"The Quality of Your Life Depends on the Quality of the Questions You Ask Yourself"— Sara Tortoli

Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Sara Tortoli from Germany, who's has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Technology category. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Sara Tortoli.
Since I can remember, I was first and foremost a dreamer. As I child, I used to lose myself for hours in my little bedroom imagining what the future could be like and all the exciting things that were out there, just waiting around the corner.
Now that I am a grown-up, I am still the same, ideas and possibilities are what give me energy.
This is why I chose to become a Product Manager, to be in a constant learning mode and to translate those learning and ideas into reality.
I live both my personal and professional life in terms of experiences I want to make, and I have an obsession to come up with better questions to ask myself every time rather than focusing on getting all the answers.
As a Product Manager, I have been responsible for building both traditional software solutions and artificial intelligence and NLP driven technologies. I covered topics raging from automation, to predictions and suggestions and I managed my own Team to build meaning rather than features.
As a Writer, I document both my product experience as I learn along the way and my journey on self discovery, sharing my interpretations and findings to help others get where they want to go faster.
As a Maker, I am on a quest to build a product hat will help people be more aware of their patterns and their narratives to live the life they dream of. Stay tuned.
Helping Teams and Organisations finding self-awareness to build what matters and discovering myself in the process
Finding the time to experience all the experiences I want to experience!
The quality of the life you live depends on the type and quality of the questions you ask yourself.
I used the pandemic period as a chance to slow down and reflect. As a result I have much better clarity on what experiences I want to make and what I want to achieve, both personally and professionally. The realisation of how times and circumstances are fleeting, has also given the courage to start building my own company.
In my startup.
That taking time off to self-reflect and to achieve self-awareness is the real secret to personal and professional success. Slowing down instead of going faster is the key.
Notion.
How to be "the Sara" I want to be!
