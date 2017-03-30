Search icon
The Generic VC / PE Reference Questions For An Executive Hire by@bfeld

The Generic VC / PE Reference Questions For An Executive Hire

Originally published by Brad Feld on March 30th 2017
Brad Feld Managing Director Brad Feld avoids asking any of the following questions. The Generic VC / PE reference questions have been passed down from generation to generation. They include: How did you get to know Person X? What are Person X’s strengths? Would you hire Person X again? If so, what size company? What size company should I have asked? What other things you would want to know if you were me? How does Person X rank concerning leadership ability? How do you rank concerning analytical ability?
image
Brad Feld Hacker Noon profile picture

@bfeld
Brad Feld

Managing Director

I’m on the receiving end of a lot of reference calls. I try to be thoughtful and direct in my responses, but I’m increasingly annoyed by the generic nature of the questions. Over time, I’ve developed an approach to doing reference checks, and my approach actively avoids asking any of the following questions.

  • How did you get to know Person X?
  • What is your relationship to Person X?
  • What were Person X’s different roles?
  • How does Person X rank concerning leadership ability?
  • How does Person X rank concerning analytical ability?
  • What about Person X’s vision and ability to communicate it to others?
  • Was Person X well respected by the people he managed?
  • What are Person X’s strengths?
  • What are Person X’s weaknesses or areas for development?
  • Would you hire Person X again? If so, what size company?
  • What other questions should I have asked?
  • Are there any things you would want to know if you were me?

I don’t know which VC or Private Equity firm first came up with this list of questions, but like many elements of a term sheet, they seem to have been passed down from generation to generation.

My answer to the last question is “Do you ever get tired of doing reference checks this way?”

Originally published at Feld Thoughts.

