Improve Store Conversions with WooCommerce Dynamic Pricing and Discounts Plugins

You put a lot of efforts on bringing traffic to your WooCommerce store with Ads, SEO, and other stuff, but still are not able to make sales. All your efforts are going in vain and customers do not make any conversions.

If you have a blog, you can offer freebies in the form of PDFs, quick guides, etc. If you own a eCommerce store, you can offer discounts, freebies, and offer products on dynamic pricing to attract customers and build your base. And if your store is based on WooCommerce, you can surprise your customers with dynamic pricing and discounts.

In this article, I have curated a list of the 7 best WooCommerce dynamic pricing plugins to improve conversations on your WordPress eCommerce store. This list is based on the plugin features and popularity in the WordPress market.

7 Best WooCommerce Dynamic Pricing Plugins

1. WooCommerce Dynamic Pricing and Discounts Plugin by ELEX

This is one of the most comprehensive WooCommerce dynamic pricing plugins available at the moment. It helps you create price adjustments and discounts at multiple levels on your store. You can apply dynamic discounts at product, category, tags, cart levels, and even by a combination of all these levels. You can also set Buy One Get One (BOGO)offers for products, combination of products, or product tags with this plugin

The below screenshot shows the Product-specific discounts in the Pricing Table (top) and the other discounts in the Offers Table (bottom). This would make conversions a lot easier as it will help users find the all discounts associated with the product in one place, making them realize the savings they can make.

With this variation of WooCommerce Dynamic Pricing plugin, you can:

Apply discounts as a Percentage value or a Flat rate.

Offer discounts based on Quantity, Weight, or the Price of the products.

Set a Maximum discount amount to limit the discount amount.

Set discounts for a specific Product or a Product Variation.

Offer Cart discounts based on Product attribute, Shipping methods, or Payment Methods.

Offer discounts based on WordPress User Roles.

Set a validity period for the discount.

Restrict discounts to certain email address, number of orders, etc.

And much more… You can check out the ELEX WooCommerce Dynamic Pricing Plugin page to see the use cases and sample scenarios that would fit your business requirements.

2. Dynamic Pricing by WooCommerce

With this plugin, you will be able to set simple as well as advanced pricing strategies in your store. Just like the previous plugin, you can set up price adjustments, percentage adjustments or assign a fixed price to the product.

You will be able to set up bulk discounts on your store with the help of this plugin, which would encourage shoppers to buy more quantity of products from you. This can be configured at the product level or category level according to the order patterns on your store.

The below screenshot shows dynamic pricing applied at product level.

You can also implement role based discounts with this plugin, which can be great if you want to implement a segmented pricing approach. Go check out Dynamic Pricing product page for more information.

3. Dynamic Pricing & Discounts from CodeCanyon

This is a flexible plugin that will help you set up a variety of price adjustments on your WooCommerce store. In addition to helping you set up a variety of sales, bundle deals, bulk discounts, etc., you can use this plugin to set up segmented pricing based on user roles or location. You can even set up flash sales with the help of this plugin.

The plugin also provides options to reward customers, when they reach certain landmarks in terms of money spent, or orders completed. It makes use of conditional logic extensively to help you set up unique discounts on your store.

The product page lists all the features in detail, go check out.

4. YITH Dynamic Pricing and Discounts

For any kind of discount or pricing deal that you plan on your store, this plugin will have an answer. You can provide a discount to customers based on the cart amount or provide a discount to a product based on the quantity of items purchased.

When you configure a discount with this plugin, you can choose to apply it specifically to certain products, categories or tags. If you want to offer special discounts to users based on their purchase history, this plugin offers an option for that too.

You can decide and set up a time frame for which a particular discount will be applicable to. It also helps to display available deals in a strategic manner to enhance conversions.

For example, you can display the quantity of items a customer needs to purchase to avail the best possible discount. You can also show the discount percentage to let the customers know how much money they are saving with the purchase.

The plugin also comes in free version. The product page shows the difference between the free version and the pro version. You can check out the features and choose the best one for your store.

5. Pricing Deals Pro for WooCommerce

This is a popular and powerful option to provide discounts to customers while offering complete control to store owners. You should be able to improve customer loyalty and overall sales on your store with several deals and loyalty programs.

Bulk discounts, role based discounts, BOGO deals, etc., are some of the options you can configure with this plugin. You can also schedule the deals with a start and end time, and display the deals anywhere on your site.

6. Discount Rules for WooCommerce — PRO

This variation of dynamic pricing plugin is growing in popularity as a great option to configure diverse discounts on your store. You will be able to create bulk discounts, cart discounts, user role based discounts and several more using this plugin. It also allows you to create buy one get one offers as well price adjustments based on the shipping destination.

Flycart also offers an option to display a discount table on product pages. It also offers options to provide alerts on Cart, when a discount is applied. In addition, you will be able to display a sales badge to highlight the products that have available discounts.

7. Discount Suit for WP

When you have a large WooCommerce store with numerous products, this plugin can help you configure varied discounts. This plugin will help you set up bulk discounts based on specific products, categories, or user roles.

Moreover, you can use it to set up discounts to particular customers. You can base the discounts on user roles or email ids of the customer. The plugin also helps you create discounts based on the purchase history of a customer as well.

You can use this plugin to set up a range of special offers as well.

For example, you can offer discounts to customers based on the shipping method or the payment gateway that they choose. Also, you can try out offering special discounts to those customers who subscribe to your email list or newsletter as well.

Apart from the conventional dynamic pricing strategies, you can also take a different approach like Role-Based Pricing & Adjustments, Coupons and so on.

For a better understanding and to make the best use of the dynamic pricing strategies, read the following resources:

Are there any other strategies or plugins you’ve come across for better conversions? Let me know in the comments!

