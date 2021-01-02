200 Black Women In Tech To Follow on Twitter {2020 List}

In the unprecedented, tumultuous and challenging year of 2020, Twitter remained a source for news and information-sharing on all things pandemic related, political and tech.
Even while navigating the stress, anxiety and sometimes heartache and heartbreak that was common this year, the 200 women who made this year's Black Women In Tech to Follow on Twitter list continued to disseminate tips, hacks, insights and knowledge.
On their profiles, they gave of their personal lives while working in the tech industry and they remain engaed with their followers by providing updates on issues and events related to inclusive tech initiatives around their personal community and the world.
Background
The Black Women In Tech To Follow On Twitter list is back thanks to the generous sponsorship of a Black Woman in Tech Boss, Nicole Commissiong, Senior Vice President, Operations of Maryland-based Dynamic Services Solutions.
The list returns after a brief one-year hiatus. The process of curating it every year is a one to three woman operation but last year was not feasible. Previous permeations of the list were released in 2016, 2017 and 2018 previously.
Enter Nicole Commissiong, a government contract powerhouse, who runs one of the few women-lead homeland infrastructure support companies to partner with the United States government and private sector clients for over two decades.
Commissiong's company, Dynamic Services Solutions, an engineering and Project Management and Emergency Management firm was at one time the only black woman-owned Tier-1 Engineering Furnishing and Installation (EFI) vendor for Verizon in the Mid-Atlantic providing telecommunications and power infrastructure.
Earlier versions of the list received support from the tech community. The Obama Administration's Office on African American Affair's Twitter page re-shared the list and over time, several members on the list became Twitter-verified!
The post-George Flloyd protest movement drew a renewed interest in re-visiting the ways marginalized communities and groups that have traditionally been ignored, overlooked, underfunded, and not supported.
Black Women continue to represent less than 1% of Venture Capital funding in the tech space and go missing from annual roundups of "Who To Follow Lists" that begin circulating at the end of each year. It was the reason I started this recognition in 2016 in the first place.
"I used to look forward to reading about the wonderful, informed, engaging Black women who made the list every year and was disappointed to see it go away," Commissiong said. "When asked to help usher in its return, I knew as a Black woman myself who moves and manoeuvrers in a male-dominated field that I had to step in and offer my assistance."
Commissiong currently manages dozens of employees and leads several multi-million dollar high impact infrastructure projects in various technology sectors, and more recently, emergency management. Her company's team is 75 percent women.
She stepped up when no one else would so there could be this latest edition of 200 Black Women in Tech to Follow on Twitter.
Methodology: We selected those who update their accounts regularly, and who usually share news, information, images, ideas and tips related to inclusion, the celebration of diversity in tech and the elevation of underrepresented groups. Ideally, the majority of the content shared by these women is not self-promotional but instructive and shared to edify followers while expressing themselves, their passions and their opinions and authentic selves. We could not add accounts that are set to Private.
What's New: This 2020, this year, we tried to go even deeper with pure tech and selected more coders, software engineers, front-end developers and code newbies, including several college students and young professionals, as well as innovators and founders who are under 25.
Also this year, to make room for more individuals, we removed all the organizations that previously occupied space on the list.
We celebrate the individuals who are the engines of those groups instead.
We wanted to maintain a robust list of active users of this social media platform’s most informative, influential, and engaging tweeters, so those who have accounts that infrequently tweet were not included this year.
FOLLOW ALL: If you are on Twitter, you can follow everyone on this list at once by following this Twitter List!
Without much further ado, these were the most active and relevant voices in 2020.
Yours Truly,
Jay Jay Ghatt, Founder and Curator, 200 Black Women to Follow On Twitter
Twitter Bio: Software Developer | DevRel (SSA) Google; @gdg + @WomenTechmakers | ex @interswitchgroup| Technical writer | Building @SheCodeAfrica + @oscafrica
Twitter Bio: #Media #EmergingTech #Storytelling #CreativeDevelopment @theRLabNYC @ITP @TheHelmco @PipelineAngels #3D #XR #AI Former @CNN @ABCNews @PublicRadio @NewsDeeply
Twitter Bio: ah-day-moo-(sho-yo) engineer. entrepreneur. she/her #WomenMake #BlackTechTwitter @MacScientists @societyxtech FREE: http://ademusoyo.com/master-coding
Twitter Bio: Founder @brownbutton_org &Mother's Delivery Kit|Queen of England Points of Light Awardee| @washfellowshi
Fellow| adepeju.mabadeje@gmail.com
Twitter Bio: “If you have come here to help me you are wasting your time, but if you have come because your liberation is bound up with mine, then let us work together.”
Twitter Bio: Women In Tech #WIT | Data scientist | Food expert | Sports fan | Cyclist | Sorting hat sent me to Slytherin
Twitter Bio: (she/her) @TitleOfConf & @selfconference co-organizer, and @SpeakersInTech co-founder. AishaCodes on Twitch! Prev: @gatsbyjs
Twitter Bio: Former @nasa Rocket Scientist 🚀7-Figure Entrepreneur and Global STEM Speaker. Founder of @STEMBoard & @stemlingoco
Twitter Bio: Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builder l Founder of The App Accelerator l Co-Founder of CultureCrush App & TipOff Game l Previously @TiphubAfrica @IBM@Techstars
Twitter Bio: I play a developer on the interweb (e) @azureadvocate - Spatial Computing at @Microsoft life is plastic — it’s fantastic + Oui, Queen
Twitter Bio: Intellectual Property Attorney - #Patent, #Trademark and #Copyright Law/ 2014 White House STEM Champion of Change! As seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, FOX and Make48
Twitter Bio: Currently: Chief Exec @Streamlytics Previously: Founded 1st minority accelerator NewME (Acquired). Also: Author. Cancer Survivor. Mom. IG @abenton
Twitter Bio: Principal Developer Advocate @Applitools | Director of @TestAutomationU | International Keynote Speaker | Java Champion | Master Inventor | Prev. Twitter & IBM
Twitter Bio: Founder @IBOMLLC ~ @AfricanWIT @innov8tivmag Beta: @AwitCreatives
Twitter Bio: systempreneur. creator. human. @polotek’s wife. rolling deep with @omidyarnetwork, @bbfounders, @zebras_unite, @buildwithbia, @fireflyalliance. views = mine.
Twitter Bio: 🎓@CSUDHExtendedEd #SocialMedia 👩🏽💻#UXUI #Developer | 👩🏽🏫Trainer | Educator | Speaker • 🎨 #Adobe ACP | UGM @lawebprosgroup • ⛪#Yeshua (Jesus) Believer
Twitter Bio: Biomedical Engineer | Cardiovascular Devices | DEI Advocate | Black & STEM News | DC Fitness Events | TV/Movie/Music/Book Reviews | No Political Endorsements
Twitter Bio: BLACK. Founder @Backstage_Cap, board @getmahme, author IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME, host YOUR FIRST MILLION pod, fan @GeneralHospitaL, MARRIED to @queergermangirl 😍
Twitter Bio: Founder http://timouns.com, Patented Inventor, Biomedical Engineer, Author #AbbyInvents, @ifthenshecan STEM Advocate, My mission: ⬆️ no. of inventors
Twitter Bio: Stay-at-home mom on a break from Silicon Valley. Proud grad of @howardU. She/Her. 🏳️🌈💖
Twitter Bio: iOS Engineer. Conference Speaker. Blogger.
Twitter Bio: AI, Engineer, Writer, Selfpreneur, Ethics http://TheSelfpreneur.com | http://LifeModel.co | #AI#MachineLearning #LifeModelDesign#ThinkDontSqueeze
Twitter Bio: Intel Corporate Vice President-Human Resources, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, and Apple’s announced next VP of Inclusion and Diversity #AKA
Twitter Bio: Tech Esq. + Ops | @StubHub + @Facebook alum | D&I/Equity advocate | Asker of why | Around the way etiquette lover | #TownBusiness | Cal Alum | Views = mine.
Twitter Bio: | professional smiler — tech obsessed — experience curator — follower of Jesus — Haitian | alum: @Pinterest @a16z @CODE2040 @LinkedIn@StartupAmerica @HowardU |
Twitter Bio: compsci - data wing, race+ and education. building @dataedxgroup & @BlkWomenInData (she/hers) Views = mine. #BlackComputing #DataScienceEducation #DataedX
Twitter Bio: partner at venture firm || ex--@googleengineer, ex-@microsoftpm || game dev • advisor @googlestartups & @thestartfund
Twitter Bio: Doc Engineer @Facebook 👍🏾 | YouTuber 🖥 | Tweeter 🐥 | InstaGrammer 📸 | Coder 👩🏾💻 | Blogger 💻 | Speaker 🗣 | LGBTQ+ 🏳️🌈 | My views are my own 💁🏾♀️
Twitter Bio: no luck, only grace • network capital entrepreneur • connector & community builder @wearebluenorth #TBNSCM • Louisville born, @HowardU bred • opinions = mine
Twitter Bio: Entrepreneur, product leader, lightweight angel investor. Head of @spotifyartists. Ex-Apple, YouTube, Google, started Kit @ Expa, sold it to Patreon.
Twitter Bio: VP #DiversityPartnerships @Twitter
#IWillDoMyPart Intersectionality•Diversity•AI #ServeOthers Dignity&Respect #LiveWithJoy ΔΣΘ Views=MyOwn 🥰=☀️+🚴🏽♂️+🚤+🍾
Twitter Bio: Lead Equity & Inclusion @GVteam (Google Ventures). Former Head of Diversity @Pinterest and Senior Director @CatalystInc. Pronouns: she/her. Views = mine.
Twitter Bio: Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builder Former: @Xrclabs @Parsons Advisories/ Committees: @Opp_Net @cfda EGLP / CELA
Twitter Bio: dev marketing @codesandbox ✨ instructor @eggheadio ✨ aws ☁️ + python 🐍 + jamstack ✨ join @100ProjectDays with me😊 MemeQueen™️✨ aws community builder
Twitter Bio: Founder @CNASimVR| Former @usaid, @us_fda, @BMore_Healthy Deputy Commissioner | @harvardmed @harvardchansph @princeton alum |#Consultant #PublicHealth #PrevMed
Twitter Bio: Full Stack Java, C#, JS Developer. Founder @codingblackfems. Co-Host @meetupandcode. Love to travel. (She/Her)
Twitter Bio: geek + good = inspirational innovation — CEO of Do Big Things. My full time job = proud mama of a toddler!
Twitter Bio: funemployed
Twitter Bio: Demystifying infosec & tech one byte at a time. ☀️ Security Engineering. InfoSec, 😍 Identity, Tech. Ex-MSFT. Creator @wocintechchat photos • Co-Chair @wisporg
Twitter Bio: Daughter of God, Mom, Web Design intern, Full-Stack Software Engineer Student @FlatironSchool. Almost certified in AWS🤞🏾 & Security + 🤦🏾♀️
Twitter Bio: FTP | software dev | tweets candidly abt the public sector, tech, gadgets, #data | opinions = mine | she/her | #INTP | #natureistherapy #getoutside
Twitter Bio: Known for talking #tech in plain English. Also a #blackbirder || Formerly: TED, Intel, ReadWrite, Chevrolet/GM 🏳️🌈 || Hampton U
Twitter Bio: Retired IT/Reporting professional working towards new career in #WebDev • Student • Graphic Artist • @UTAustin Alum • #BlackTechTwitter #WomenInTech
Twitter Bio: Software Developer || Lifelong learner || Reader 📗📘|| Traveler 🧳|| Food lover 😋 #blackTechTwitter 🇭🇹 ♓️
Twitter Bio: Lightworker 🧞♀️🧚🏾♀️|Entrepreneur |@PopComTech |@FlatOutofHeels | #Inventor | #Speaker | Living my dreams! Take my #crowdfunding course CLICK below linktr.ee/Dawndickson
Twitter Bio: AI accountability, audits & eval. Keen on participation & practical outcomes. Opinions are my own. @mozilla Fellow, forever @AJLUnited, @hashtag_include ✝️
Twitter Bio: UX Designer • Audiophile • Empath • Human Centered Design • World Traveler• LGBT 🏳️🌈. http://linkedin.com/in/elle-elliott-6695b6a8… #HireMe
Twitter Bio: God First, Mommy of 5, Wife, Enterprise Architect & Lead IT Architect, CSM, CSD, 🐝 Georgia Tech, Views are my own
@Erica Joy
Twitter Bio: she/her | Director of Engineering | Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble. -John Lewis | 💖💙
Twitter Bio: 3x TOY: innovation, creativity & change. K-8 PLTW/CS Coordinator, wife, mother, and giver. Google Certified Trainer. Presenter. Empowerer.
Twitter Bio: ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 #visionarychangeagent #socialimpact #innovationstrategy #afrofuturist
Twitter Bio: 👩🏽💻product @youtube & @google, previously @twitter & @yahoo | 👩🏽🎓 @harvard, @umengineering & @eecsatmi alum | ❤️ working hard to make my ancestors smile!
Twitter Bio: Tech Entrepreneur | Pan Africanist
Twitter Bio: Entrepreneur|Author|Mom| Co-Founder of Center for Black Innovation @blacktechweek. I have an obsession with traveling, desserts & helping people get on stages.
Twitter Bio: Founder of Bisalu.Speaker, Mom. #blockchain #codecamp #womenintech #diversityintech #wocinTech #minorities
Twitter Bio: Founder @hbcuvc. Recovering #software eng. Helping @indievc & @lightspeedvp find dope founders. My venn #startups #venturecapital #hbcus.
Twitter Bio: Girls advocate using tech to accelerate change. ⚡@HowardU grad. Hella gay. DC Oakland RDU
Twitter Bio: Founder http://TechActivist.Org • Organizer of @Tech_Intersect • Organizer of @Tech_Intersect a conf for #WOC • Former #BlackGirlsCODE • I ❤️ tech + social justice • 💚💕 • 🐶mom#ThoughtWorks
Twitter Bio: Founder and Principal of Earthseed | First Draft News Board | ex Pinterest, Facebook, Google | Yale | nature photographer
Twitter Bio: CEO @SolvayGroup. Passionate about #sustainability #digital #technology #diversity & #inclusion. Proud mum & Chairwoman Emeritus of Hygieia Network
Twitter Bio: Frontend Dev, UI Design, @buycoins_africa (YC S18), @botsofcode, @googledevexpert, @frontstackio, @feminist_co
Twitter Bio: helping you spend time with your fav people | founder @withyoursquad | mit, cornell, hu grad |
Twitter Bio: Cloud Security Analyst #infosec #cybersecurity #blacktechtwitter 🇭🇹 | my tweets are my own.
@jaidbarrett
Twitter Bio: InfoSec Professional | Cybersecurity, Data Privacy, InfoSec & Tech Lover | University of South Florida Alum | STEM | eCommerce | Jamaican | Views Are My Own
Twitter Bio: revolutionary ✊🏾 educator 👩🏾🏫 uw alum (@hcdeuw) 💜💛 currently a phd student at the mit @medialab 👩🏾💻 she/her
Twitter Bio: Blogger. Nerd. Billionaire. Just kidding. Founder and CEO @blackgirlnerds Freelance writer. @criticschoice member. Fighter for Progressive Policy and Rights
@JayJayGhatt
Twitter Bio: #Blerd| #PinterestMarketingExpert| #SocialMedia Coach. http://Jenebaspeaks.com; ; #EIC @Bellyitch ; Creator:200 Black Women in Tech on Twitter To Follow
Twitter Bio: Front-End Engineer. @theironyard & @UofMaryland alumni. Typing fast and taking notes. My opinions, musings, and observations. #DCTech. she/her.
Twitter Bio: Fndr & CEO, Uncharted Power. Believer in all things authentic, disruptive and empowering. Contact: contact@jom.holdings
Twitter Bio: I created the #jesspicks newsletter and can help you get resources and tools to make money from a #sidehustle. Click the link below to see this week's tips!
Twitter Bio: saved by grace • partner at @collab_capital • Head of @googlestartups, U.S. • founder @Partpic (acq. by @Amazon) • @howardu alumna • opinions are mine • she/her
Twitter Bio: Web developer. Practitioner. E-book reader. Asking questions and learning stuff. I saw Black Panther for Shuri. Frequently offline.
Twitter Bio: Connecting DC & Silicon Valley| Founder & CEO Full Circle Strategies | Fmr Sr. Advisor@NAACP | Fmr VP #SiliconValley Exec| Founder #winwithblackwomen My Tweets
Twitter Bio: Founder Algorithmic Justice League @AJLUnited | https://instagram.com/joyfulcode/ - Warrior Artist, Computer Scientist
Twitter Bio: Advocate for diversity & inclusion in all things media, tech & STEM related. RT not endorsement. Proud Howard Bison in the Capital of Inclusive Innovation.
Twitter Bio: Building. Make, fix, help others. WEF Young Global Leader, Co-founded @BRCKnet @Ushahidi + I serve on a couple of boards. Views expressed here are mine
Twitter Bio: Technologist. Entrepreneur. Storyteller 👩🏾💻 @SignatureRED | @TechWomenWork | @HUETechSummit | @ForbesWomen
Twitter Bio: I’m Karama! Culture journalist|Content creator|Professional Geek #theblerdgurlLIVE #SYFYWIRE #Nerdist #RottenTomatoes @tiylandcreative karama@theblerdgurl.com
Twitter Bio: 👩🏾💻engineer building thoughtful products•now: @gustohq • past: @theswaayapp @krikeyapp @LinkedIn @IllinoisCS etc•compulsive 📚 buyer•Hufflepuff+Trekkie
Twitter Bio: She/Her/Hers. D&I Lead, AWS ProServe. Always envisioning an equitable & inclusive future. Mama extraordinaire. Dreaming of my next beach moment. Views-mine.
Twitter Bio: Software engineer, writer & keynote speaker. Creator of @WeReadTooApp, senior iOS engineer @calm, @acefitness CPT, @dartmouth alum.
Twitter Bio: The cybers. Tech. 💰💰 @profbrager’s wife. Buy Secure The InfoSec Bag: Six Figure Career Guide http://keirstenbrager.tech/securetheinfos
Twitter Bio: catalyst
Twitter Bio: Full-stack Web Developer |Web design | #BlackTech | #womenInTech | #BlackTechTwitter | —my thoughts are my own and are not tied to any company or corporation—
Twitter Bio: Software Engineering Leader, Training Architect @acloudguru, Speaker, #AWS ML Hero, #Alexa Champion, #Java Geek, Founder @SalaryOverflow, Board @WomenInVoice
Twitter Bio:
Black, bi, & bored 💖💜💙 Software engineer.
Don't follow me for tech tweets. Do follow me for left tweets.
My opinions, of course. she/her. avi:@pianta_
Twitter Bio: At the nexus of computer science + education + user experience • mastered it, now pursuing a PhD in those things @TempleUniv • Founder of @INTechCamps • 🔺1913🐘
Twitter Bio: Data Architect 📈 • Software Engineer 👩🏾💻 • Photographer 📸 • Real Estate Investor 🏡 • Not nice, but cordial 😉
Twitter Bio: Founder and CEO @BlackGirlsCode http://blackgirlscode.com | 💗💚 *1908* | Engineer | Speaker | Angel Investor | Board member: @policingequity
Twitter Bio: CEO @Ellisonlabs, Data Scientist, @forbes 30 under 30 2017, @GeorgiaTech PhD, Writer, Believer
Twitter Bio: I help Athletes build real relationships with their fanbase via Text #TheSuperPhoneWay. @SuperPhone Ambassador. I love Sports. http://texttheblacktechie.com
Twitter Bio: Designer. Investor. Futurist. ex-@slackhq @ideo. currently working on @mitffellowship. Starting something new in Jan.
Twitter Bio: Creator @career_chasers | CEO @byrdconsults| Digital Coach @google | Featured @forbes @huffpost @wsj join my list for career http://bit.ly/careergems
Twitter Bio: Author, Unstuck Together. Now: @EchoingGreen. Then: @NewMediaVenture @Code2040 @WHOSTP44 @NewAmericaCA @Stanford @Harvard. I traveled w a baby for 303 days.
Twitter Bio: Founder @wonderwomentech • 40 under 40 • Social Innovator • 2019 Create Cultivate Top 100 • Entrepreneur “100 Powerful Women”• Speaker• Commissioner • Visionary
Twitter Bio: I blog for @innov8tivmag. #Founder of @Techncolor I'm passionate abt #Social, #Digital and all things #Tech co organizer of Women of #Wordpress NYC #emailgeek
Twitter Bio: GeekMom. Foodie. Manga+Anime otaku. Martech & biztech strategist for very small businesses and nonprofits. Chief @drlisadotco.
Twitter Bio: @blackgirltech's & @lostinthesource's mum, published poet, coder, wanderer, wonderer, & anti-cheesecake & anti-hennessy activist. i am not my employer. she/her.
Twitter Bio: Senior Editor @admonsters Class, Race and Gender Adjunct @SUNYEmpireLabor Telegram + Signal @lynnedjohnson Tweets = my own #diversityintech #diversityinadtech
Twitter Bio: Jesus is my #1. Because of Him, I can. Co-Founder & CEO @onsecondthought; @Inc 30 Under 30, @BBC100Women, @WBJOnline 40 Under 40, @EYAccelerating Entrepreneurs
Twitter Bio: Journalist and EIC of Fashion +Tech Magazine- http://Mamesays.com
Twitter Bio: The largest directory of Black-owned businesses. Download the OBWSapp! 👇🏾info@officialblackwallstreet.com
Twitter Bio: Organic Social Lead @CDWcorp | Content Mkt Enthusiast | Former Sr. Editor @EdTech_K12 and Journalist | Tweets are my own. Also follow my alter ego @newsgyrl
Twitter Bio: Co-Founder #StemNasticsLLC/ #GigabyteMagazine,Stem/Steam, Web Developer Tech Evangelist, #CyberSecurity,#infrastructure Mother & Wife http://blackwomentech.com
Twitter Bio: @DiverseCityV |@AspenTechHub Fellow |@TechFundingEQ - VC accelerating positive social, economic, and climate impact through entrepreneurship. ✨🌱🙋🏾♀️💰✨
Twitter Bio: Keynote Speaker|#Tech Educator| Consultant|@BBC100women Honoree |#Podcaster |#Goalkeeper @UNICEF | Coder |Founder @i_amtheCODEl #SDGs #Africa |RTs #endorsement
Twitter Bio: I help service providers plan, organize, + launch signature offers in a day | Asana Certified Pro | #BlackTechTwitter · Security + | Hati 🗽 🦂 | All BLM
Twitter Bio: Mom. Wife. Entrepreneur. Anthropologist. Committed to diverse technology entrepreneurship.
Twitter Bio: Software Engineer @giantmachines, learning something new every day & loving the journey. Intuitive Communicator, INTP. She/Her 😃 http://linkedin.com/in/marshaannon
Twitter Bio: Making everyday a better version of myself. #FinancialAnalyst #DataPassionate #Foodie #Motherof2 #halfintrovert_halfextravert
Twitter Bio: Senior reporter @TechCrunch, Mixtape podcast co-host/producer, writing Human Capital newsletter http://tcrn.ch/31apBgh
Twitter Bio: founder & design leadership coach@joinfrontcenter. previously design ops @dropboxdesign, product design @facebook. #BlackLivesMatter
Twitter Bio: Co-founder @ureekacommunity, founder @1863ventures, co-founder @sidecarfinance, professor @msbgu, founder @newcapitalist, serial entrepreneur, mother
Twitter Bio: VC @lightspeedvp Board @theforage_, unannounced, Formerly @GA @GoldmanSachs @StanfordGSB @Harvard #Alwayscurious Investing #Consumer #FinTech & 👇🏾
mercedesbent.co
Twitter Bio: @Workday HCM & Financials || #MigratoryNotes || @VAtech and @USCMBA alum || #WomeninTech
Twitter Bio: am: Staff Engineer @SlackHQ. Keynote Speaker. @SF_DSC ¶ was: @HFA ¶ always: INFP. Ravenclaw. Beyoncé. #BΔΚ #BlackTechTwitter ¶ Opinions are @stewart's ¶ she/her
Twitter Bio: Full Stack Engineer @BenchSci | Co-founder @nsbehacksuoft @UofT 👩🏾🎓
Twitter Bio: Womanist building technology to elevate people. @ReactJSLadies founder. @Github Star. Art Insta 🎨: https://instagram.com/indigitalcolor
Twitter Bio: VC - In the kitchen // Investor @Blavity @OdotSchool @MentedCosmetics @CourtBuddyinc Former: @500Startups @SFMOCI.
Twitter Bio: Media CEO + Founder of @Blavityinc: @afrotech @shadowandact @21ninety (#summit21) @blavity and @travelnoire // #worksmart -- email us here: press@blavity.com
Twitter Bio: Android
@Twitter 👩🏾💻
@GoogleDevExpert for Android 🤖
6x Marathoner 🏃🏾♀️
Sprichst du Deutsch? 🗣
Twitter Bio: Tech World Ethicist “IT” Girl 📝Featured @techcrunch @forbes 📺As seen @WhiteHouse 🕊Healer | Speaker ✈️70+countries 🇭🇹 🇧🇷🇮🇳 🇳🇬 🇬🇭 🇯🇵 🇸🇪 🇳🇵
Twitter Bio: Applied Scientist @Amazon AI. Founder of nonprofit @TheBeanPath. CTO of acquired-startup #Partpic. Public Speaker. Native of Jackson, Mississippi. Lives in ATL.
Twitter Bio: Interested in solving human problems through technology (she/her). So this one time at dev camp... http://github.com/FreedomWriter
Twitter Bio: BLACK Tech Founder and Executive Director of @Mbadika. Host of MLAB TV Show. Global Citizen. #STEM Advocate. @MIT Alum. Dreamer and Doer of Impossible Things
Twitter Bio: Co-Founder of @Bramework | #Startup Strategist | Venture-backed #Tech #Entrepreneur |Speaker 🎤 | Lover of Ice Cream🍦, my family, and #Cleveland
Twitter Bio: Revolutionizing #K12 buying as CEO of @NoodleMarkets (2017 CODiE Awards Finalist). Unapologetic wearer of fabulous shoes.
Twitter Bio: Deserving Dr., Research Fellow, Author, Activist, Tech Enthusiast, Nerd, Social Scientist, Social Entrepreneur, Innovator, and Change Agent
Twitter Bio: Founder + CEO of @HBCU20x20. #DiversityandInclusion Advocate #MyDU + #Yale Alum. Fearless woman. Philanthropist❤️1913 #Forbes30Under30 #DoingTheWork #iMissMyMom
Twitter Bio: she/her. #EndSARS. http://amazon.com/shop/dev_nikema | http://nikema.substack.com | http://GitHub.com/sponsors/prophen… | http://nikemaprophet.com
Twitter Bio: Infinitely curious business strategist, speaker, and writer. Tech employee by day. Editor of @abovebottomline by night. Subscribe: http://abovethebottomline.com
Twitter Bio: Momma. Techie. Tailor. Dreamer. Believer.
Twitter Bio: Software engineer, community engineer, men matter as much as women do, egalitarian, Opinions totally mine.
Twitter Bio: Advisor, speaker, currently building. Previously cto @ http://legalos.io, ex @clue, @shopify, etc. @stanford CS alum. Dig lettering, gymnastics, spreading joy
Twitter Bio: Technical Advisor to the CEO at @GitHub | Data person | #Naija | Opinions mine.
Twitter Bio: Founder & CEO of Black Tech Pipeline (@btpipeline) 🚀 | Creator of #BlackTechTwitter | (She/Her)| Find a job or hire & retain Black technologists here 🔗👇🏾
MAblacktechpipeline.com
Twitter Bio: Sustaining the African Open Source space. Designer (Research & Product). Building @oscafrica. Committed to @Gnome. Board @sugar_labs. Core @opensrcdesign.
Twitter Bio: Tech | Operations | Impact | VP @hopskipdrive | VC Scout | Angel Investor | Mercedem Fidelis
Twitter Bio:Software Engineer | Web. Mobile. | I also like to make videos http://bit.ly/33Ieomt
Twitter Bio: Tech entrepreneur. Founder CEO@AppsTech @iospaces (home of @AyooAfrica).Board Chair @afrilabs @Activspaces / #Team237 #100mostinfluentialafricans
Twitter Bio: CEO @SoronkoF, @Techneedsgirls, @SoronkoAcademy Fellow at @Ashoka @WashFellowship, @AspenNewVoices,Featured @CNNAfricanstart. http://soronkoacademy.com
Twitter Bio: DACA-mented software engineer | exec lead @gcodehouse @resilientcoders alum #AWSCommunityBuilder
Twitter Bio: Sr. Software Engineer @teachable |@manhattan_js & @empirejs co-organizer |Musician 🎸 Producer, Artist | NY Native with some Cali in my heart.
Twitter Bio: Learner, leader, joyful warrior. | human rights + tech + investments | leading @beboldmedia, championing @survivorfund @peoplesiftar
Twitter Bio: I help maintain the @nteractio ecosystem, make open source software at @microsoft, and write books and blogs. Dream big and follow through even bigger.
Twitter Bio: Data Scientist | Building @skinmamaco & @whatfooddid | Health & Food Innovation |@thisisysys #ecomgirls
Twitter Bio: Senior Software Engineer @PayPal | Host of@gitcutepodcast | she/her | All opinions are my own
Twitter Bio:Your Fav Technophile 👩🏾💻 | Bot Mom to @cooltechrobot and @whosehiringbot | I talk trash about tech | Twitch Affiliate | Come watch me stream ⬇️ twitch.tv/nerdyandnatural
Twitter Bio: 2x founder, building @discohq_, @CodeNewbies (acquired). I wore a t-shirt to my wedding. Developer. Podcaster. Ethiopian. Host #CommandLinePod • She/her.
Twitter Bio: Solutions Architect, AWS CSAA ☁️.❤️to learn stuff. Tweets=growth CybersecurityTA @ UPENN #blacklivesmatter#pythonforall she/her
Twitter Bio: I love Jesus! @love316m | #WebDesigner#oxygenbuilder @FreshMedley » https://fmedley.com/FMDStudio | #NaturalHair@texturedgirl
Twitter Bio: Boosting technology resources for #smallbusinesses, #nonprofits and #WomenInTech.
Twitter Bio: Trust the process | Drink tea | Love unconditionally |she/her | #blacklivesmatter
Twitter Bio: Cosplaying as a writer 💎 Features reporter at @aldotcom. 📝 #PoynterNABJLeaders '16 🇬🇩🇧🇧 Tea Drinker☕️ 🫖. 🔸I’m on @joinclubhouse!
Twitter Bio: TECH • THE ARTS • MEDIA • other dope things | CEO @GoCapWay • prev. @SheenaAllenApps
Twitter Bio: Data Enthusiast 🔍 | Speaker 🗣️
Twitter Bio: ⛺️ I build teepees | ✊🏾 CEO @BGirlVentures | 🎧 Podcast: A Dose of Disruption 🏆@Entrepreneur 100 Women in Biz | #ResistBeingAverage
Twitter Bio: Raised on MS-DOS & 2Pac • Founder @tpinsights • data alum @columbiajourn ‘18 • Somewhere making Black tech data useful
Twitter Bio:Tech and games journalist with a passion for good food and better drink. Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag. My opinions are my own.
Twitter Bio: Helping professional Black women become entrepreneurs who make income+impact w/their intellectual property | JD-Prof-Speaker-Strategist | ΔΣΘ
Twitter Bio: Investing @ the intersection of art & tech: Roam VC ✨Storyteller ✨Formerly @crossculturevc ✨Currently @indievc Scout ✨ @starfish_accel
Twitter Bio: Digital Art Director and Designer and Evangelist for socially-conscious design, marketing and technology.
Twitter Bio: I'm a Software Engineer that makes weird faces, & tech/mindset videos. Now taking 1:1 consult calls. | Weekly content here: http://sidneybuckner.ck.page/3c7811c85a
Twitter Bio: Digital data analyst/Disinfo fighter in diversity, tech, media & politics👩🏾💻 http://digitalsista.me/about 💜🧡💜💜 Stop Digital Voter Suppression™@masks4America
Twitter Bio: CEO @TaskRabbit. Passionate about supporting young women in tech. Consumer products enthusiast. Mom. Detroit native
Twitter Bio: Journo. Digital Content Creator. HU⚓️. Aerialist. Gryffindor/Ravenclaw. Author: 'Bloggers Can't Be Trusted' onAmazon. http://goo.gl/o3EIw4
Twitter Bio: Making #tech easier for all of us @ABC @GMA @siriusxm and with the #60SecondTechBreak & ‘Til Death Do You Tweet
Twitter Bio: Travel Addict, Adventure Seeker. Stanford Engineer & MIT MBA. Founder CEO of @blendoor
Twitter Bio: Policy @YouTube / @Stanford alum / Co-host @TheKpopcast
Twitter Bio: 24 ♋️ | Software Developer | Twitch Affiliate @thelivecoders | She/Her | My Story of How I Got into Tech Without A Degree or Bootcamp
Twitter Bio: Black | Queer | Crybaby Software Engineer #BlackTechTwitter #womenwhocode #AllBlackLivesMatter
Twitter Bio: Speaker. Entrepreneur. Lifestyle Engineer. #STEM gurl. Fixer. Helping leaders in STEM & innovation live well + prosper.
Twitter Bio: She/Her RT=interesting≠agree≠endorse #HBCU @jacksonstateu raised @TuskegeeUniv & @ncatsuaggies educated #Engineer #Tech #TechDiversity ∆ΣΘ #DST1913 #LinksInc
Twitter Bio: Tech Strategist & Influencer • Project Director • Dev • Executive Director @WeCodeKC#AskMeAboutOpportunityZones #GodsFavorite
Twitter Bio: Self taught Front End Dev | Crunching numbers | Breaking Stereotypes | IG: curlinncode #javascript #html #css #code are my woes.
Twitter Bio: software engineer. @turingschool (1808 FE) alum. president of the black girl magic fan club. #DefundTheNYPD
Twitter Bio: INDG Founder| #Twitch Partner | #LogitechG Team|@RivalsWaterdeep producer|@MotherLandsRPG Creative Dir.|@OrcaCon Board | Repped by @BridgeSixGlobal | She/Her
Twitter Bio: Prin. Software Engineer @Microsoftformerly @awscloud #GeekGirl changing world 1Line of Code @ a Time. Tweets!=Employer #IoT #AI #Mobile#Cloud #Serverless #ΔΣΘ
Twitter Bio: GrandDuchessOfTech™. Host @ForAllNerds. Work:@mic @techwelikeSeen On: @strongblacklead @netflix@essence @sxsw. @HowardU Made. tatiana@forallnerds.com
Twitter Bio: Creator of @MeetSchedu | Howard Alumna | 💗1908💚 | MBA/MS Candidate at MIT |@Twilio Champion | One of the last living Saiyans
Twitter Bio: Founder & CTO @FlyTechnista | 🏆Award-Winning #Tech /#STEM #Diversity Advocate |🎙#keynotespeaker | | #author | I Roundhouse-Kick Glass Ceilings #WEPs #sdgs
Twitter Bio: partner @gvteam. internet girl. i am busy. (she/her)
Twitter Bio: Software Engineer @Microsoft (Mixed Reality), Tech Content Creator & DJ 👸🏼 • http://youtube.com/c/AdoraHack
Twitter Bio: Paying water bills @HumanUtility when cities cut off water to poor families. @HowardU @ycombinator alum. Rails dev. Water is a human right. Soon:@StanfordGSB 🌈
@timnitGebru
Twitter Bio: she/her
Twitter Bio: Keynote, Law Prof @DickinsonLaw & Entrepreneur | Crypto/blockchain, info privacy, IP + ent law | @AdvantageEvans | host @AtTechIntersect | NU, Howard Law, AKA🌈
Twitter Bio: Seasoned Investor | Global Wealth Strategist | Billion Dollar Mom | Lover of Life https://www.linkedin.com/in/valerie-mosley-a0294111
Twitter Bio: (She/Her) Founder of @TechByChoiceOrg ✊🏾 Full Stack Dev 💻 Ux Designer 👤 Speaker 🎤 Artist 🎨Psychology Enthusiast 🧠 Your Local Cali Hippy 🌴 👩🏾🦱🌴
Twitter Bio: Let’s work | Chief D&I Officer @recordingacad | Co-founder @weenonline | Obama + Google alum | All views are mine
Twitter Bio: UMiami Grad • INFJ-T • She/Her • Self-taught Software Engineer tweeting through my journey✨ Let’s connect!
Twitter Bio: Well-being design futurist @IFTF | Writing about the future of belonging at http://belonging.substack.com | Passions include wit, wanderlust, whiskey | TX native
Twitter Bio: Security Blah Blah Blah
Twitter Bio: I 'm a masterpiece.! #JKUAT Alumni. I tweet about anything. Front-end Developer. Obsessed with #CSS. #A11y #ITSM. Learning to code. #WomenWhoCode.
Twitter Bio:Founder @rootsdolls • 2021 @Forbes 30 under 30 • 2019 Quicken Loans Demo Day Winner • BEYONCÉ stan • Karaoke diva • 🇭🇹 unsolicited advice🚫
Twitter Bio: Founder and Chief Unicorn @OpenSensorsio Internet Of Things, Software and Data. Organises @WomenInData
Twitter Bio: Ph.D. student, Columbia Teachers College. I seek to support my scholars through the development of STEAM programs, so they can think, create, be, do.
Twitter Bio: Builder. Investor. Advisor. SVP @Expedia. @Uber Alum. Living a life of purpose.
Twitter Bio: HU '15 | She/Her |Technical Lead for Black Girls Code DC | GitHub: http://github.com/thestrugglingb…
