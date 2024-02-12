Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    From Novice to Data Pro in 90 Days: Avery Smith's Exclusive Methodby@whatsai
    297 reads

    From Novice to Data Pro in 90 Days: Avery Smith's Exclusive Method

    by Louis BouchardFebruary 12th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This episode of the What’s AI Podcast features Avery Smith, founder of Data Career Jumpstart. Avery shares his blueprint for success in the data sector, motivating listeners to exploit technology for more effective learning. Avery underscores the critical role of applied learning, championing project-based experiences over the classroom setting.
    featured image - From Novice to Data Pro in 90 Days: Avery Smith's Exclusive Method
    Louis Bouchard HackerNoon profile picture

    In this episode of the What’s AI Podcast, I was thrilled to talk with Avery Smith, a well-known figure in data analytics celebrated for his role in creating emerging talent via his Data Career Jumpstart program. Avery, who has gathered a community of over 100,000 followers on LinkedIn, shares invaluable insights and his distinct approach for quickly securing a first role in data analytics within a mere 90 days.


    Avery underscores the critical role of applied learning, championing project-based experiences over the conventional classroom setting. He posits that the real differentiator in today’s competitive job landscape is an individual’s demonstrated capability to apply data solutions to tangible problems. Throughout our dialogue, he offers actionable strategies and tips to amass this crucial expertise.


    Avery has a unique perspective on using AI, specifically ChatGPT, as an educational tool. Trust me, you don't want to miss out on his enlightening insights. He explains how emerging data analysts can use AI to recreate analytics scenarios, refine programming skills, and even prepare for job interviews, making AI an essential ally in both personal and career advancement.


    Furthermore, Avery voices his outlook on the dynamic nature of data analytics, emphasizing the necessity of agility and perpetual learning in an industry that's constantly reshaped by tech innovations. He advises aspiring data professionals to cultivate a lifelong learning mindset, learning how to best sell yourself, and stresses the significance of networking, elaborating on these points within the episode.


    This episode is a must-listen for anyone keen on diving into data analytics or AI, whether transitioning from a different field, starting as a student, or a junior. Listening to Avery Smith is great motivation to make the next step and learn new skills. Listen to this episode to uncover Avery’s blueprint for securing your initial data role in 90 days and to discover how to effectively utilize AI for educational and professional advancement in the data analytics sphere.


    Watch this episode on or tune in on your preferred podcast platform:


    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Louis Bouchard HackerNoon profile picture
    Louis Bouchard@whatsai
    I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.
    Read my storiesWatch more on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/WhatsAI

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgdata-science #data #data-science #data-analysis #data-analytics #ai #artificial-intelligence #chatgpt #job-interview

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    3D Articulated Shape Reconstruction from Videos
    by whatsai
    May 20, 2021
    #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Often Do NFTs Pass The Howey Test? (1/13/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 13, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Darwin's Hybrid Intelligence to Align AI & Human Goals for Startups & VCs
    by natasha
    Jun 25, 2019
    #hackernoon-shareholder-series
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: White Man (11/26/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 26, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: The Metaverse is a Sh*tshow (11/2/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 02, 2022
    #noonification
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas