"This Pandemic Hasn't Changed the Way I Operate" - Zoe Chew, Product Dev Nom

Zoe Chew from Malaysia has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. As a self-taught programmer and product developer, Zoe Chew has a lot of advice about how to get into the tech industry.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Zoe had to share.
👋 I'm Zoe, a product builder in tech. My app has been featured on Product Hunt #1, Lifehacker, & tech blogs in 7 countries. I work with US/APAC startup clients remotely in product, communication & user base discovery strategy. Previously, I started as a digital marketing consultant in paid ads & content. Currently, I'm building NewCo.
Things I build:
Things I work on:
Things I write:
Things I'm working on/coding:
I'm excited about the future of social networking and how we can make human connections deeper, meaningful, and more curated.
I'm worried about not being able to focus or get distracted by the abundance of opportunities that come my way. Learning to prioritize is something I need to keep in mind.
The way to get into product/tech is to start by building something...anything. I always share this advice by Sam Altman: "Figure out how to figure it out." Doing is the most direct way of learning.
I've got a brief history of working remotely, building cross-border connections remotely and closing client projects and businesses from all around the world. This pandemic doesn't change the way I operate in my work. Instead, this pandemic reinforced my belief about the power of building professional connections virtually. It will always open doors to your career, especially as we're shifting to a globally distributed work environment.
I'll invest in founders who are building something that makes work feel like socializing or simply fun, i.e. creators economy, passion economy, knowledge economy.
I think most people will disagree with this: you can start things on your own, i.e. a business, a freelancing career, a product without any prior (or relevant) working experience. You can build your credibility and track record from scratch, if you're willing to put in the work. I never had a full-time job; my first career is my current career as a consultant/contractor. The only difference is I pivoted my marketing work into helping product-related companies and got into the tech industry.
I'll keep an eye on the industry trends specifically the overlap of the future of socialization and work.
I can't live without Notion & Twitter.
I'm currently learning product management, Django, JavaScript and tech industry trends across social apps and B2B.
