From Novice to Data Pro in 90 Days: Avery Smith's Exclusive Method

In this episode of the What’s AI Podcast, I was thrilled to talk with Avery Smith, a well-known figure in data analytics celebrated for his role in creating emerging talent via his Data Career Jumpstart program. Avery, who has gathered a community of over 100,000 followers on LinkedIn, shares invaluable insights and his distinct approach for quickly securing a first role in data analytics within a mere 90 days.





Avery underscores the critical role of applied learning, championing project-based experiences over the conventional classroom setting. He posits that the real differentiator in today’s competitive job landscape is an individual’s demonstrated capability to apply data solutions to tangible problems. Throughout our dialogue, he offers actionable strategies and tips to amass this crucial expertise.





Avery has a unique perspective on using AI, specifically ChatGPT, as an educational tool. Trust me, you don't want to miss out on his enlightening insights. He explains how emerging data analysts can use AI to recreate analytics scenarios, refine programming skills, and even prepare for job interviews, making AI an essential ally in both personal and career advancement.





Furthermore, Avery voices his outlook on the dynamic nature of data analytics, emphasizing the necessity of agility and perpetual learning in an industry that's constantly reshaped by tech innovations. He advises aspiring data professionals to cultivate a lifelong learning mindset, learning how to best sell yourself, and stresses the significance of networking, elaborating on these points within the episode.





This episode is a must-listen for anyone keen on diving into data analytics or AI, whether transitioning from a different field, starting as a student, or a junior. Listening to Avery Smith is great motivation to make the next step and learn new skills. Listen to this episode to uncover Avery’s blueprint for securing your initial data role in 90 days and to discover how to effectively utilize AI for educational and professional advancement in the data analytics sphere.





Watch this episode on or tune in on your preferred podcast platform:



