Hacking Hacker Noon : Basic Guide to Using Editor 2.0

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome that is HackerNoon 💚
Editor 2.0 is the name we lovingly gave to our trusted Slate JS editor that had been used since day 1 of us launching Hacker Noon 2.0. This story walks you through the step by step of how to best utilize this editor, plus a few tips and tricks from our VP of Business Development/Blockchain Editor/Dentist extraordinaire on giving your story the best shot of going viral/getting published.
You do not need to apply and sacrifice unicorns to the Devil. Simply visit the website and click on
at the top right.
Start Writing
What you see next is your Hacker Noon Contributor Dashboard
Let's walk you through the steps by creating and submitting a sample 2.0 draft:
Once done, click on '
' and '
Story Settings
' to submit your draft for review by the Hacker Noon Editors
Submit Story for Review
While this covers the basics of submitting a story to Hacker Noon, you might want to make the story more reader-friendly by adding images, code-snippets, and format it in a manner to enhance readability. Here's how you format your Hacker Noon Draft before submitting it to the Hacker Noon Editors for review.
Images and code-snippets can be added by clicking on the '+' symbol that appears on the left border of the active line in the body of your Hacker Noon Story Draft. Clicking on the '+' symbol auto-expands it to show three icons.
The GIF below depicts how to add images to your Hacker Noon Draft
Steps to Add An Image to Your Hacker Noon Draft
That's it. Your image is now uploaded
Steps to Add A Code Snippet to Your Hacker Noon Draft
That's it. Your code-snippet is now uploaded
The GIF below depicts how to add code snippets to your Hacker Noon Draft
The third icon in the expanded '+' icon adds a horizontal separator below the line where it was added and looks like this:
Select a segment of the text and a format bar will show up to help make the segmented text easier to read. It looks like this:
a highlighted code
The fourth icon makes the entire paragraph containing the selected text formatted as a quote
The seventh icon enables you to add a hyperlink to the selected text
Clicking on '
'. At the top right open up your story menu. It looks like this:
Story Settings
Feature Image
Learn about the value of images here.
Tags
Learn more about how to Maximize the Value of Tags here.
Below the section labeled
, you can choose up to 8 different tags of length 30 characters each. Tags determine which tagged pages your story will be distributed in. Thus, adding all 8 tags will ensure that your story is distributed in at least 8 different Hacker Noon tag pages.
Tags
Meta Description
Learn more about the Value of Meta Description here
The section labeled '
' allows you to enter Meta Description that would help Search Engine recognize the content to highlight. When you share the URL of your story on different social media channels, Meta Description is often what appears under the feature image and title.
Make Your Story Stand Out
Canonical Link
Learn more about best republishing practices here.
The section labeled '
' allows you to embed a canonical link to the location where this story was originally published. In case it is an original story, you can leave it blank.
First Seen At
Canonical links pass the link juice to the page that hosted the original content. This is helpful for extremely successful writers who already have a huge following on the internet, such as a Neil Patel or a Vitalik Buterin. For the rest of us, not including a canonical link helps leverage Hacker Noon's high Domain Authority to show your story higher on Search Engine Result Pages (SERPs).
TL;DR
If you haven't been living under a rock, you would know that TL;DR means Too long, didn't read. But there you go!
Shhhh - don't tell anyone. But if you read until here, you've found yourself an Easter Egg! We will release a mobile app (soonish) wherein readers can simply swipe left and right (think - Tinderized app) to read the TL;DR of each story!
You can either write your own, or click
to let our bot do it for you! :)
AI-generated TL;DR
Once all of the above fields are filled, click '
to notify Hacker Noon Editors of your story submission. If you've missed out on any of the above steps, an Editor will reach out to you via email or Community DM to add the missing information. So be on the lookout for that if your story is not published within 7-10 days of submission or so.
Submit Story for Review'
Firstly, complete your profile on Hacker Noon to increase its credibility. Check out this Hacker Noon Help Section article for more information.
Improve Your Story's Headline
The Headline of your story should be attractive and make the reader curious to read more. Check out these links below to use the power of AI and programming wizardry to analyze your Headlines:
Co-Schedule - Analyze your Headline for Impact
Advanced Marketing Institute - Analyze your Headline for Emotional Connection
BlogAbout - Find a Blog Topic to Write About
Hubspot - Find a Headline for your Keyword
Improve the Readability of Your Story
Once you're done writing and formatting your draft, you need to improve its readability. You can try any of these tools to analyze your story:
Follow the Advice of the Digital Marketing Gurus
It is easy to get disheartened if your story does not achieve the kind of success that the Marketing Gurus mentioned above are clocking even though your stories are much better. These guys have a vast content distribution mechanism that includes paid, affiliate, and sometimes even black magic (allegedly).
They also have entire content teams dedicated to creating and distributin their stories across various content media channels, social media channels, and microblogging channels. Check out Gary Vynerchuk's Pyramid Strategy to get an idea of how they do it.
Hacker Noon Distribution Machine
Learn more about all the ways we distribute content here.
Coming back to Hacker Noon. It is your best bet, as a beginner, intermediate, or even an expert writer who does not possess the vast distribution channels. Once you submit stories on Hacker Noon, this is what happens behind the curtains:
All said and done, the best and surest method to go viral is to continue writing regularly - fixing what's broken and amplifying what works. As you've heard, it takes 10,000 hours to gain mastery over a skill, its best to start chipping away at those hours right away.
Something We Didn't Cover?
Email us at [email protected]✌️