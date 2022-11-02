The Best AI Articles of October 2022

Here are the five articles you have to read if you are learning about artificial intelligence or simply interested in expanding your knowledge in this field. This article was sponsored by HackerNoon, which means the articles you will see were all published on HackerNoon by amazing individuals, some of them from our community. Still, I carefully selected my personal top five amongst hundreds of other super interesting ones that you might enjoy even more. So please feel free to look at the on HackerNoon to see similar articles and keep learning! AI tag As you may already know, HackerNoon also has a contest called Noonies running right now if you have any creative projects. For example, you can find me in the and sections of their contest, where you can give me your vote to support my work. One last thing before we get into it, note that this top five is in no particular order, and I just really liked all five articles and wanted to share them with you as I think they are valuable to anyone in the field. 5. What is a Support Vector Machine? by Berk Hakbilen In this article, Berk gives a great introduction and overview of the support vector machine or SVM algorithm. It is something taught in most introduction classes at university and that you should definitely learn about if you haven't yet. He goes through the useful terminology, continues with a more in-depth explanation of the most important ones like kernels, and goes further with applied regression and classification examples with the code you can replicate as well in a notebook. 4. How AI is Making Workplaces Safer by Aremu Adams Adebisi This fourth article is quite different and very interesting as the author covers an application of AI in the real world. And not any application but one of the most important ones to humans: safety. We learn about a startup called Intenseye, leveraging AI to detect any unsafe conditions using existing cameras and other health and safety use cases, which you will learn about in the article. There are a lot of very interesting applications. It’s a great article to share if someone asks you the question, “AI is cool and all, but what does it really do for us?”. 3. What are Decision Trees in Machine Learning? by Berk Hakbilen Yes, this is another article written by Berk. It seems like you should definitely follow him if you want to keep learning important concepts in this field. In this article, Berk covers decision trees. One of the most known and used supervised algorithms. He once again uses the same format with a clear introduction, going more in-depth with specific terms and code examples you can replicate. It is definitely worth the read, especially if you’ve never heard about decision trees. 2. What Needs to Happen Before AI Becomes a Thing in Design and Research by Maximilian Speicher In this article, Maximilian covers how much designers and researchers actually use AI tools to support their work. In fact, it seems like most of them do not know which tool can be used to improve either their efficiency or quality of work. This is analyzed through a study the author and his colleagues did with the aim of answering two questions: Do practitioners indeed not have the time and resources to follow proper design processes? and, more importantly Why don’t they leverage AI-powered tools to mitigate that issue? If you want to know, have a look at Maximilian’s article! It is very interesting and well-written. Without spoiling the whole article, there seems to be a lack of awareness of how AI-powered tools can help professionals, which is probably generalizable to all fields. Designers are willing to try AI-powered tools and are enthusiastic about them! 1. 99.9% of Content Will Be AI-Generated by 2025: Does Anyone Care? by Voozle The last article of this top five of the month! Here the author covers a recent and very important problem: automatic content generation. Ranging from text to music and art, the author brings us into a thought experience where everything is AI-generated, and no distinction can be made between AI- or man-made content. He brings up a lot of very interesting points regarding AI-generated content and how powerful, and even dangerous, it will become. I just want to warn that it is definitely towards the pessimistic view. Still, these are very interesting thoughts, and the author is definitely a great writer! 5. What is a Support Vector Machine? by Berk Hakbilen. 4. How AI is Making Workplaces Safer by Aremu Adams Adebisi. 3. What are Decision Trees in Machine Learning? by Berk Hakbilen. 2. 99.9% of Content Will Be AI-Generated by 2025: Does Anyone Care? by Voozle. 1. What Needs to Happen Before AI Becomes a Thing in Design and Research by Maximilian Speicher. 