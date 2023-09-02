Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Most Common Photos Used by Catfish Scammers: Fake Love Costs Real Moneyby@techroasts
    7,256 reads

    The Most Common Photos Used by Catfish Scammers: Fake Love Costs Real Money

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Let me guess. You just got catfished out of thousands of dollars, and you’re expecting some kind of sympathy. Well, you’re not gonna get it here. Don’t get me wrong, I do feel sorry for you. I feel sorry that your brain is made out of pudding and that you really thought a woman that hot could be into you. Because I’m feeling like a nice guy today, I’m gonna help you out. This post will break down all the dumb s^!t you fell for and let you know how to avoid the same mistakes again. Note: Real images of people have been censored for their protection.
    featured image - The Most Common Photos Used by Catfish Scammers: Fake Love Costs Real Money
    cybersecurity #cybersecurity #catfishing
    Tech Roasts HackerNoon profile picture

    @techroasts

    Tech Roasts

    No one is safe. Weekly roasts on the worst tech in the world

    Receive Stories from @techroasts

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Why the Apple Vision Pro is a Total Aberration
    Published at Jul 30, 2023 by techroasts #apple
    Article Thumbnail
    And the Web3 Award Goes To...
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by nakedcollector #web3-success-story-in-2023
    Article Thumbnail
    Advancing Data Quality: Exploring Data Contracts with Lyft
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by bmarquie #data-quality
    Article Thumbnail
    Conspiracy at eBay: The Disturbing Saga of Harassment, Stalking, and Cover-ups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta’s Meteoric Rise in 2023 Shows No Sign of Slowing This Year
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by dmytrospilka #meta
    Article Thumbnail
    I Created a React Utility Component for Animations With Tailwind and CSS: AnimateIn
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by johnpolacek #react
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!