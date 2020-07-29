25 SEO Mistakes That Will Hurt Your Website Rankings in 2020

Let's check out each of these mistakes in detail and ways to refrain from them.



1. Ignoring Page Speed

It is the most important factor from the SEO Perspective. Many business owners ignore this. According to stats, 93% of the people will bounce from your website if your web page loads slow.

What to do if your website speed is slow:

Check the speed of your website with free tools like Google's Page Speed Insight, Pingdom, GTmetrix, and MakeWebBetter Page Speed tool

Minify CSS and JS

Enable compression

Optimizing the Images with less size

Remove render-blocking resources

Clear cache

Minify resources

Visible content prioritization

2. Irregular Site Audit

Check the technical issues fixes of your website. Google loves websites that are error-free.

Having lots of issues on your website can damage your visitors' experience and can harm your website. Audit your website with technical SEO fixes on a weekly or monthly basis.

What are the basic errors to check :

404 errors

SSL Certificate

Sitemap errors

Robot.txt

Https issues

Schema markup

Canonical issues

HTML issues

3. Not Updated for Google Core Algorithm

Google almost changes its algorithms more than 500 times a year. These changes are very small and do not impact many results. But in a year, Google rolls out its Core Update of Algorithms twice or thrice. These core algorithms update impact many websites and in many ways. So, it’s really important to keep an eye on Google Algorithms when they are rolled out.

You can use the following tools to check the Google Updates- SEMrush Sensor, Algoroo, Moz Cast, etc.

Some major Google Algorithm are:

Panda

Penguin

Rank Brain

Possum

Pigeon

Fred

BERT

Hummingbird



4. Overlooking basic SEO

Many websites ignore the basic HTML issues of SEO and meta tags like title, description, etc.

Although these are basics of SEO but play a major role to increase your ranking on search engines.

What to consider in basic SEO:

Focus keyword

Keyword usage

Meta title

Meta description

Social tags like OG, twitter card

Tags and categories

Alt in images

Internal & external linkings



5. Not Republishing Outdated Content

Often, many bloggers and content writers don't bother to update the older content published on the website. Republishing old content again and again with the latest trend for the topic can give a boost to the ranking of the older blog.

What to do of the content which are outdated or obsolete:

Remove the blog which is not needed.

Deindex the obsolete content

Update the blog with new content

Republish the blog with optimizing the SEO data.

Recheck the less performing blog from GSC and Analytics

Link the old blog with new blogs after content is update

Share the blogs on social media

Reutilize the long content in the form of infographic or SlideShare



6. Not Optimizing Images

Images are the decorative and attractive part which make your blogs less boring and help visitors’ to keep engaging with the article till the end.

Images help visitors to understand more about the product and services.

Source: Bluecorona

Things to consider when using images:

Use Alt in images with relevant keywords

Use correct image name

Proper title and description of images

Choose correct file name and format

Reduce image & file size

Use responsive image for desktop, mobile, and tablets

Make sure the images are fine for social tags

Use data structure/ schema for images



7. Improper Keyword Usage

Using proper keywords in your content or on any product page will let the user know what exactly the content is about.

The words and phrases help in knowing the user about the blogs and give an overview of the search engines.

Keywords Research is also important because they improve your search engine rankings. Ranking high on search engines needs keyword research as a top priority for an SEO campaign.

In fact, we can say that without proper keyword research, implementing SEO is impossible.

Source: Backlinko

Pro-tips to use keywords properly:

Plan your topic and the content flow

Choose a focus keyword, related and LSI/ semantic keywords

Use the keywords in content, heading, title, description, image alt, etc.

Use tools like Google trends, GSC, Ubersuggest, etc to do keyword research.

Use long-tail keywords

Do competitor analysis

Always check volume, competition, CPC, difficulty of keywords

Don’t do keyword stuffing



8. Not Optimizing Headings

Heading optimization leads to the proper text structure of the content. It also improves the accessibility and enhances SEO of the page. Heading also improves the readability of the page.

Tips to optimize the headings:

Use keywords in headings

Use keywords in subheadings

Don't make your heading of more than 300 words

Add subheading if you have more content to describe.

Use only one H1.

Don’t duplicate H1 and Title.

Use proper H2-H6 in a sequence form

Don't stuff keywords in any heading and subheadings



9. Framing Wrong Content Strategy

Planning a good content strategy with good topic scheduling can take your website to a higher level.

We all know that content is king. Content is the major part for which SEO is performed. Content is used everywhere on websites. Be it a landing page, blogs, articles, images, etc.

Some strategies to sum up while making content:

Always publish long-form content

Content must be SEO friendly

Write content for people to give them knowledge

Provide relevant information to users.

Write fresh content.

Don’t steal another's content.

Don’t do content spinning.

Do proper research before starting with your content idea.



10. Not Updating Old Content

Republishing your old content is a must if it's outdated. According to stats, the older your content will be, the less chances to rank and visible over SERPs.

Google uses fresh content to determine your website rankings. To maintain yourself on top, you need to update your content consistently which boosts freshness and SEO.

If you are not interested in updating the old content and think it’s outdated or obsolete, you can remove it from your website.

Source: Neil Patel

What are the benefits to keep your content updated?

Boost in rankings

Improves website overall SEO performance.

Improves CTR

Providing new information to visitors

Showing Google that your website is fresh and updated.

Improve the accuracy of the topic & content

You can add more link and remove broken links

Add relevant resources with new keywords



11. Wrong CTAs placement

CTAs or Call to Actions may not be a direct ranking factor but it can surely hurt your website and the user experience.

Having a good placement of CTAs can increase your sales and conversion by 200%. Making good and attractive CTAs can bring you leads.

Some tips to make a good CTAs:

Add attractive words like submit, try for free instead of join us, click here, etc.

Choose the perfect place to add the CTA button.

Use urgency keywords to bring the customer’s attention.

Use bold and clear CTAs

Show CTA on exit.

Show offers & CTA via popup.

Always do A/B testing

Use variants over landing pages and blogs.



12. Not Checking GSC Performance

It’s necessary to check the overall performance of the website via the free tool Google Search Console (GSC). Many business owners and websites don't have GSC or don't check the performance report of blogs or content.

Google Search Console is a free tool and in SEO, it helps us to tell about the performance on the basis of Top Pages, Search Queries, Country, and Devices.

Top features to check on GSC are:

Performance Overview

Sitemap

Removals & Other actions on Pages

Security & manual Actions

Coverage Issues

Links actions like disavow and sitelinks

Enhancement

Legacy tools and Reports



13. Poor Landing Page Design

Landing pages drive visitors through all the important links and sections where you want them to click and visit. You need to put important elements on your landing pages using which visitors can easily navigate throughout the website.

Some best practices to improve landing pages:

Design it as simple as you can

Use Z or F layout

Use contrasting colors

Use attractive CTAs properly

Use more content with optimized images

Try A/B test

Don’t distract visitors

Add testimonials



14. Ignoring EAT factors

EAT in SEO or Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness factors are the basic and important guidelines which Google provides for all websites.

It consists of concepts like Page Quality, YMYL (Your Money, Your Life), Need Met, and many other factors that should be checked by all websites to increase its effectiveness. It tells about the search quality of the pages existing on your website.

Some important criteria to check in EAT:

Measuring of links Quality

How much people trust your website

Signals from search engines

Reviews and ratings

Mentioning from other authoritative sources

Spam check

Not following the data structure markup

Following Google Algorithm updates



15. Poor Navigation

Navigation is crucial and must be optimized by every website. It can result in the best success in terms of conversions or can decline your website to failure and no sale.



It also impacts the user experience as well as the friendliness of the website.

Some major points which you should note:

Styling of menu bar

Following standards

Stuffing in menu bar and submenu

Wrong navigation links and order

Using of labels and texts

Dropdown listing in wrong way

Mobile-friendliness

Responsiveness



16. Not Checking Indexability and Crawlability

Google bots check the pages on the website and then index and crawl your website. So it’s very important to check your website that it must not create any issues in crawling.

A checklist to review:

Structure of website

Redirects and loops

Errors of Server or Client Server errors

Blocking of resources/ web access

Internal links

Sitemap issues

Unblocking the Robot.txt

CSS and JS



17. No Schema Optimization

Schema markup helps in letting Google know the proper structure of the website and boosts your SEO. It helps in showing featured snippets over search engines to help visitors get the knowledge quickly and accurately.

Some important schema markup are as follows:

Organization

WPHeader/WPFooter

FAQs

Site Navigation

News

Blog/ Article

Products

Reviews



18. No Links to Quality Websites

Quality links to your website and on the website, both are important. The more easily link juice will pass, the more your website is read by Google in an efficient way. Make sure to add good external links on your website and try to acquire backlinks from authoritative websites.

Source: Neil Patel

Some points to recheck:

Add Nofollow link on an external website if you don’t trust them.

Give dofollow links to the website you trust.

Check PA/ DA of the website before adding any link.

Don't buy links.

Don’t Spam

Link websites related to your niche

Avoid Reciprocal links

Low-quality links



10. Ignoring Mobile Friendliness and AMP

Making you page mobile-friendly and implementing Accelerated Mobile Pages(AMP) is not that tiresome. But most of the websites take it lightly.

It helps the visitors to check your website and go through your pages easily. Google also considers AMP and mobile friendliness as a top priority while ranking websites.

Source: MakeWebBetter SEO tool

Tips for AMP and Mobile SEO:

Use AMP version for blog

Check your website on tools like Mobile-friendliness test

Check speed on both Mobile and desktop

Add another layout and design for Mobile Version

Check responsiveness on Desktop, Laptop, and Mobile devices

Use Structured Data or Schema

Optimize title and description for mobile SERPs

Check CTR & other performance for mobile devices.



20. Bad UI/UX

Poor UI/ UX can result in the failure of your website. Whenever any visitor comes on your website, the first thing they feel and observe is the UI/ UX. It should be attractive and easy to navigate so that they can reach other pages without any difficulty.

Some tips for UI/UX:

Follow the Website Guideline of EAT

Increase dwell time

Improve page speed

Simple website structure

Invest in site responsiveness

Make website user friendly

Proper navigation

Helpful CTAs



21. Not Implementing Proper Sitemap and Robots

Sitemaps.xml helps the Google bot to review and go through the website pages linking to each other easily. It contains the list of pages according to their category and subcategory

Robots.txt tells which page should be crawled and which are not to be crawled. If you want any page not to crawl by google you can add them on the robot.txt file.

Some points to review:

Use single sitemap

Implement proper sitemap structure

Add a robot.txt file

Check crawling budget

Add the pages in robot.txt which are not needed

Remove low-quality pages

Test the pages regularly

Optimize categories and page in sitemap



22. Wrong Category and Tag Usage

Categories and tags help to boost SEO and help Google to understand your pages in a proper manner.

WordPress Plugins like Yoast have an inbuilt feature to set the categories and tags in a user-friendly manner for Google as well as for visitors.

Some points to take care while using tags and categories:

Use keywords & related keywords in categories

Don’t over-optimize

Use relevant tags & categories for product and categories

Do proper SEO

Avoid stuffing of keywords

Connect pages with the categories wherever needed

Don't stuff pages with so many tags

Setup tags and categories in the sitemap.xml file



23. No Social Presence

Nowadays, social media plays an important role for websites. If you don't have social media links on your website, then you must start doing it today. Social platforms boost your visibility and give positive signals to the search engines. Make a social media checklist where you can prepare the list of tasks you need to do on particular social media platforms.

Following are the channels with different benefits in terms of SEO:

YouTube: Launch a channel where you can post your videos.

Facebook: Crete you brown shops and link schedule posting as per your choice

LinkedIn: Most professional platforms for B2B marketing

Instagram: Showcase your products in a creative way.

Pinterest: Add infographics, carousel, images, etc

Twitter: Create tweets and find influencers easily

Snapchat: create live stories and post

TikTok: be trending in the form of short videos



24. Guest Posting on Spammy Websites

Many SEO or website owners believe that doing guest posts will benefit your business and gain authority. It's really true but doing them in the wrong way can hurt your rankings too.

Some suggestions for guest posts:

Don’t approve any guest post from the person whom you don't trust

Don’t do guest posts on spammy websites

Flag inappropriate if you get a request too many times

Check authority of the website

Check EAT factors

Connect websites of your niche if you want to do guest posting

Allow guest posts if they are related to yours

Ask for links but not URLs



25. Not Filtering Spammy Backlinks

Filtering backlinks is one of the most important SEO tasks which people ignore. But to be serious, you should check and audit your website’s backlinks on a weekly or monthly basis. It’ll help you to protect your website from spammy websites that link back to your domain anonymously.

Here are some todos:

Audit your backlinks from tools like SEMrush, Moz, etc

Select the links which have low trust scores or less domain authority

Filter out the links which look spammy

Check the link from GSC

Check Spam percentage from Moz ToolBar

Start making the list of links and add them to Google’s disavow tool

Review the list of links which you disavow from tools again

Protect your website from spam & stop ruining your website

Conclusion

Making a good and SEO friendly website needs consistent checks and audits. You need to check all points, ranging from technical to basic SEO.

Performing SEO in an incorrect way can result in a bad health score of your website and hence will impact the overall performance of the website; not only in terms of SEO but also in terms of conversions and sales with loss in revenue.

Take all precautionary measures and actions on your website and remain beloved in the eyes of Google and other search engines.

