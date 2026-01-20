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The Infrastructure Bet Behind Crypto’s Invisible Adoption

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byGlaze@glaze

I am the cofounder of un.block and researcher in IOSG

January 20th, 2026
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    byGlaze@glaze

    I am the cofounder of un.block and researcher in IOSG

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Glaze@glaze

I am the cofounder of un.block and researcher in IOSG

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web3#blockchain#2026#crypto#crypto-outlook-2026#stablecoin#onchain-payments#infrastructure-opportunities#hackernoon-top-story

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