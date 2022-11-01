🎮 The Founder of Zynga on Web3 Gaming

GM. It's Crypto Player One, the first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming. Today, we are coming fresh with: Daily Trivia. Founder of Zynga talks web3 gaming. In Other News. Daily Trivia What is the highest grand prize in an esports event? Scroll down to find out the answer. Zynga's Founder Talks Crypto Gaming Mark Pincus founded Zynga back in 2007. And he sold it a few months ago for a whopping $12.7 billion. Well done, Mark. Last week, he discussed blockchain gaming at length. Here are the best bits: Blockchain Gaming Could Offer a New Level of Disruption The last gaming cycle was built upon social gaming - playing multiplayer games with other people. The next cycle could be built on blockchains. That's because there are more users with crypto wallets (around 68 million) than Facebook users back in 2007 (14 million.) Forget About Games, It's About Being a Platform The best example is Epic Games with Fortnite. While they've their flagship game, their store distributes games on many ecosystems like: Sony Microsoft Nintendo PC iOS Android They've already published a few web3 games like , Star Atlas , and . Superior Blankos Block Party Blockchain Gaming Needs Three Things to go Mainstream According to Pinkus, these three things are essential for the success of blockchain gaming: Virtual has to feel real. The sense of persistence and place. A way for players to invest, express, and connect via gameplay. 4. Crypto Gaming is Similar to the Social Gaming of 2007 There were a ton of games that were hit-and-miss during that time. Jetpack Joyride was a hit game until Christmas came along, and everyone stopped playing. Mark compares the game to Axie. It wasn't sustainable, but it showed that there was an interest in the play-to-earn mechanic. The Metaverse is Coming Through Games First. Mark wants a Metaverse built on a decentralized infrastructure. For him, true platforms are independent and immutable, driven by developers and users. So he's bullish on an open Metaverse. And believes the first wave of adoption will come from games. But not just any games, but mobile games. In Other News GameStop's NFT marketplace now supports NFTs on Immutable X. Immutable X has onboarded around 50 games in Q3. Answer $40 million. Want to Stay On Top of All Things Crypto Gaming and NFTs? Sign up for the daily newsletter - it’s free!