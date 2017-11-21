Start Writing
Building a GraphQL API in JavaScript
@bfeld
Brad Feld
The beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @bfeld’s 62 stories for 12 days 10 hours and 20 minutes
Stories
Making Holograms Real
#3d
@bfeld
Brad Feld
11/21/17
Do You Reduce Stress Or Increase Stress?
#anxiety
@bfeld
Brad Feld
11/16/17
Startup Opportunities Available on Audible
#audible
@bfeld
Brad Feld
11/14/17
Zebras Uniting at DazzleCon
#dazzlecon
@bfeld
Brad Feld
11/13/17
CO Impact Days: Unicorns, Zebras, Ponies, and Donkeys
#impact
@bfeld
Brad Feld
11/11/17
Venture Deals on Audible
#audiobooks
@bfeld
Brad Feld
11/02/17
Draft of Cat Hoke’s Upcoming Book — Second Chance
#cat-hoke
@bfeld
Brad Feld
10/28/17
When Brad Met Manu
#k9
@bfeld
Brad Feld
10/24/17
My Partners Blogging In 2017
#blogging
@bfeld
Brad Feld
10/15/17
Men, Sex, and Power
#power
@bfeld
Brad Feld
10/06/17
Book: The Innovation Blind Spot
#books
@bfeld
Brad Feld
10/02/17
I’m Not Buying An iPhone 8
#amazon
@bfeld
Brad Feld
09/20/17
My Early Entrepreneurial Heroes
#bill-gates
@bfeld
Brad Feld
09/06/17
Money Is A Consensual Hallucination
#bitcoin
@bfeld
Brad Feld
07/26/17
The Loneliness of an Entrepreneur
#ceo
@bfeld
Brad Feld
07/13/17
Fair and Reasonable
#fair
@bfeld
Brad Feld
07/07/17
We Lead or We Participate
#terms
@bfeld
Brad Feld
07/05/17
I Don’t Accept This Apology
#human-rights
@bfeld
Brad Feld
06/26/17
Lessons From The Internet Bubble: Growth vs. Profitability
#financial
@bfeld
Brad Feld
06/19/17
Does VC Fund Differentiation Matter?
#differentiation
@bfeld
Brad Feld
06/14/17
Go For Culture Add, Not Culture Fit
#culture
@bfeld
Brad Feld
06/12/17
littleBits Code Kit
#code
@bfeld
Brad Feld
06/01/17
YPO Innovation Week
#interview
@bfeld
Brad Feld
05/19/17
Mentors 16/18: Provide Specific Actionable Advice
#mentor
@bfeld
Brad Feld
05/16/17
Sonos + Alexia Strategy
#alexa
@bfeld
Brad Feld
05/08/17
The Best Time To Invest In Something Is …
#avc
@bfeld
Brad Feld
04/26/17
Mentors 15/18: Be Optimistic
#mentor
@bfeld
Brad Feld
04/21/17
Just Finish It
#bright-shiny-object
@bfeld
Brad Feld
04/18/17
Happy National Robotics Week
#robots
@bfeld
Brad Feld
04/10/17
The Generic VC / PE Reference Questions For An Executive Hire
#hiring
@bfeld
Brad Feld
03/30/17
Kindred Spirits — Our Investment In Founder Collective
#fg-next
@bfeld
Brad Feld
03/24/17
Venture Deals 3rd Edition Available via Kindle Matchbook
#books
@bfeld
Brad Feld
03/23/17
The Power Of A Digital Sabbath
#anxiety
@bfeld
Brad Feld
02/12/17
This Page Intentionally Left Blank
#koans
@bfeld
Brad Feld
02/01/17
Unsettled and Disgusted
#aclu
@bfeld
Brad Feld
01/29/17
The Second Reboot VC Bootcamp
#bootcamp
@bfeld
Brad Feld
01/24/17
Announcing Techstars AngelList Funds for Mentors and Alumni
#startup
@bfeld
Brad Feld
01/20/17
The Three Machines
#ceo
@bfeld
Brad Feld
01/13/17
Help Launch Gaza’s First Coding Academy
#gaza
@bfeld
Brad Feld
01/12/17
A Full Day At CES
#ces
@bfeld
Brad Feld
01/06/17
Empty Out Your Junk Drawer
#innovation
@bfeld
Brad Feld
01/05/17
Entrepreneurship Is Intellectual Immigration
#entrepreneurship
@bfeld
Brad Feld
01/04/17
Heading to CES 2017
#ces
@bfeld
Brad Feld
01/02/17
The Year of Startups Everywhere
#startup-communities
@bfeld
Brad Feld
12/29/16
New Things In Venture Deals v3
#books
@bfeld
Brad Feld
12/19/16
I’m a VC and the Worst of Times
#humor
@bfeld
Brad Feld
12/18/16
Alexa, What’s Your Favorite Accelerator?
#accelerator
@bfeld
Brad Feld
12/02/16
An Interview with Notation Capital about Starting VC Funds
#interview
@bfeld
Brad Feld
11/30/16
#GivingThanks: Jerry Colonna and Naropa University
#coaching
@bfeld
Brad Feld
11/24/16
Some of My Favorite Books in 2016
#amazon
@bfeld
Brad Feld
11/21/16
Weekly Techstars Diversity / Inclusion Office Hours in New York City
#diversity
@bfeld
Brad Feld
11/15/16
Taking a Deep Breath
#elections
@bfeld
Brad Feld
11/09/16
Q316 State of Venture Capital Update With Cooley
#cooley
@bfeld
Brad Feld
11/02/16
Venture Deals — Third Edition
#books
@bfeld
Brad Feld
10/28/16
Dan Primack’s Next Newsletter
#dan-primack
@bfeld
Brad Feld
10/26/16
Podcast Saturday — Meet Lindel Eakman
#20-minute-vc
@bfeld
Brad Feld
10/15/16
Mental Fitness
#mental-fitness
@bfeld
Brad Feld
10/03/16
A Startup Visa — The International Entrepreneurs Rule — Form I-941
#global-eir-coalition
@bfeld
Brad Feld
08/29/16
Interviews in Adelaide, Sydney, and Minneapolis
#adelaide
@bfeld
Brad Feld
08/26/16
Your Truth vs. The Truth
#ballmer
@bfeld
Brad Feld
07/29/16
The Responsibility Glitch
#depression
@bfeld
Brad Feld
06/30/16
Book: Where The Jobs Are
#books
@bfeld
Brad Feld
06/28/16
