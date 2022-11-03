Search icon
    The Terrible Truth of Working in Customer Service
    The Terrible Truth of Working in Customer Service

    Last year ProPublica wrote about the world of work-at-home customer service. The industry helps brand-name companies shed labor costs by outsourcing the task of mollifying unhappy customers. While many agents work full time, a segment don’t get paid holidays, vacation time or fringe benefits. Many agents describe being sexually harassed and being caught between abusive callers and corporate directives to appease. These accounts capture how agents are simultaneously ubiquitous and invisible. Customers talk to them all the time but know little about their work conditions.

