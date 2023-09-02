The Most Common Photos Used by Catfish Scammers: Fake Love Costs Real Money
Too Long; Didn't ReadLet me guess. You just got catfished out of thousands of dollars, and you’re expecting some kind of sympathy.
Well, you’re not gonna get it here.
Don’t get me wrong, I do feel sorry for you.
I feel sorry that your brain is made out of pudding and that you really thought a woman that hot could be into you.
Because I’m feeling like a nice guy today, I’m gonna help you out. This post will break down all the dumb s^!t you fell for and let you know how to avoid the same mistakes again.
Note: Real images of people have been censored for their protection.