"The Role of Technology is To Eliminate Itself", Interview with Aahan Bhatt

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

The 2020 #Noonies are here,and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year.

Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Aahan Bhatt from India, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Aahan.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

PRODUCT MANAGEMENT, LEADERSHIP

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a PM at Hike. A social product based out of India with investors like Tencent, Tiger Global. Would love to talk about anything product management, growth, mentoring young PMs.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write mostly about product product management, growth. I build software products used by millions of users everyday.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Really excited about the new habits that are being formed due to the pandemic and the opportunities it creates for up and coming businesses.

5. What are you worried about right now?

The longevity of the pandemic. It is just so uncertain.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

To be a truth seeker.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Work has become more productive. There are skills that you never knew you excelled at but they got discovered because of the remote setup

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Next up and coming platform opportunity (pure platform).

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

"The role of technology is to eliminate itself".

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Google Maps. Recently took a trip and realised how important a role is plays.

11. What are you currently learning?

Learning the deep ends of Jobs to be done theory.

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Tags