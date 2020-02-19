9 Must-Have WooCommerce Plugins To Boost Your Sales In 2020

With 2,506,081 website checkouts and 650,992 live customers, WooCommerce is reigning the eCommerce platform industry. Its dynamic features and easy-to-customize options have made it tempting for store owners.

eCommerce Usage Distribution

What makes it even more special are the various free and premium plugin integrations to add essential features to the eCommerce sites.

The open-source platform gives its users various extensive features for creating a successful eCommerce strategy to boost sales. But it is very difficult to choose from hundreds of plugins and add the right extension to the store.

But I have made the life of online store owners easier by rounding up 9 plugins to boost sales in 2020.

Optinmonster - For Lead Generation

As a store owner, our objective is to capture as many new leads as possible. Leads are important for generating a positive ROI(Return-On-Investment) for your online business and more leads mean more sales.

But this is where many businesses face the challenge of generating leads on a consistent basis.

Thanks to Optinmonster, an extension that solves major lead generation problems for WooCommerce store owners.

Optinmonster acts as an incredible WooCommerce solution that is compatible with many web platforms; WordPress is one of them.

Features

Here are some of the key features of Optinmonster:

Has a coupon wheel option that boosts sales by at least 40%.

Provides triggers for campaigns such as exit-intent and scroll trigger to capture users’ attention at the right time

It gives you the benefit of geotargeting i.e. location-based targeting of audiences.

Benefits

Some of the major benefits of Optinmonster that make it the best WooCommerce lead generation plugin are:

It has pre-built templates designed for maximum leads. The extension also has a blank canvas for customizable templates with an easy drag and drop builder.

It has a powerful customer segmentation formula for targeting the right customers with the right offers at the right time. An important feature to skyrocket website conversions.

Provides real-time stats for planning, building, and modifying your lead generation strategies.

Optinmonster is a necessity and not just a plugin for store owners. It solves the lead generation problem for store owners thus a Must-Have WooCommerce Plugin for Boosting Sales in 2020.

WooCommerce One Click Upsell Funnel Pro - For Making Post-Purchase Offers

Upselling is a process that is used by eCommerce store owners for persuading buyers to upgrade their carts with expensive alternatives. It is the easiest option for increasing your store sales revenue at least by 10-30%.

Amazon is one such example. They reported 35% of their sales from direct upselling in 2006.

Here’s an example of eCommerce upselling on Amazon:

Now you know how important upselling is for an eCommerce store owner. Thus, a perfect WooCommerce upselling solution is much needed for boosting sales.

WooCommerce One Click Upsell Funnel Pro is a perfect WooCommerce extension for making your customers spend more and increase revenue.

It compels your buyers to upgrade their cart with more expensive products from your WooCommerce store.

Features

Here are some features of the plugin that help you implement an efficient upselling strategy:

A perfect tool for displaying your exclusive upselling offers to buyers.

The offers can be triggered for the targeted category of products. Has pre-built funnels that save a lot of time in segmenting product offers.

Provides the customers with a well-framed series of upselling offers.

Has multiple payment gateways like PayPal, Stripe, Authorize.net, Cash on delivery, Bank Transfers and PayStack.

Benefits

Here are the major benefits behind WooCommerce One Click Upsell Funnel Pro being a perfect upselling WooCommerce extension:

Add the power of creating offer pages that are easily customizable and at the same time are responsive.

It comes with the Sandbox mode for a perfect mobile and tablet view.

Has unlimited funnels for developing unlimited WoCommerce product offers

Gives you the strength to control your customer behavior.

Upselling is important in retaining customers. Thus, WoCommerce One Click Upsell Funnel Pro has been successful in making it into the list of Must-Have WooCommerce Plugins to boost sales in 2020.

Booster for WooCommerce - For Localizing Your Business

Who amongst you wants the hassle of installing and managing too many plugins?

Yes, you guessed that right. No one.

But how do you achieve it?

Enter: Booster for WooCommerce (formerly known as WooCommerce Jetpack)

Managing so many plugins can be a tough task. Thus, Booster For WooCommerce gives you the opportunity for supercharging your eCommerce store and inculcating several features.

From adding buttons to adding different currencies, it has your back. This helps you in expanding your business to global scales. With the help of Booster For WooCommerce, you imply store localization by translating your entire page to the language of your target audience.

Features

Here are some key features that make it a must-have WooCommerce plugin for boosting sales in 2020:

Managing price in various currencies and displaying the corresponding currency symbol as per the users’ location.

Gives bulk price convertor for multiplying the value of all products by a specific value.

Efficiently adding custom payment gateways

Setting address formats as per the country.

Setting product availability for your products in a specific timetable.

Benefits

Easy management of global currencies.

Applying bulk discounts.

Separate custom JS for front and back end.

Bulk price convertor.



Market expansion and sales growth can all be achieved by store localization and Booster For WooCommerce is a perfect solution that lets you achieve that. With over 100+ modules it is a comprehensive toolkit for your WooCommerce store.

Coupon Referral Program - For Driving Referral Traffic

Ever thought of generating sales by positive word-of-mouth?

If not, you might be wasting a huge opportunity of generating leads and an increase in new buyers.

Referral marketing is a method by which you can leverage the word-of-mouth strategy, that uses your present customers for bringing new leads. This includes incentivizing your current customers for personalized lead generation of your WooCommerce Store.

About 84% of people believe in the recommendations given to them by some other individual before purchasing a product. Also, the referred customers have a 34% retention rate and are 4 times more likely to refer your brand to more buyers.

One of the best methods for implementing a referral marketing campaign successfully is coupons. The coupon referral program plugin is inspired by service companies such as Dropbox, Paypal, etc. that firmly use referral marketing for acquiring new customers.

Coupon Referral Program (CRP) is the perfect WooCommerce extension for successfully implementing referral marketing strategies.

Features

Here are some features of Coupon Referral Program that make it a perfect plugin for increasing referral traffic to your WooCommerce Store:

Give Signup rewards to new users.

Provide referral rewards to your referred customers

Comes with easily shareable links for social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Email)

Customizable referral button.

The discount value of coupons for signup and referred users can be specified.

Benefits

These are some of the benefits of choosing Coupon Referral Program plugin for generating leads through referral marketing:

A referral reward program builds a strong customer base.

Compatible with WooCommerce Subscription.

Support sharing of referral links on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Email, etc.

It generates more loyal customers and enhances brand awareness.

Boosting sales is all about chartering new ways and channels to promote your business among new people. Referral marketing helps you in doing so very efficiently. Incentivizing your customers strategically will definitely help in boosting sales in 2020.

WooCommerce Subscriptions - For Generating Residual Income

As marketing and eCommerce are changing with time, the consumers are also evolving. Buyers now demand a simple and hassle-free business solution. Thus, came in the role of the subscription-based marketing model.

A subscription business model is a marketing model in which the buyer has to pay recurring amounts at regular intervals. This model first came into limelight during the 17th century and was used by book and periodical publishers.

Netflix to Dollar Shave Club, all the big giants are playing the customer retention game with the help of a subscription-based marketing model.

WooCommerce Subscriptions allows the store owner to implement such a successful marketing model efficiently to your store.

Features

Here are some key features of WooCommerce Subscriptions residual revenue capturing extension:

Easy to set up the signup price for your customers, i.e. you can set a signup price or allow customers to try the product before they buy.

Full control over the subscription management of your customers.

Customers can easily upgrade, downgrade, or crossgrade between subscribed products from your store.

Automated customer notification.

Easily manage your subscribers’ accounts. The customers can easily cancel or suspend their account for your products or services.



Benefits

These are some benefits behind choosing WooCommerce Subscriptions for your eCommerce store:

Choose from multiple billing schedules that suit your store’s needs.

Can integrate over 25 payment gateways for automatic recurring payments.

Supports the manual renewal of payments.

Comes with detailed reports for tracking your recurring revenue.

The subscription business model is the future of customer retention and boosting sales. The reason behind it is that consumers get the benefit of “set-it and forget-it” services, i.e. they need not come and make purchases again; instead, they’ll get timely services whenever they need.

At the same time, the store owners get the benefit of scalable and predictable revenue and better customer retention.

Points and Rewards for WooCommerce - For Attracting Loyal Customers

Every store owner wants to generate new leads for their eCommerce store. But once the leads become your potential customers, you have to retain them as loyal customers. This process is known as customer retention.

Customer retention is the ability of an organization to retain a customer over a specific period of time.

But do you know about 61% of store owners consider customer retention as their biggest challenge?

How will you overcome this challenge?

Points and Rewards for WooCommerce can be the perfect solution for implementing your customer loyalty strategies. It is a powerful WooCommerce extension that attracts customers by rewarding them with loyalty points. It is a standalone tool that retains your existing customers by the re-selling methodology, even while attracting new customers to your store.

Features

These are some key features that make Points and Rewards for WooCommerce a must-Have WooCommerce extension for boosting sales in 2020:

Give sign-up rewards to your new visitors.

Give points for placing a product review.

Efficiently generate referral links.

Easily set product points for individual categories.

Enable or disable the social media share feature.

Benefits

Here are some benefits for choosing Points and Rewards for WooCommerce as a must-have plugin:

The extension is WPML compatible.

Send automated email notification for points expiration.

Set bulk points on the products.

Customers can easily share loyalty points with other users.

Comes with a widget for showing “Current Points”, ”Current Membership Level”, and “Membership Expiration”.

This extension gives you the power to implement a customer loyalty program for your WooCommerce store. Some big eCommerce giants such as Amazon, Starbucks, etc. reward their customers with loyalty points and referral coupons in order to retain them with their service for a long period of time.

Live Chat - For Answering Your Customers Instantly

In the present scenario when the consumers want quick and prompt answers, live chat support gives you the ability to satisfy your leads and buyers with instant replies and 24*7 availability.

Live chat support allows you to give real-time solutions to your consumers’ queries. Providing instant service not only induces customer retention but also makes the buyer feel valued and respected.

Thus, LiveChat is a perfect extension that is easily integrable with your WooCommerce store and lets you imply a quick support system for your consumers. Consumers also prefer stores that have an integrated chat system.

As per the studies, 73% of consumers find chatting as their most preferred method of communication.

Features

Here are some key features of LiveChat that makes it a perfect customer support system for your WooCommerce Store:

Has a live chat widget that adds a chatbox to your site.

Supports mobile responsiveness to handle your chats from anywhere.

Gives you real-time feedbacks for your chat sessions

Fast loading for awesome user experience.

Benefits

These are some benefits behind choosing LiveChat for your eCommerce store:

Integrates with many email marketing platforms for providing automation.

Real-time query solutions increase your sales and conversions.

Gives you chat and ticket metrics for knowing your improvement areas

Has a customizable chatbox to design it to suit your website.

Making your customers wait for solutions to their questions can be the biggest mistake you can ever make. This is not only bad for your business but also disrespectful to your customers. 80% of businesses are using or planning to implement chatbots by 2020.

I would like to end it by giving some more stats, that’ll make it more clear that why LiveChat is a must-have WooCommerce extension for boosting sales in 2020:

97% of global customers give importance to customer service in choosing a brand. 51% of buyers want a business to be available for 24 hours. More than 30% of buyers expect a live chat option on a website.



Ultimate Gift Cards For WooCommerce - Gifts That Magically Boost Sales

Giving gifts is a method of making people happy. Gifting is something that is cherished and loved by everyone.

Then why not turn this process into a perfect sale boosting opportunity?

Gift cards help you do that.

Gift cards or sometimes also known as gift certificates are prepaid cards that are used as a marketing tool by store owners. Consumers buy it for gifting purposes and the receiver of the gift card can redeem cash or points on their purchase.

Neiman Marcus, an American chain of luxury department stores, introduced the first gift card using a payment infrastructure in 1994, through Blockbuster Entertainment.

Since 2007 gift cards have consistently been ranked as the number one gift amongst the customers.

As per the stats, gift cards are also best suited for generating leads, building customer loyalty and boosting sales because:

On an average gift card, recipients spend 40% more than the value of the card. 41% of the recipients visit a new store due to the gift card. 72% of the recipients tend to return to a store.

Thus, you see how important it is for an eCommerce store to have a perfect gifting solution. A WooCommerce extension like Ultimate Gift Cards For WooCommerce comes in handy here. It allows merchants to create, sell, and manage gift cards while implementing their gifting strategies efficiently for boosting sales.

Features

Here are some key features that make it a must-have plugin:

The admin can analyze the performance for each gift card using the in-built reporting.

Comes with Twilio integration for automated SMS notification.

Include or exclude selected categories of products.

Compatible with price based on country for WooCommerce.

Choose across your gift card pricing type which includes default price, price range, selected price, or user price.

Benefits

Here are some benefits behind choosing Ultimate WooCommerce Gift Card for your gifting strategy:

It comes with an image gallery for easy customization.

The gift card voucher is secured with QR Code and Barcode.

Customers can also access the gift card offline.

It has 20+ pre-designed templates suited for all occasions.

The gift cards are easily shareable on WhatsApp.

Until 2019 the global e-gift card sales have been around 400 billion dollars and are projected towards 500 billion dollars by the end of the year. Gift cards have also proven to give a high ROI. The online retailers can expect an uplift of 10% in sales with the help of gift cards.

Social Media Share Buttons & Social Sharing Icons - For Making Your Store Shareable

Imagine if there is a way by which you can promote your WooCommerce store organically?

Well, social share buttons give you this opportunity.

Have you seen those small sharing buttons on various eCommerce sites? Of course, you have.

These small buttons are known as Social Share Buttons. These buttons give you the opportunity to make your products easily shareable on various social media platforms.

Share buttons also give your customers the ease of showcasing their purchase on social media platforms without the effort of copying the URL.

An extension like Social Media Share Buttons makes your WooCommerce store able enough for doing so.

Let’s discuss some key features and benefits of this WooCommerce extension.

Features

Give several actions on a single share button.

Allow visitors to subscribe to your blog by email.

Add ‘counts’ to your social media buttons.

Display a pop-up for following or sharing your blog.

Benefits

Gives you customization options for your social media icons.

Pick from 16 different designs for your social media share icons.

Decide to give your social media icons an animation. Make your social media icons ‘float’ or ‘sticky’.

Over To You

So these were my picks for “Must-Have WooCommerce Plugins For Boosting Sales in 2020.”

These extensions are based on the fundamentals that an eCommerce store should follow. As I’ve said earlier there are hundreds of free and premium plugins that might confuse you.

Thus, I have done the hard work of filtering a plethora of extensions and presented a curated list of useful extensions that make eCommerce stores competent.

My motive behind picking up these plugins is to make your WooCommerce store organized, socially shareable, and a powerhouse for generating leads that ultimately result in huge conversion rates. Apart from this, these plugins will give you valuable insights about your store and marketing strategies, helping you to make better business decisions.

Which of the above-listed plugins do you find to be the most useful? Are you currently using one of these? Did I miss out on any necessary plugin which should be present in the list?

