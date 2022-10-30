Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Marooned Under the Seaby@astoundingstories
    668 reads

    Marooned Under the Sea

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    YACHT Rosa was due to leave the San Francisco harbor in two hours. We were going on some mysterious cruise to the South Seas, the details of which I did not know. "Professor George Berry, the famous zoologist, and myself are going to do some exploring that is hazardous in the extreme," Stanley had said. "For purely mechanical reasons we need a third. You are young and have no family ties, so I thought I'd ask you to go with us. I'd rather not tell you what it's all about until we are on our way."
    featured image - Marooned Under the Sea
    media#astounding-stories#fiction#scifi
    Astounding Stories HackerNoon profile picture

    @astoundingstories

    Astounding Stories

    Receive Stories from @astoundingstories

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Holocaust
    Published at Jul 23, 2022 by astoundingstories #astounding-stories
    Article Thumbnail
    The cries of the wild beasts heard in the night
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE FROGS' BIRTHDAY-TREAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by lewiscarroll #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    ROUGH TRAVELLING
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #classic-adventure-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    AN UNEXPECTED POPULATION
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Ayrton slide down the rope of the lift and disappear in the darkness
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa