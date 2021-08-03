Is the voting process of Startups of the Year really democratic?

\\\nIf you haven’t noticed already, HackerNoon launched [Startups of the Year](https://startups.hackernoon.com) to honor almost 40k+ startups in 4k+ cities with over 100k population in all continents of the world, except for Antartica! Check out our annoucement blog post [here](https://hackernoon.com/vote-now-for-the-worldwide-web-startups-of-the-year-2021-il4t35i8) and our awesome promo video [here](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYrgue0S7q4).\n\n\\\nWe try to come up with a voting policy that imho feels the most appropriate and democratic. Depending on who you are in relation to HackerNoon, your votes might weigh more!\n\n\\\n> **Hacker Noon weighs votes to further elevate the voice of our contributing writers, reward verified expertise, and prevent spam.**\n\n\\\nThe three tiers are **HackerNoon published writers**, **authenticated users**, and **unauthenticated visitors**.\n\n## HackerNoon Published Writers Votes Count as 10\n\n* The contributing writer, [by publishing their words and expertise on Hacker Noon](https://publish.hackernoon.com), has earned the right to have their voice count the most when it comes to who deserves HackerNoon rewards. Learn how to publish with HackerNoon at [publish.hackernoon.com](https://publish.hackernoon.com)\n\n## Authenticated Users Votes Count as 3\n\n* Authenticated users have much lower spam rate so their vote should count more\n\n## Unauthenticated Visitors have their Votes count as 1 (pending spam reviews)\n\n* We want to continue to ensure that anyone can vote. All users can vote once on each award in voting season.\n\n\\\n\\\nSo, yes, we think this is quite democratically thought out. [Let us know if you have any questions](https://hackernoon.com/contact)!\n\n\\\n\\\n