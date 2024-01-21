Search icon
    Creating A Custom Plugin for Vite: The Easiest Guide

    Creating A Custom Plugin for Vite: The Easiest Guide

    For the development server, it uses esbuild with native ES modules, which are supported by modern browsers, and we don’t need to bundle code into a single file, and it gives us fast HRM (Hot Module Replacement). For the bundle, it uses a rollup.js because it’s flexible and has a large ecosystem; it allows the creation of highly optimized production bundles with different output formats. Vite’s plugin interface is based on Rollup’s but with additional options and hooks for working with the dev server.
