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These Customer Service Reps Have to Pay to Talk to You

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byPro Publica@propublica

Pursuing stories with moral force.

November 29th, 2022
featured image - These Customer Service Reps Have to Pay to Talk to You
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Pro Publica@propublica

Pursuing stories with moral force.

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management#workers#independent-contractors#customer-service#propublica#workforce#airbnb#layoffs#employees

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