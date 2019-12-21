Choose the WooCommerce DHL Shipping Plugin for Your Shipping Needs

As you grow your business, your shipping requirements also increase. You can no longer use the default WooCommerce shipping methods. You have to look for a more advanced approach. One such shipping strategy is to make use of third-party shipping carriers. With this, you will also be saved from the overhead of shipping the packages your yourselves, as the shipping carrier company will ship on your behalf.

One such shipping carrier that stands out from the rest is DHL . DHL is a German logistics company, and is undoubtedly a front-runner in the field of logistics, particularly in sea and airmail. The company provides customized supply chain solutions, handling everything from contracts, delivery and reverse logistics as well.

But when it comes to integrating DHL with WooCommerce, are there any good solutions?

…Yes!

Here’s a list of the best WooCommerce DHL shipping plugins:

1. ELEX WooCommerce DHL Shipping Plugin with Print Label

One of the front-runners in the WooCommerce-DHL integration is the ELEX WooCommerce DHL Shipping Plugin with Print Label. ELEX is an Official DHL Partner . This is due to their constant efforts on improving this plugin at every level, with inputs from customers and the DHL team.

The plugin integrates not one but three of DHL services: DHL Express, DHL Paket, and DHL eCommerce. You can choose to enable either of the services.

Access DHL shipping rates on their cart and checkout pages.

Print DHL shipping labels, return labels, proforma invoices, commercial invoices, and archive air waybills.

Track DHL shipments.

Schedule DHL Pickup Requests.

Configure Box Packing.

Show a price breakdown on the checkout page for shipping charges (as shown on the screenshot).

Display the estimated delivery time for each service (as shown in the screenshot).

Handle Dangerous/Hazardous Goods, Shipping Alcohol, and Prohibited Goods.

Opt for special services like Customs, Remote Area Surcharge, Duty Payments, Paperless trade, Saturday delivery, Cash on Delivery, and so on.

2. Print DHL Express Shipping Labels via WooCommerce

With the help of this plugin, you will be able to integrate DHL Express to your WooCommerce store. In addition to accessing real-time rates, you can generate shipping labels from your store’s back-end without hassles.

However, you should note this plugin requires you to have an EasyPost account to work smoothly. For each label that you generate, you pay 5¢ to EasyPost; there are no other fees you have to pay to access the EasyPost API.

Some of the highlights of the plugin include:

Real-time rates from DHL Express.

Printing shipping labels.

Shipment tracking.

Insurance.

Address verification.

Set box dimensions.

3. DHL WooCommerce Plugin by Wetail

This plugin is relevant for those who are doing business in Nordic countries. This plugin helps you integrate your WooCommerce store with DHL and other carriers. It helps you transfer data that contains customer and shipping information.

As soon as an order is placed on your store, it creates a freight note in Unifaun. As per the Unifaun website, DHL multi-shipping is handled by Unifaun in Nordic countries as it is the local carrier.

The advantage of using this DHL plugin would be that it helps you automate your complete logistics flow. This means you will be able to save a lot of time required otherwise for manual efforts. The plugin provides an option to choose between manual and automatic sync of relevant data to Unifaun after customers place orders on your store.

4. Shippo

You can use Shippo to access multiple carriers for your shipping needs. In fact, using Shippo, you will be able to find the best shipping options from carriers like USPS, DH, and FedEx. You need to create a Shippo account, which is free without any charges for signup.

However, for every label that you print, you will be charged 5¢ by Shippo. Moreover, you can even print shipping labels for free for the first 90 days after registration.

Dependable shipment tracking with address validation.

Scan-based return labels and international customs forms.

Shipping insurance.

Importing order details automatically from WooCommerce to your Shippo’s dashboard.

Reliable sync with WooCommerce, as any changes in the WooCommerce dashboard, will be reflected in Shippo.

Conclusion:

Choosing a WooCommerce shipping plugin is one part of your shipping strategy, there are other aspects that you would need to take into consideration.

