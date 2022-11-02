The Future of DeFi - Emerging Evolution

Too Long; Didn't Read

Pareto Distribution is often used to describe wealth distribution within societies. However, in recent decades, the numbers have shifted to favour the smaller group even more. Centralization seems to be the default state of the world. DeFi has various problems as it is still in its infancy. However, the growth of Decentralized Finance is a conscious action to bring decentralization and empower the individual. How DeFi will change in the Multi-Chain world we are about to see?