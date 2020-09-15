"The Role of Technology is To Eliminate Itself", Interview with Aahan Bhatt

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT, LEADERSHIP
I am a PM at Hike. A social product based out of India with investors like Tencent, Tiger Global. Would love to talk about anything product management, growth, mentoring young PMs.
I write mostly about product product management, growth. I build software products used by millions of users everyday.
Really excited about the new habits that are being formed due to the pandemic and the opportunities it creates for up and coming businesses.
The longevity of the pandemic. It is just so uncertain.
To be a truth seeker.
Work has become more productive. There are skills that you never knew you excelled at but they got discovered because of the remote setup
Next up and coming platform opportunity (pure platform).
"The role of technology is to eliminate itself".
Google Maps. Recently took a trip and realised how important a role is plays.
Learning the deep ends of Jobs to be done theory.
