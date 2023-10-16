The Price of Pixels: How Expensive Is It to Create an NFT?





This won't be a typical article, as we'll break down the topic of NFT pricing from the perspective of our NFT studio.





We will also touch upon the question of whether it is worth investing in virtual assets today. (spoiler - not everything is so clear-cut).





Let's start with the basics that any article starts with, namely definitions.





An NFT, or Non-Fungible Token, is a unique digital asset that cannot be replaced by another.





NFTs are typically used to represent ownership of digital artworks, but they can also be used to represent ownership of other assets, such as physical objects, real estate, or even experiences.





Does it cost money to make an NFT?

Usually, yes.





The cost of creating an NFT varies depending on several factors, including the blockchain platform you use, the complexity of the asset you are representing, and the current gas prices. How to create an NFT art? Is it an expensive and time-consuming project? Not anymore, because you can use our NFT art creation and design services .





NFTs are created using blockchain technology, which is a secure way to record ownership of assets. When an NFT is created, it is assigned a unique identifier that is stored on the blockchain. This identifier cannot be changed or duplicated, which makes NFTs a secure way to represent ownership of assets.





The introduction of NFTs has revolutionized the way digital art is bought, sold, and collected. NFTs allow artists to sell their work directly to collectors without the need for a third-party gallery or auction house. This has made it easier for artists to reach a wider audience and earn a fair price for their work.





NFTs have the potential to transform the art world. They can make digital art more accessible to collectors, provide artists with a new way to monetize their work and create a more transparent and secure market for digital art.













Factors Influencing the Cost of Creating NFT Art

Making and selling NFT art is not just about creating art, but also about making strategic decisions (just like with any other modern-day art, if you want to get paid). The cost of creating an NFT can vary depending on several factors, such as:





software and tools used

artist's reputation

cost of listing the NFT on a platform.





The software and tools used to create the NFT can make a big difference in the cost. Professional software can be expensive, but it offers the most features and functionality if you want to make something unique.





The artist's reputation can also affect the price of an NFT. Famous artists can often put higher prices for their work.





The cost of listing an NFT on a platform can also vary. Some platforms charge a flat fee, while others charge a percentage of the sale price.





If you want to promote your NFT art, you may need to budget for advertising, collaborating with other artists, and other marketing efforts.





The uniqueness and technical aspects of the artwork can also affect its value. For example, using rare techniques or technologies can make an NFT more valuable.





By considering all of these factors, you can make informed decisions about how to create and sell NFT art.





Digital Art Creation Tools





To create amazing digital art, you need to use powerful tools. The cost of digital art creation software varies depending on the features and functionality offered. Some digital art creation tools require special software, such as a graphic design program or a 3D modeling program. Others can be used with a web browser.





The most popular digital art creation tools for NFTs are:





Adobe Photoshop (starting from $19.99/mo)

(starting from $19.99/mo) Procreate (a one-time purchase of $12.99)

(a one-time purchase of $12.99) Blender (free)

(free) 3D Slash (starting from $2.00/mo)

(starting from $2.00/mo) Mintable (2.5% on normal NFTs and 10% for printable NFTs).





The best way to choose the right digital art creation tool for NFTs is to consider your needs and budget.





If you are a beginner, you may want to choose a tool that is easy to use and does not require any special software. If you are more experienced, you may want to choose a tool that offers a wider range of features.













Artist's Experience and Reputation

Famous artists have a big advantage in the world of NFTs. Their reputation makes digital art more valuable. It's like how famous brands use NFTs to prove their products are real and protect their image.





For example, they might put a QR code on a package. When a customer scans it, they get a certificate proving that the item is genuine. This makes customers feel more confident about their purchases.





Famous artists, like Beeple whose art sold for millions, can charge a lot for their NFTs. But unknown artist are highly unlikely to sell their first NFT for a million.





Especially now, against the backdrop of the crisis in the entire crypto market and unstable economy





Unique styles and techniques can make NFTs more valuable for several reasons.





First, they make NFTs more unique and rare. This can make them more attractive to collectors looking for something special.

Second, unique styles and techniques can add additional value to NFTs. For example, if an artist develops a new and innovative painting style, their NFTs may be more valuable than NFTs created using more traditional techniques.

Third, unique styles and techniques can help NFTs stand out from the crowd. In a world saturated with NFTs, your NFTs must be special. Unique styles and techniques can help you achieve this.





Creating an NFT with a unique style or technique does not have to be difficult. In fact, the easiest way is to simply experiment with different styles and techniques until you find something you like. Don’t be afraid to experiment.













Minting and Listing Fees

Minting an NFT is the process of transforming a digital file into a unique digital asset on the blockchain. Think of it as creating a digital certificate for your item, proving its uniqueness and your ownership.

Although it is possible that your digital item is not so unique





Let's say you've created a digital artwork. To turn it into an NFT, you'd upload it to an NFT art marketplace. This process, known as "minting," gives your artwork a special ID and proof of ownership, both stored securely on the blockchain.





These are percentage-based charges that platforms impose for facilitating NFT transactions. They typically range from 1% to 5% of the selling price .





You pay these fees when the seller transfers money to you, so they're not direct costs of NFT minting, but they're worth keeping in mind.





The expenses can be affected by factors like the chosen blockchain, the marketplace, the complexity of the process, and the state of the NFT market at the time. The NFT minting cost encompasses all the expenses of creating an NFT. This generally includes blockchain network fees (commonly referred to as 'gas fees') and any additional charges from the NFT marketplace or platform where the token is being minted.





For NFT projects, understanding minting costs is crucial for budgeting. Costs fluctuate based on the blockchain network, current congestion, and any additional features used during minting.





Minting an NFT on Ethereum, for example, could cost anywhere from $50 to $200, depending on these variables. Minting an NFT on Cardano costs 3 - 6.5 ADA tokens. Minting on Rarible typically ranges from $30 to $150. On more cost-effective blockchains like Binance Smart Chain, minting might only cost $1 to $10. Marketplaces like OpenSea and Rarible even allow you to list an NFT without minting until it's purchased, saving you from immediate gas fees.





Marketing and Promotion

The rise of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) is closely tied to the broader trend of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Many enthusiasts and DeFi supporters are actively exploring this space, and it's anticipated that this trend will continue to grow. NFTs have the potential to revolutionize various industries, influencing how we interact with both virtual and real-world assets.





There are several advantages to using NFTs in marketing.





First , they can be used to create unique digital assets, which can help to attract attention and engagement from customers.



Second , they can be used to build brand recognition and loyalty by giving customers something exclusive to own.



Third, they can be used to promote products or services by allowing customers to collect or trade them.





However, there are also some challenges to using NFTs in marketing. One challenge is the high cost of minting and listing NFTs. Another challenge is the technical complexity of NFTs, which can make it difficult for businesses to get started. Finally, there are environmental concerns about the energy consumption required to mint and trade NFTs.





NFT marketing can be expensive, especially for brands that are just starting. There are several costs associated with advertising and collaboration, including minting and listing fees, marketing costs, and collaboration costs.













Average Cost to create NFT art | Average Price of an NFT

The cost to create an NFT can be different. It may cost tens of thousands of dollars if you want the best result from a high-quality outsourcing team. This cost is contingent on various factors, including blockchain expenses, gas fees, marketplace account fees, listing fees, and more. Ethereum and Solana represent the higher and lower ends of the cost spectrum for blockchains, respectively. The primary expense in NFT creation is often attributed to blockchain fees. At times, during peak usage, the Ethereum blockchain can incur fees of up to $500 for crafting a single NFT.





Gas fees are what you pay to do things on the blockchain. They depend on how busy the blockchain is when you do something. Making, listing, bidding, and buying NFTs all have gas fees.





Account fees are what you pay to set up a marketplace account and connect it to a crypto wallet. This is usually a one-time cost.





Some NFT places let you make NFTs for free, but they charge you to put them up for trading. That's called a listing fee.





So, figuring out exactly how much it costs to make an NFT depends on a bunch of things like the file, blockchain, and marketplace you're using. It can be quite different from case to case. Generally, expect the cost of NFT creation to range from $1 to $500, though in some cases, it could surpass $1000.





In addition to the minting costs, there may also be marketplace fees associated with selling an NFT. These fees can vary depending on the marketplace, but they are typically around 2.5% of the sale price. Overall, the cost of creating an NFT can be relatively low, but it can also be expensive depending on the blockchain platform used and the complexity of the artwork.





Nifty League Case Study: Example of NFT Art Costs

According to Crunchbase, the NFT project got an impressive $5 million in investments. Because it's a big project, the creators of Nifty League decided to use outsourcing services, which helped them to save money.





We really enjoy working on NFT projects at RetroStyle Games. This was evident in our work on the lively Nifty League project, where we got to show off our professional skills. Let's take a closer look at what we did and how we did it.













PS. Read more about our work for Nifty League here





The project had a special challenge: turning a 2D world and characters into an exciting 3D space.





The result? A cool, pixelated NFT project with a bunch of fun mini-games that bring back a sense of nostalgia.





Our team of game artists really enjoyed working on this. It gave us the freedom to bring our bold ideas to life, while also making sure we were on the same page as the client. This isn't our first time working on NFT projects. We've already had success in this area, which gives us the knowledge and experience to seamlessly blend games, art, and tech to create awesome projects.





Is Investing in NFT Art Worth It?

So, how much does it cost to sell NFT? Is investing in NFT art worth it?





The answer is not simple. There are several factors to consider, including the potential returns, the cost of production and sales, and the long-term prospects of the NFT art market.









The potential returns on NFT art can be significant.





In 2021, Beeple's Everyday: The First 5,000 Days sold for $69 million at Christie's auction. This was a record-breaking price for a digital artwork. The average price of an NFT can change. In recent months, the market has cooled somewhat, with some high-profile NFTs failing to sell for their reserve prices.





The cost of producing and selling NFT art can also be a factor to consider. The cost of creating the artwork itself will vary depending on the artist's skill and experience. In addition, there are fees associated with minting and listing an NFT on a marketplace. These fees can range from a few dollars to hundreds of dollars.





The long-term prospects of the NFT art market are still uncertain. Some experts believe that the market is still in its early stages of development and that there is significant potential for growth. Others believe that the market is overvalued and that prices are likely to decline in the future.





Wrap Up

Creating an NFT comes with costs, like choosing the right blockchain and dealing with gas fees. For artists, going NFT can be a great idea. It cuts out middlemen, giving them a direct line to collectors. But things like reputation, software, and marketing play a big role in answering the question of how much to make an NFT and how successful it'll be.





As for making money with NFTs, you never know. Some NFTs have sold for millions, but the market can be unpredictable. It's important to weigh the costs of creating and selling against the potential returns.





So, getting into NFTs is exciting, but it's smart to weigh the costs, potential gains, and your own goals before diving in.





