with profitable solutions | I’m obsessed with #sportstoo |

Kristy Tillman

@KristyT

Twitter Bio: Head of Communication Design @SlackHQ / Former @IDEO / Creator of @TomorrowLB / Alumna @FAMU_1887

Krystle Rowry

@KrissDidIt

Twitter Bio: LA • Web Designer • See my designs on the sites of Marie Forleo, Travel Noire, Hey Fran Hey and Chescaleigh • I designed a pin for you

L.

Laura Weidman Powers

@laurawp

Twitter Bio: Co-Founder/CEO @Code2040. Obama White House alum. Fellow @NewAmericaCA @EchoingGreen. Alum @StanfordBiz @StanfordLaw @Harvard. Views my own (duh).

Lindsey C. Holmes

@lindseycholmes

Twitter Bio: #Futurist, #Usability Strategist in #Mktg #Tech & #Productivity, #Evernote Certified Consultant, #BrandInfluencer, #ΔΣΘ / Books — http://Usabletech.co/Books

Lisa Mae Brunson

@MissLisaMae

Twitter Bio: Founder @wonderwomentech • Advocate for #diversity & #inclusion • 2016 40 under 40 • Social Innovator • Wonder Women Hacks • Hacks 4 Humanity • Speaker • Author

Lisa Leid

@Digitalnista

Twitter Bio: I blog for @innov8tivmag. Creator & Curator of@Techncolor I’m passionate about Social, Digital and all things Tech

Dr. Lisa T. Richardson

@DrLisaWP

Twitter Bio: Playing with & teaching about intersection of people, tech, and the places we live. UX Researcher + Chief @tumblroute.

Lola Odelola

@lolaodelola

Twitter Bio:@blackgirltech’s mum, @Eyewearbooks poet, @lostinthesource & @backslashpod, ruby developer, diversity consultant, wanderer, wonderer & anti-

Luckie Daniels

@LuckieIsHappy

Twitter Bio: Social Media Linguist. Blogger. Tweeter. Artist. Designer. GEEK. Strategist. PM Mobile Rock Star. Girl In Tech. Advocate. Mom ~ A Happy Go Luckie kinda gal!:-)

Luvvie Ajayi

@iLuvvit

Twitter Bio: NYTimes Best-Selling Author of I’M JUDGING YOU. http://ImJudgingYouBook.com . @RedPumpProj Rocker. Speaker. Pop Culture Fiend. Branding Strategist. Also: @Luvvie.

Lynn D. Johnson

@lynneluvah

Twitter Bio: I cover diversity in tech @EbonyMag http://bit.ly/theupload & productivity, life & growth hacks @blackenterprisehttp://bit.ly/hackmore . (AI, AR, VR evangelist)

M.

Maci Peterson

@MaciPeterson

Twitter Bio: Jesus is my #1. Because of Him, I can. Co-Founder of @OnSecondThought, the dope app that lets you take back texts. You’re welcome

Makeda Ricketts

@makedaricketts

Twitter Bio: bout that nerd life

Maurita Coley

@MauritaColey

Twitter Bio: Social impact executive working at the intersection of media, telecom, tech and multicultural opportunity. Former law partner and media industry executive.

Marcia Wade Talbert

@TheTechGyrl

Twitter Bio: Journalist and Content Marketing Enthusiast. Sr. Content Strategist @CDWcorp, Sr. Editor of @EdTech_K12. Tweets are my own. Also follow my alter ego @newsgyrl

Maria D. Smith

@codegirl3

Twitter Bio: Geek, Co-Owner of Gigabyte Magazine Computer Science, Coding and Programming Major. Student.

Mariah Lichtenstern

@lightedstar

Twitter Bio: Founder @CINESHARES | @Founding SV Grad | @VelocityVC Accelerated | @UCLAVCFund Member | @KauffmanFellows Finalist | @USC Mafia | @Cal Bear | #INFJ

Marieme Jamme

@mjamme

Twitter Bio: Digital Entrepreneur working with women & girls globally on @i_amtheCODE -Having Fun @spot1global@accur8africa@africagathering- Founded @jjiguenetech#Senegal

Marissa Jennings

@mjrissa

Twitter Bio: CEO of SOCIALgrlz | White House Champion of Change| SXSW2016 Dewey Honoree| Bennett Belle| Gardner| WeDC Ambassador| LA girl| Laker Fan

Marjy Guery

@msguery

Twitter Bio: Freelance Web Dev + VA | for creative bosses who have considered throwing their laptop against the wall, when the admin + tech work was too much

Marlo Rencher

@marlorencher

Twitter Bio: Mom. Wife. Entrepreneur. Anthropologist. Committed to diverse technology entrepreneurship.

Mary Pryor

@msmarypryor

Twitter Bio: IG:UrbanSocialista Digital Social Fitness & Holistic Lover / Obatala is my Ori. Offering 30 min. distance Reiki for $20.00 this month.

Maya Rockeymoore

@MayaRockeymoore

Twitter Bio: Political scientist/policy wonk/nonprofit leader/social entrepreneur/writer/public speaker Tweets reflect my personal views.

Megan Rose Dickey

@meganrosedickey

Twitter Bio: Reporter @TechCrunch covering race, discrimination and on-demand stuff. [email protected] PGP: 2FA7 6E54 4652 781A B365 BE2E FBD7 9C5F 3DAE 56BD #queer

Melanie Araujo

@melarauj0

Twitter Bio: Product Designer @omstudiosf. Founder @joinfrontcenter. The rest doesn’t really matter because the world is

Melissa Bradley

@bradleyml

Twitter Bio: social impact fanatic, co-founder @sidecarfinance, professor @msbgu, director @project500dc & @venturewdc, founder @newcapitalist, serial entrepreneur, mother

Mercedes Bent

@mercebent

Twitter Bio: Reimagining HigherEd with VR. VP of Education @UploadVR Formerly @GA @GoldmanSachs@Harvard Always curious. I like nonsense. http://www.mercedesbent.co

Michele Henry

@michele_henry

Twitter Bio: IT Analyst // Business, Tech, Travel, Entrepreneurship, & Investing || @VAtech alum || @USC MBA

Mikala Streeter

@MikalaStreeter

Twitter Bio: Founder and Principal of indie progressive high school http://thelifeschool.co . Also a Coder and Cupcakes lover.

Mo Akade

@MoAkade

Twitter Bio: Growth Strategist at Telegraph Academy, @imaginek12 @startx @echoinggreen alum, Proud Brooklynite now living in Oakland

Monique Woodard

@MoniqueWoodard

Twitter Bio: Venture Partner @500Startups // Founder & ED @blackfounders

Morgan DeBaun

@MorganDeBaun

Twitter Bio: CEO + Founder of @Blavity. Building community through technology. #hustlesmart — [email protected]

N.

Nava Tegene

@navskosha

Twitter Bio: Cloud Talent Advisor @ Google. Caffeine Dependent, Buoyant Spiritualist,Inclusion Evangelist, Execu-Mom, Travel Gypsy, Unicorn

Netia McCray

@netiamccray

Twitter Bio: Founder and Executive Director of @Mbadika. MIT Graduate. Global Citizen. African American. Entrepreneur. Dreamer and Doer of Impossible Things

Nichelle McCall

@Nichelle_McCall

Twitter Bio: #Startup Strategist, #CEO of @BOLDGuidance, #Tech #Entrepreneur, #Speaker, Serial Entrepreneur, Lover of Ice Cream, Fries, and my Godbabies #boldstartups

Nicole Neal

@NealNoodle

Twitter Bio: Revolutionizing #K12 buying as CEO of @NoodleMarkets. Unapologetic wearer of fabulous shoes.

Dr. Nicol Turner-Lee

@drturnerlee

Twitter Bio: research fellow, author, tech enthusiast, policy nerd, social scientist, social entrepreneur, innovator, and change agent

Nikita T. Mitchell

@NikitaTMitchell

Twitter Bio: Creator of @AboveBottomLine. Passionate about the social responsibility of business. Busy plotting world domination (or dancing). Curiosity is my superpower.

Nsenga Burton

@Ntellectual

Twitter Bio: Founder & EIC of @TheBurtonWire. Writer @TheRoot; Digital Editor & Prof @UGAGrady; Views expressed & Tweets are mine. Retweets are not endorsements. 1908

O.

Ofure Ukpebor

@Aufuray

Twitter Bio: Girl. Coder. Mentor. Living every moment Coram Deo.

Omosola Odetunde

@omosolatweets

Twitter Bio: Software Eng @Clue, CS @Stanford ’14 & ’13, Previously eng @shopify, @kpcbfellows, @microsoft, etc, etc. Love gymnastics, foreign languages, and smoothies.

Omoju Miller

@omojumiller

Twitter Bio: Data Scientist linking human and machine intelligence. Advises startups in that space. | @Cal PhD. | Ex @Google

P.

Dr. Pandwe Gibson

@PandweGibson

Twitter Bio: Simultaneously addressing Systemic Poverty, Climate Change, and Economic Development, one green business at a time!

Patricia Edwards

@TRiiSHE

Twitter Bio: CoFounder — Chief Creative — @30nexusgroup@xisglobal DIR of Partnerships @groundwork ♡DataScience #CSTEAM #NOGMO #media♡ @innov8tivmag #BLM #Mytweetmyvoice

Q.

Qiana

@Q_i_a_n_a

Twitter Bio: Advisor | Developer Whisperer | EdTech Operations | Strategy @USC MBA | @UCLA EDU @UW ANTHRO@bentoboxschools Founder @freshschoolsappAdvisor

R.

Rachel Walker

@Raychatter

Twitter Bio: I talk tech, diversity, robots, and fixies. Engineer @chalkschools. City director @lesbiantech.

Rashida Prattis

@RashidaDesigner

Twitter Bio: Investor Deck Guru. Respectful disagreement only

Rasheeda M. Yehuza

@rasheedayehuza

Twitter Bio: Self-Proclaimed Anno 1404 Champ | Software Engineering | Web.Mobile.Data | @hellotractor@nasaratech | I love solving problems!

Rebecca Enonchong

@africatechie

Twitter Bio: African Tech Entrepreneur. Founder & CEO @AppsTech. Also boards @ActivSpaces@ABANAngels @CameroonAngels @SalesforceOrg@afrilabs #BringBackOurInternet

Regina Honu

@ragyare

Twitter Bio: CEO @SoronkoF,@Techneedsgirls,@SoronkoAcademy.2016 @Vlisco Ambassador Fellow at @Ashoka@WashFellowship,@AspenNewVoices, @R4C_Ghana, Featured @CNNAfricanstart

Regina Walton

@ReginaWalton

Twitter Bio: Program Manager, Developer Marketing Events, @Salesforce | Organize @SFTech4Good | Alum: @UCLA, @UCHastingsLaw, @EwhaGSIS | On Twitter, I speak only for myself.

Dr. Renee Matthews

@AskDrRenee

Twitter Bio: I am an MD, blogger, resource social media guru and at your disposal. #MadameNoire#Goodenoughmother #BlackDoctor[email protected]

Riana Lynn

@rianalynn

Twitter Bio: Entrepreneur and techie. Global Fruit Explorer. Future movie script writer. @Code2040 — @Google. Featured in @usatoday, @entrepreneur @wired@inc.

Ritse Erumi

@RitseOnline

Twitter Bio: Afrophile. Daughter of the #NigerDelta. Techie. #ICT4D #PhD Stud: #GlobalDev #InclusiveInnovation#DigitalGenderGap #SMEs #WomenEntrepreneurs // RTs != endrsmnt

Rushaine McBean

@copasetickid

Twitter Bio: Software Engineer @agrilyst. @manhattan_js & @empirejs co-organizer, Music fanatic, DJ, Guitarist, NY Native with some Cali in my heart.

Ruth Mesfun

@ruthmesfun

Twitter Bio: Co-Founder of @pocintech| Program Ass. @khanacademy | love for Excellence Girls Middle Academy

S.

S. Lynn Cooper

@sociallyahead

Twitter Bio: Integrated Marketing Consultant #Digital | #PR@EbonyMag | #Events | #socialmedia @GetJetMag Freelance #Journalist | #Tech #Entrepreneur

Sabrina Hersi Issa

@beingbrina

Twitter Bio: Technology + Journalism + Human Rights. leading @beboldmedia & @endfaminenow, advising @grdodge. Cristina Yang is my spirit guide. Go before you’re ready.

Safia Abdalla

@captainsafia

Twitter Bio: I write a lot, run a lot, code a lot, and dream big (a lot).

Sahra Mohamed

@SahraXYZ

Twitter Bio: Data Science Intern @Nesta | Postgrad Biomedical Imaging @UCL | (Ex)Data Analyst (D3JS) @NHS | Science Writer | Serial learner | Newly A.I. & ML wannabe

Saron Yitbarek

@saronyitbarek

Twitter Bio: I wore a t-shirt to my wedding. Developer. Podcaster. Immigrant. Building @CodeNewbies. Co-hosting @rubybookclub. prev @MicrosoftNY. Work hard and gaf.

Shae-Shae

@afroniquely

Twitter Bio: I love Jesus! #NaturalHair & #Beauty blog @texturedgirl, #GraphicDesigner + #WebDesigner@FreshMedley http://www.texturedgirl.com http://fmedley.com/chicandcreative

Shana Moore

@Shay_nuh__

Twitter Bio: Software Engineer @vervemobile | Prev intern @Qualcomm | International Speaker|Chapter co-leader @GDISD | Alumni @UCSanDiego | Youtuber #thepaintedlipsproject |

Sharon Adongo

@Shadongo

Twitter Bio: Techie | Co-Founder @UwaziConsulting |@YouthActionNet Fellow | Afro-Optimist | Social Entrepreneur | Tea Addict

Shauna Stuart

@ShaunaReporter

Twitter Bio: Social Media Specialist for @aldotcom. Working on the #SouthernGirlsProject. Newbie Coder. Eye on the #Caribbean & #Africa Janelle Monae disciple.

Sheena Allen

@whoisSheena

Twitter Bio: CAPWAY [Fintech] | Sheena Allen Apps [PicSlit. Dubblen. Orange Snap. TwtBooth. Words on Pics.]

Shelly Bell

@iamshellybell

Twitter Bio: Founder- @BlackGirlVision |Designer — Made by a Black Woman @thembabwstore |Screenprinter — @MsPrintUSA | Join Black Girl Vision for Pitch Decks & Pizzas 4/8/17

Sherrell Dorsey

@Sherrell_Dorsey

Twitter Bio: Tech writer raised on MS DOS + 2Pac. Bylines at @FastCoExist @NextCityOrg @CityLab | Founder of daily black tech newsletter @_theplugdaily

Sherri L. Smith

@misssmith11

Twitter Bio: Tech and games journalist with a passion for good food and better drink. Got a tech or gaming question? I’m your woman.

Sian Morson

@xianamoy

Twitter Bio: Author | Designer | Entrepreneur | Investor |

Sibyl Edwards

@saedwards

Twitter Bio: Digital Art Director and Designer and Evangelist for socially-conscious design, marketing and technology.

Shireen Mitchell

@digitalsista

Twitter Bio: Serial Founder, speaker, author, thought igniter in diversity, tech, media & politics http://digitalsista.me/about {Always working on changing things}

Stacey Ferguson

@justicefergie

Twitter Bio: Your passion needs a platform. I can help you be great! #rockstarinfluencer | Also: CEO @BeBlogalicious — elevating multicultural social media influencers

Stacie Whisonant

@StacieHelpsPYT

Twitter Bio: PYT connects families and banks to provide a new solution to financing education.

Stacy Brown-Philpot

@sbp04

Twitter Bio: CEO and President of TaskRabbit

Stephanie Humphrey

@TechLifeSteph

Twitter Bio: Tech-life expert @fox29philly @NewsOne | #Tech contributor to ‘The Harry Show’ @harryconnickjr#HarryTV | ask me about my #SocialMedia seminar for #students!

Stephanie Lampkin

@stephaneurial

Twitter Bio: Travel Addict, Adventure Seeker. Stanford Engineer & MIT MBA. Founder CEO of @blendoor

Starr Rocque

@Starr_Rocque

Twitter Bio: Digital Content Producer. Gryffindor/Ravenclaw. Formerly @GangStarrGirl. Author of ‘Bloggers Can’t Be Trusted’ on Amazon now! http://goo.gl/o3EIw4

Stephanie Parker

@sparker2

Twitter Bio: Product @YouTube & proud @Stanford alum. LA native w/a taste for tech, policy, & all things Korean!

T.

Takeyah A. Young

@TakeyahYoung

Twitter Bio: Speaker. Entrepreneur. Lifestyle Engineer. #STEM gurl. Fixer. Helping leaders in STEM & innovation live well + prosper.@CoreConnectionhttp://CoreConnectionLifestyle.com

Tamara Y. Washington

@TamaraYWash

Twitter Bio: Engineering #TechDiversity Advocate #tech#law #health #policy #MississippiGirl (God 1st, FBall 2nd) ∆ΣΘ @NMAAHC Amb, #Link, #Tuskegee#NCAT #WFU

Tanaisha Renee

@educatedlady20

Twitter Bio: #momfirst #fashion #idance #frontenddeveloper#womenintech #CSS3 #starbucks #JavaScript#html5 #goals #careerdriven IG: tanaisha.renee

Tanya DePass

@cypheroftyr

Twitter Bio: INeedDiverseGames Dir. / Patreon: http://bit.ly/1UEMEbk / @GaymerX Diversity, Out Bisexual, EIC of @OutofTokensCast, @chicagonerds & @con_or_bust Board Member

Tara E. Walker

@taraw

Twitter Bio: AWS Technical Evangelist 4 Amazon. Previously Developer Evangelist 4 Microsoft, Engineer/GeekGirl changing d world 1 line of code @ a time. My tweets !=employer

Tatiana King Jones

@TatianaKing

Twitter Bio: GrandDuchessOfTech™. @FanBrosShow Host. EiC of http://FanBros.com . Podcast Producer & Editor. @awesomelytechie Contributor. @HowardU Alumna. [email protected]

TeLisa Daughtry

@TeLisaD

Twitter Bio: Founder & CEO of @FlyTechnista & @STEEAMnista | #Dev #Design #Digital | #UnitedStateOfWomen, Changemaker • Next Step #Advisor, [email protected] • @WomenTechmakers

Tenecia Nicole

@TeneciaNicole

Twitter Bio: Speaker. Creator of Socialite Life & Socially Savvy. Mentor. Animation Teacher. Digital BrandHER. Former Social Media Strategist.

Tierra Filhiol

@TierraFilhiol

Twitter Bio: Champion for inclusive tech, advertising. @UMich alumna. Detroit-based content strategist. Tweets = culture + content + data = mine

Tiffani Ashley Bell

@tiffani

Twitter Bio: I pay water bills at @HumanUtility when cities cut off water to families unable to afford it. @HowardU@ycombinator alum. Rails/iOS dev. Water is a human right.

Tiffany Brown

@webinista

Twitter Bio: Author of CSS Master https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/books/css-master … Client-side engineer. On a Twitter hiatus

Tiffany Crawford

@CREATEbyTiffany

Twitter Bio: #Founder | #Writer | #Speaker | Left-handed #Engineer

Tiffany Mikell

@mikellsolution

Twitter Bio: bringing ideas to life is my art. CEO/CTO @useAerial. #ibuild4 #edtech #elearning #OnlineEd

Tinu Abayomi-Paul

@Tinu

Twitter Bio: Writer. Activist. Fights #Lymphoma. @HotMommasProj Fellow. Prophesied #BlackTwitter. #spoonie #wgbiz #FlipboardChatBlocks abuse. & you can’t knock my hustle.

Tori Dorsey

@GlassesNGlitter

Twitter Bio: Fulltime IT blerd. Shoe Addict. Novice Photographer. #Gadget Collector. #Tech Nerd. Obsessed #Traveler. #Foodie. Sarcasm Speaker. #Chicago#Blogger

Toro Y

@trillicon

Twitter Bio: Went from hangin’ with shooters and clappers to computer hackers // Music, marketing + french fries are my things

Tracy Young

@Tracy_Young

Twitter Bio: plangrid.com

U.

Ursula Lauiston

@urdiggy

Twitter Bio: Former Hill staffer/ State Dept. Currently consulting on Brand Strategy + Influencer Marketing. Editor @CapitolStandard. Proud big sister. Carried by His grace.

V.

Valerie Mosley

@goforgreatness

Twitter Bio: Seasoned Investor | Global Wealth Strategist | Billion Dollar Mom | Lover of Life https://www.linkedin.com/in/valerie-mosley-a0294111 …

Valeshia Butterfield-Jo

@valeisha

Twitter Bio: #ForTheCulture | Head of Black Community Engagement at Google | CEO of WEEN | Author of #TheGirlprint | Views are mine | Booking: [email protected]

Vanessa Mason

@vanessamason

Twitter Bio: co-founder @p2health | bridging #publichealth and #digitalhealth | Champion of tech inclusion | Passions include wanderlust & whiskey | @yale @columbiaalumna

W.

Window Snyder

@window

Twitter Bio: Security Blah Blah Blah

X.

Xina Eiland

@xeiland

Twitter Bio: PR guru who wants to improve the health of all; francophile; aunt; workerbee; runner. @BFFDCorg Cofounder & @TheBeaconDC BOD.

Y.

Yodit Stanton

@yoditstanton

Twitter Bio: Founder and Chief Unicorn @OpenSensorsioInternet Of Things, Software and Data. Organises @WomenInData

Yolanda M. Davis

@YolandaMDavis

Twitter Bio: HWX Engineer eating elephants one byte at a time. Loves God, Family, and Friends. Educating everyone looking to learn! #WhoFan#TOCCoFounder#ApacheNiFiCommiter