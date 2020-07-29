Before you go, check out these stories!

25 SEO Mistakes That Will Hurt Your Website Rankings in 2020

25 SEO Mistakes That Will Hurt Your Website Rankings in 2020

July 29th 2020
Himanshu Rauthan

@himanshu_webHimanshu Rauthan

Himanshu Rauthan is an entrepreneur and the Director at MakeWebBetter and CEDCOSS Technologies.

  1. Ignoring Page Speed
  2. Irregular Site Audit
  3. Not Updated for Google Algorithm 
  4. Overlooking Basic Search Engine Optimization(SEO)
  5. Not Republish Outdated Content
  6. Not Optimizing Images
  7. Improper Keywords Usage
  8. Not Optimizing Heading 
  9. Making wrong Content Strategy
  10. Not Updating Old Content
  11. Wrong CTAs Placement
  12. Not Checking GSC Performance
  13. Poor Landing Page Design
  14. Ignoring EAT Factors
  15. Poor Navigation
  16. Not Checking Indexability and Crawlability
  17. No Schema Optimization
  18. No Link to Quality Websites
  19. Ignoring Mobile Friendliness and AMP
  20. Bad UI/UX
  21. Not Implementing Proper Sitemap and Robots
  22. Wrong Category and Tag usage
  23. No Social Presence
  24. Guest Posting on Spammy Websites 
  25. Not Filtering Spammy Backlinks

Let's check out each of these mistakes in detail and ways to refrain from them.

1. Ignoring Page Speed

It is the most important factor from the SEO Perspective. Many business owners ignore this. According to stats, 93% of the people will bounce from your website if your web page loads slow.

What to do if your website speed is slow:

2. Irregular Site Audit

Check the technical issues fixes of your website. Google loves websites that are error-free.

Having lots of issues on your website can damage your visitors' experience and can harm your website. Audit your website with technical SEO fixes on a weekly or monthly basis.

What are the basic errors to check :

  • 404 errors
  • SSL Certificate
  • Sitemap errors
  • Robot.txt 
  • Https issues
  • Schema markup
  • Canonical issues
  • HTML issues

3. Not Updated for Google Core Algorithm

Google almost changes its algorithms more than 500 times a year. These changes are very small and do not impact many results. But in a year, Google rolls out its Core Update of Algorithms twice or thrice.  These core algorithms update impact many websites and in many ways. So, it’s really important to keep an eye on Google Algorithms when they are rolled out.

You can use the following tools to check the Google Updates- SEMrush Sensor, Algoroo, Moz Cast, etc.

Some major Google Algorithm are: 

  • Panda
  • Penguin
  • Rank Brain
  • Possum
  • Pigeon
  • Fred
  • BERT
  • Hummingbird

4. Overlooking basic SEO

Many websites ignore the basic HTML issues of  SEO and meta tags like title, description, etc.

Although these are basics of SEO but play a major role to increase your ranking on search engines. 

What to consider in basic SEO:

  • Focus keyword
  • Keyword usage
  • Meta title
  • Meta description
  • Social tags like OG, twitter card
  • Tags and categories
  • Alt in images
  • Internal & external linkings

5. Not Republishing Outdated Content

Often, many bloggers and content writers don't bother to update the older content published on the website. Republishing old content again and again with the latest trend for the topic can give a boost to the ranking of the older blog.

What to do of the content which are outdated or obsolete:

  • Remove the blog which is not needed.
  • Deindex the obsolete content
  • Update the blog with new content 
  • Republish the blog with optimizing the SEO data.
  • Recheck the less performing blog from GSC and Analytics
  • Link the old blog with new blogs after content is update
  • Share the blogs on social media
  • Reutilize the long content in the form of infographic or SlideShare

6. Not Optimizing Images

Images are the decorative and attractive part which make your blogs less boring and help visitors’ to keep engaging with the article till the end. 

Images help visitors to understand more about the product and services.

Source: Bluecorona

Things to consider when using images:

  • Use Alt in images with relevant keywords
  • Use correct image name
  • Proper title and description of images
  • Choose correct file name and format
  • Reduce image & file size
  • Use responsive image for desktop, mobile, and tablets
  • Make sure the images are fine for social tags
  • Use data structure/ schema for images

7. Improper Keyword Usage

Using proper keywords in your content or on any product page will let the user know what exactly the content is about.

The words and phrases help in knowing the user about the blogs and give an overview of the search engines.

Keywords Research is also important because they improve your search engine rankings. Ranking high on search engines needs keyword research as a top priority for an SEO campaign.

In fact, we can say that without proper keyword research, implementing SEO is impossible.

Source: Backlinko

Pro-tips to use keywords properly:

  • Plan your topic and the content flow
  • Choose a focus keyword, related and LSI/ semantic keywords
  • Use the keywords in content, heading, title, description, image alt, etc.
  • Use tools like Google trends, GSC, Ubersuggest, etc to do keyword research.
  • Use long-tail keywords
  • Do competitor analysis
  • Always check volume, competition, CPC, difficulty of keywords
  • Don’t do keyword stuffing

8. Not Optimizing Headings 

Heading optimization leads to the proper text structure of the content. It also improves the accessibility and enhances SEO of the page. Heading also improves the readability of the page.

Tips to optimize the headings:

  • Use keywords in headings
  • Use keywords in subheadings
  • Don't make your heading of more than 300 words
  • Add subheading if you have more content to describe.
  • Use only one H1.
  • Don’t duplicate H1 and Title.
  • Use proper H2-H6 in a sequence form
  • Don't stuff keywords in any heading and subheadings

9. Framing Wrong Content Strategy

Planning a good content strategy with good topic scheduling can take your website to a higher level.

We all know that content is king. Content is the major part for which SEO is performed. Content is used everywhere on websites. Be it a landing page, blogs, articles, images, etc.

Some strategies to sum up while making content:

  • Always publish long-form content
  • Content must be SEO friendly
  • Write content for people to give them knowledge
  • Provide relevant information to users.
  • Write fresh content.
  • Don’t steal another's content. 
  • Don’t do content spinning.
  • Do proper research before starting with your content idea.

10. Not Updating Old Content

Republishing your old content is a must if it's outdated. According to stats, the older your content will be, the less chances to rank and visible over SERPs.

Google uses fresh content to determine your website rankings. To maintain yourself on top, you need to update your content consistently which boosts freshness and SEO.

If you are not interested in updating the old content and think it’s outdated or obsolete, you can remove it from your website.

Source: Neil Patel

What are the benefits to keep your content updated?

  • Boost in rankings
  • Improves website overall SEO performance.
  • Improves CTR
  • Providing new information to visitors
  • Showing Google that your website is fresh and updated.
  • Improve the accuracy of the topic & content
  • You can add more link and remove broken links
  • Add relevant resources with new keywords

11. Wrong CTAs placement

CTAs or Call to Actions may not be a direct ranking factor but it can surely hurt your website and the user experience.

Having a good placement of CTAs can increase your sales and conversion by 200%. Making good and attractive CTAs can bring you leads.

Some tips to make a good CTAs:

  • Add attractive words like submit, try for free instead of join us, click here, etc.
  • Choose the perfect place to add the CTA button.
  • Use urgency keywords to bring the customer’s attention.
  • Use bold and clear CTAs
  • Show CTA on exit.
  • Show offers & CTA via popup.
  • Always do A/B testing
  • Use variants over landing pages and blogs.

12. Not Checking GSC Performance

It’s necessary to check the overall performance of the website via the free tool Google Search Console (GSC). Many business owners and websites don't have GSC or don't check the performance report of blogs or content. 

Google Search Console is a free tool and in SEO, it helps us to tell about the performance on the basis of Top Pages, Search Queries, Country, and Devices.

Top features to check on GSC are:

  • Performance Overview
  • Sitemap
  • Removals & Other actions on Pages
  • Security & manual Actions
  • Coverage Issues
  • Links actions like disavow and sitelinks
  • Enhancement
  • Legacy tools and Reports

13. Poor Landing Page Design

Landing pages drive visitors through all the important links and sections where you want them to click and visit. You need to put important elements on your landing pages using which visitors can easily navigate throughout the website.

Some best practices to improve landing pages:

  • Design it as simple as you can
  • Use Z or F layout
  • Use contrasting colors
  • Use attractive CTAs properly
  • Use more content with optimized images
  • Try A/B test
  • Don’t distract visitors
  • Add testimonials

14. Ignoring EAT factors

EAT in SEO or Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness factors are the basic and important guidelines which Google provides for all websites.

It consists of concepts like Page Quality, YMYL (Your Money, Your Life), Need Met, and many other factors that should be checked by all websites to increase its effectiveness. It tells about the search quality of the pages existing on your website.

Some important criteria to check in EAT:

  • Measuring of links Quality
  • How much people trust your website
  • Signals from search engines
  • Reviews and ratings
  • Mentioning from other authoritative sources
  • Spam check
  • Not following the data structure markup
  • Following Google Algorithm updates

15. Poor Navigation

Navigation is crucial and must be optimized by every website. It can result in the best success in terms of conversions or can decline your website to failure and no sale.

It also impacts the user experience as well as the friendliness of the website.

Some major points which you should note:

  • Styling of menu bar
  • Following standards
  • Stuffing in menu bar and submenu
  • Wrong navigation links and order
  • Using of labels and texts
  • Dropdown listing in wrong way
  • Mobile-friendliness
  • Responsiveness

16. Not Checking Indexability and Crawlability

Google bots check the pages on the website and then index and crawl your website. So it’s very important to check your website that it must not create any issues in crawling.

A checklist to review:

  • Structure of website
  • Redirects and loops
  • Errors of Server or Client Server errors
  • Blocking of resources/ web access
  • Internal links
  • Sitemap issues
  • Unblocking the Robot.txt
  • CSS and JS

17. No Schema Optimization

Schema markup helps in letting Google know the proper structure of the website and boosts your SEO. It helps in showing featured snippets over search engines to help visitors get the knowledge quickly and accurately.

Some important schema markup are as follows: 

  • Organization
  • WPHeader/WPFooter
  • FAQs
  • Site Navigation
  • News
  • Blog/ Article
  • Products
  • Reviews

18. No Links to Quality Websites

Quality links to your website and on the website, both are important. The more easily link juice will pass, the more your website is read by Google in an efficient way. Make sure to add good external links on your website and try to acquire backlinks from authoritative websites.

Source: Neil Patel

Some points to recheck:

  • Add Nofollow link on an external website if you don’t trust them.
  • Give dofollow links to the website you trust.
  • Check PA/ DA of the website before adding any link.
  • Don't buy links.
  • Don’t Spam
  • Link websites related to your niche
  • Avoid Reciprocal links
  • Low-quality links

10. Ignoring Mobile Friendliness and AMP

Making you page mobile-friendly and implementing Accelerated Mobile Pages(AMP) is not that tiresome. But most of the websites take it lightly.

It helps the visitors to check your website and go through your pages easily. Google also considers AMP and mobile friendliness as a top priority while ranking websites.

Source: MakeWebBetter SEO tool

Tips for AMP and Mobile SEO: 

  • Use AMP version for blog
  • Check your website on tools like Mobile-friendliness test
  • Check speed on both Mobile and desktop
  • Add another layout and design for Mobile Version
  • Check responsiveness on Desktop, Laptop, and Mobile devices
  • Use Structured Data or Schema
  • Optimize title and description for mobile SERPs
  • Check CTR & other performance for mobile devices.

20. Bad UI/UX

Poor UI/ UX can result in the failure of your website. Whenever any visitor comes on your website, the first thing they feel and observe is the UI/ UX. It should be attractive and easy to navigate so that they can reach other pages without any difficulty.

Some tips for UI/UX:

  • Follow the Website Guideline of EAT
  • Increase dwell time
  • Improve page speed
  • Simple website structure
  • Invest in site responsiveness
  • Make website user friendly
  • Proper navigation
  • Helpful CTAs

21. Not Implementing Proper Sitemap and Robots

Sitemaps.xml helps the Google bot to review and go through the website pages linking to each other easily. It contains the list of pages according to their category and subcategory

Robots.txt tells which page should be crawled and which are not to be crawled. If you want any page not to crawl by google you can add them on the robot.txt file.

Some points to review:

  • Use single sitemap
  • Implement proper sitemap structure 
  • Add a robot.txt file 
  • Check crawling budget
  • Add the pages in robot.txt which are not needed
  • Remove low-quality pages
  • Test the pages regularly
  • Optimize categories and page in sitemap

22. Wrong Category and Tag Usage

Categories and tags help to boost SEO and help Google to understand your pages in a proper manner. 

WordPress Plugins like Yoast have an inbuilt feature to set the categories and tags in a user-friendly manner for Google as well as for visitors.

Some points to take care while using tags and categories:

  • Use keywords & related keywords in categories
  • Don’t over-optimize
  • Use relevant tags & categories for product and categories
  • Do proper SEO 
  • Avoid stuffing of keywords
  • Connect pages with the categories wherever needed
  • Don't stuff pages with so many tags
  • Setup tags and categories in the sitemap.xml file

23. No Social Presence

Nowadays, social media plays an important role for websites. If you don't have social media links on your website, then you must start doing it today. Social platforms boost your visibility and give positive signals to the search engines. Make a social media checklist where you can prepare the list of tasks you need to do on particular social media platforms.

Following are the channels with different benefits in terms of SEO:

  • YouTube: Launch a channel where you can post your videos.
  • Facebook: Crete you brown shops and link schedule posting as per your choice
  • LinkedIn: Most professional platforms for B2B marketing
  • Instagram: Showcase your products in a creative way.
  • Pinterest: Add infographics, carousel, images, etc 
  • Twitter: Create tweets and find influencers easily
  • Snapchat: create live stories and post 
  • TikTok: be trending in the form of short videos

24. Guest Posting on Spammy Websites 

Many SEO or website owners believe that doing guest posts will benefit your business and gain authority. It's really true but doing them in the wrong way can hurt your rankings too.

Some suggestions for guest posts:

  • Don’t approve any guest post from the person whom you don't trust
  • Don’t do guest posts on spammy websites
  • Flag inappropriate if you get a request too many times
  • Check authority of the website
  • Check EAT factors
  • Connect websites of your niche if you want to do guest posting
  • Allow guest posts if they are related to yours
  • Ask for links but not URLs

25. Not Filtering Spammy Backlinks

Filtering backlinks is one of the most important SEO tasks which people ignore. But to be serious, you should check and audit your website’s backlinks on a weekly or monthly basis. It’ll help you to protect your website from spammy websites that link back to your domain anonymously.

Here are some todos:

  • Audit your backlinks from tools like SEMrush, Moz, etc
  • Select the links which have low trust scores or less domain authority
  • Filter out the links which look spammy
  • Check the link from GSC
  • Check Spam percentage from Moz ToolBar
  • Start making the list of links and add them to Google’s disavow tool
  • Review the list of links which you disavow from tools again
  • Protect your website from spam & stop ruining your website

Conclusion

Making a good and SEO friendly website needs consistent checks and audits. You need to check all points, ranging from technical to basic SEO. 

Performing SEO in an incorrect way can result in a bad health score of your website and hence will impact the overall performance of the website; not only in terms of SEO but also in terms of conversions and sales with loss in revenue. 

Take all precautionary measures and actions on your website and remain beloved in the eyes of Google and other search engines.

