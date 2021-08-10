The 12 Most Read Stories Published on HackerNoon in 2021 (So Far)

👋 I'm the VP of Editorial Strategy here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.
People always seem so surprised when they find out that anybody can create a free account and submit a tech story for consideration to be published on HackerNoon.
Maybe that's because of the great quality of (most of) the content we get to publish?
Or maybe it's because HackerNoon's contributors' stories get cited in articles by Nasdaq, Forbes The Internet Archive Newsletter, or because of how frequently HackerNoon stories get featured on LinkedIn News, et al...
Alright, that's the end of my not-so-humble brag on behalf of our incredible community of over 12,000 contributors.
✨ Scroll away: we hope this list of the 12 most read stories on HackerNoon so far this year inspires you to write and submit one of your own.
And hey — if you haven't yet — JOIN US:
hackernoon.com/signup ✨
"After reading this article you will know exactly what a cryptocurrency is, how a token is different from a coin, how to make your own cryptocurrency and whether your business needs it."
READ "How to Create Your Own Cryptocurrency: A Beginners Guide", or browse all #cryptocurrency stories on HackerNoon
"You're here because you're playing Roblox and you found some games you want to play, in-game bonuses, items, VIP servers, and other cool stuff only obtained through the in-game currency, Robux. However, since Roblox is mostly free-to-play, Roblox developers monetize their games or items to convert the Robux they earn from their creations into real-world money."
READ "3 Ways To Get Free Robux in Roblox" now, or browse new #gaming stories on HackerNoon
"If you are looking to make a profit immediately by mining cryptocurrencies on the Mac, stop right here. Don’t waste your time. Close this article and go buy yourself a mining rig /decent Gaming Laptop or buy crypto with your credit card."
READ "A Beginner’s Guide to Mining Cryptocurrencies on the Mac", or check out other stories about crypto mining on HackerNoon
"The agile movement revolutionised the way technology companies operated and was a key driving force behind successes like Google, Facebook, and Airbnb. But, two decades after it started, the movement is now dead with the final blow dealt by McKinsey recently promoting an 'agile transformation office'."
READ "McKinsey’s “Agile Transformation Office” is the Final Nail in the Coffin" or browse all the stories tagged #agile on HackerNoon
"There is a cryptocurrency out there that many consider a joke. That cryptocurrency is Dogecoin. One can be excused for thinking this since the cryptocurrency was created literally as a joke. As such the value of the coin has historically been in fractions of a penny."
READ more #dogecoin stories on HackerNoon
"In this article, I take a deep dive into Chainlink and blockchain protocols, and explain why I think Chainlink is the greatest asymmetric risk/reward investment of our lifetime."
READ "Is Chainlink The One 'Ring' To Rule Them All?" and more stories about investing on HackerNoon right now
*Editor's Note: Okay, so this story wasn't technically published in 2021. Still, it was close—and I think it's pretty great that it was written by one of our own: HackerNoon's VP of Growth, Limarc Ambalina. 👏
"With the Oculus Quest, Facebook managed to bring VR to the masses by providing a lightweight and easy-to-use standalone VR headset. The Quest is used by both hardcore gamers and complete newbies alike. However, for those who find themselves in virtual reality for extended periods of time, the internal Oculus Quest battery just doesn’t cut it."
READ more stories by Limarc on HackerNoon!
"I tried to make good use of extra time at home during the pandemic by pursuing a few Linux certifications. Here's a quick recap of what I found."
READ "AWS/Azure/Google Certifications are More Important than Linux Certs", or check out the other couple thousand #coding stories on HackerNoon
"What makes one stake pool more profitable than others? The pros and cons of staking with Cardano, and how to know the best Cardano stake pools."
READ "Choosing The Best Cardano Stake Pool, & The Pros and Cons of Cardano Staking" or browse the rest of HackerNoon's stories about blockchain
"Perhaps you've already wondered many times about the ways to hack Facebook Messenger. If so, you've landed at the perfect guide."
READ more stories about hacking on HackerNoon (go figure)
"The most important technical step Bitcoin needed to make by the end of 2020 was to eclipse its previous high of $13,900. And Bitcoin did just that and more. Bitcoin decisively eclipsed $20,000 and finished 2020 on a high note by reaching $29,500. The previous Bitcoin Four Year Cycle is over."
READ "The New Cycle of Bitcoin Over the Next 4 Years" or browse the rest of HackerNoon's stories about bitcoin
"There is one universal truth in the crypto space - whoever gets in early, wins!"
READ "Top 6 Crypto Launchpads in 2021" or check out more stories about the future of the decentralized internet on HackerNoon
✨ CREATE YOUR FREE HACKERNOON.COM PROFILE TODAY ✨
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.