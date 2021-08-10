The 12 Most Read Stories Published on HackerNoon in 2021 (So Far)

People always seem so surprised when they find out that anybody can create a free account and submit a tech story for consideration to be published on HackerNoon.

Maybe that's because of the great quality of (most of) the content we get to publish?

Or maybe it's because HackerNoon's contributors' stories get cited in articles by Nasdaq, Forbes The Internet Archive Newsletter, or because of how frequently HackerNoon stories get featured on LinkedIn News, et al...

Alright, that's the end of my not-so-humble brag on behalf of our incredible community of over 12,000 contributors.

✨ Scroll away: we hope this list of the 12 most read stories on HackerNoon so far this year inspires you to write and submit one of your own.

"After reading this article you will know exactly what a cryptocurrency is, how a token is different from a coin, how to make your own cryptocurrency and whether your business needs it."

"You're here because you're playing Roblox and you found some games you want to play, in-game bonuses, items, VIP servers, and other cool stuff only obtained through the in-game currency, Robux. However, since Roblox is mostly free-to-play, Roblox developers monetize their games or items to convert the Robux they earn from their creations into real-world money."

"If you are looking to make a profit immediately by mining cryptocurrencies on the Mac, stop right here. Don’t waste your time. Close this article and go buy yourself a mining rig /decent Gaming Laptop or buy crypto with your credit card."

"The agile movement revolutionised the way technology companies operated and was a key driving force behind successes like Google, Facebook, and Airbnb. But, two decades after it started, the movement is now dead with the final blow dealt by McKinsey recently promoting an 'agile transformation office'."

"There is a cryptocurrency out there that many consider a joke. That cryptocurrency is Dogecoin. One can be excused for thinking this since the cryptocurrency was created literally as a joke. As such the value of the coin has historically been in fractions of a penny."

"In this article, I take a deep dive into Chainlink and blockchain protocols, and explain why I think Chainlink is the greatest asymmetric risk/reward investment of our lifetime."

*Editor's Note: Okay, so this story wasn't technically published in 2021. Still, it was close—and I think it's pretty great that it was written by one of our own: HackerNoon's VP of Growth, Limarc Ambalina. 👏

"With the Oculus Quest, Facebook managed to bring VR to the masses by providing a lightweight and easy-to-use standalone VR headset. The Quest is used by both hardcore gamers and complete newbies alike. However, for those who find themselves in virtual reality for extended periods of time, the internal Oculus Quest battery just doesn’t cut it."

"I tried to make good use of extra time at home during the pandemic by pursuing a few Linux certifications. Here's a quick recap of what I found."

"What makes one stake pool more profitable than others? The pros and cons of staking with Cardano, and how to know the best Cardano stake pools."

"Perhaps you've already wondered many times about the ways to hack Facebook Messenger. If so, you've landed at the perfect guide."

"The most important technical step Bitcoin needed to make by the end of 2020 was to eclipse its previous high of $13,900. And Bitcoin did just that and more. Bitcoin decisively eclipsed $20,000 and finished 2020 on a high note by reaching $29,500. The previous Bitcoin Four Year Cycle is over."

"There is one universal truth in the crypto space - whoever gets in early, wins!"

