    The Attack from Spaceby@astoundingstories
    4,438 reads

    The Attack from Space

    OVER a year has passed since I wrote those lines. When they were written the hole which Jim Carpenter had burned with his battery of infra-red lamps through the heaviside layer, that hollow sphere of invisible semi-plastic organic matter which encloses the world as a nutshell does a kernel, was gradually filling in as he had predicted it would: every one thought that in another ten years the world would be safely enclosed again in its protective layer as it had been since the dawn of time.
    featured image - The Attack from Space
    media#astounding-stories#fiction#scifi
    @astoundingstories

    Astounding Stories

