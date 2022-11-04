The Noonification: How Linux Became So Popular (11/4/2022)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here How Linux Became So Popular By [ 5 Min read ]\nHow Linux, which started as a hobby project, became a beast that no one in the tech industry could ignore. Not even Bill Gates. @manik Read More. A Complete Guide to Social Media Influencers By [ 13 Min read ]\nGet an overview of influencer marketing, different types of influencers, how different types of influencers work and collaborate with brands. @akritigalav Read More. The Blockchain Is Probably Not That Secure By [ 6 Min read ]\nBlockchain is a very secure technology in theory but it hasnt enjoyed great PR recently. Theres always news of a hack which begs to differ with the technology @salamashiru Read More. An Insecure Pillar in Cybersecurity By [ 8 Min read ]\nFrom Caesars cipher to RSA. A deep dive into the inner workings of modern cryptography and its potential crumbling. @hal9000 Read More. The Terrible Truth of Working in Customer Service By [ 20 Min read ]\nAs we reported on the industry, we invited current and former customer service representatives to contact us. They did. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @propublica Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME