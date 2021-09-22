Search icon
Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Jessica Truong Talks Cybersecurity by@jtruong

Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Jessica Truong Talks Cybersecurity

Jessica received her master’s degree in Cybersecurity in Estonia. She writes about anything within Cybersecurity and decides what topic to write about based on the latest security news or what she personally believe is important. When she's not reading/learning about security, she likes to spend time reading, listening to podcasts and painting. She also loves photography, especially food photography and traveling. She says she wants to turn her passion for technical writing into a career. Her guilty pleasure is french fries with truffle sauce and NCIS.
