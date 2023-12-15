The Easiest Way to Create Your First NPM Package
Too Long; Didn't ReadLet’s talk a bit about it microbundle. I find it particularly effective for simple libraries because you don’t have to worry about configuration, allowing you to focus on developing your package.
Here is a short list of its features:
Built-in configs; all you have to do is add an “exports” field in package.json
TypeScript support out of the box without tsconfig.json
Multiple output formats (CJS, UMD, and ESM)
Built-in Terser compression