The Real Reason Why You Don't See iPhones in Hollywood Films

The bad guys in the play don't use iPhones, but the good guys are mostly iPhone users. Well-known director Rian Johnson revealed the real reason for this phenomenon. He also joked that every filmmaker would murder him now for revealing the secret. Apple doesn't allow filmmakers to put any of the brand's products in movies. Apple products such as the iPad, iPhone, and Mac appear for 13 minutes in the second season of the hit TV show "[Big Little Lies] The brand has always tried to maintain an overall clean, positive image by avoiding any possible controversy.

It's All Because of This Reason, Except That They Didn't Spend Money on It.

I don't know if you have noticed that when you watch the movie, none of the villains in the play use an iPhone or Mac computer. Although it is a small detail, you can pay more attention. So why exactly do villains not use iPhones? What's the point of this? This is not a boycotted conspiracy theory, all because of a clause set by Apple.





Why Don't the Villains in the Movie Use iPhones

While parsing a scene in "Murder Mystery" starring Chris Evans in "Fighting," Rian Johnson revealed that Apple doesn't allow filmmakers to put any of the brand's products in movies. He also joked that every filmmaker would murder him now for revealing the secret.





The Apple's IP Rights

As mentioned in this WIRED magazine article in 2002, the hit series "24" had all the good people using Macs for their tasks. Apple is so firm on this strategy that it even drafted a legal framework for what describes its intellectual property rights (that is, the products the company sells), which states that Apple products are made only in the best and best interests of the company's brand and products. Way to present.





Apple hasn't shied away from some positive on-screen exposure, with Apple products such as the iPad, iPhone, and Mac appearing for 13 minutes in the second season of the hit TV show "Big Little Lies." much more than the second-placed Buick. At the same time, it dwarfs other brands like Audi, Tesla, and Dell on the screen.





Example

In Rian Johnson's "Knives Out," except for the villain Chris Evans played, most of the characters are swaggering with iPhones in the play. If you also like to watch American TV series, you can pay more attention to whether there is such a thing—as nitty-gritty.





It’s no surprise that Apple doesn’t want its products in villains’ hands, as the brand has always tried to maintain an overall clean, positive image by avoiding any possible controversy. Still, Apple likes to be in the hands of good people.





