We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome that is HackerNoon 💚
Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper! You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here. Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊
3. What happens when I submit a story to Hacker Noon?
4. Is it true that anyone can submit a story?
7. Is Hacker Noon free to read?
8. How Does Hacker Noon make money?
9. How can I advertise on Hacker Noon?
10. Do I need to create an account to read Hacker Noon?
11. Do you accept Guest Posts?
12. Why did Hacker Noon transition off Medium?
13. Are you hiring at Hacker Noon?
Technologiests, software developers, bitcoiners, blockchain enthusiasts, startup founders, students, & generally awesome people.
We have 15k+ writers and counting, contributing a total of 50k+ stories in total in our library.
Additional Resources:
The following is an excerpt from David's story here.
Novelist Maxwell Neely-Cohen called terminal green, “the color of a machine’s soul.” In the first computers, he accredits the use of green to not only be functional (it was easier to read and less blurry than white on black) but also because it solved a problem all creations have, economic restrictions: the green phosphor was cheaper. That’s how computers, and anything else innovative for that matter, gets made: it’s the venn overlap: better and affordable.
Hacker Noon Green: it’s an RGB of Zero Red, 255 Green, and Zero Blue. It’s ugly. It’s noticeable. It’s a work in progress. Like a code name for your coding project, to me, it is forever in iteration. There’s something about color that imprints into the brain what site you are on: Facebook blue is distinct from Twitter blue. But color is not and will not determine our success or failure.
Looking back, there are things that made Hacker Noon grow that I didn’t understand at the time, but I trusted the process and found a way to keep showing up to work, day after day and year after year. Hacker Noon grew because:
We as a society are only on the cusp of how the internet will shape our world. So when I think about about the future of the internet, it is the people in this room — the software developers — who will determine it. At Hacker Noon, we are as green as the pixels will allow, and through a process of intuition and iteration, we will work to amplify the stories of developers.
Time reading, in its current form, is the total of all the hours, minutes, and seconds spent on your story pages, according to Google Analytics. We don't do anything fancy yet with regards to measuring engagement, like scrolling behavior, mouse tracking, "active" state detection or anything like that, but this also keeps the number simple and understandable.
Right now, Hacker Noon runs on Staff Editors. In the future, we hope to create functionality for community editors to help Hacker Noon become an editorial line based on meritocracy. A community editor would be someone who could edit, publish and curate story submissions. For example, if they are an expert in blockchain, they could edit, publish, and curate stories related to blockchain.
P.S. If you'd like to contribute to the conversation about how the community editor functionality should work, start a thread in our community forum.
“Followers” is a term popularized by social networks and cults. We are not a cult, or a social network. Functionally we are of the opinion that if you can not email your “follower” they are not your “follower.” On social networks like Twitter, users product content and the social network does not supply them the email address of their “follower.” Could you imagine being in a cult where you couldn’t email your leader?
At Hacker Noon, we offer the ability to subscribe to relevant content. By subscribing directly to tags on Hacker Noon, the reader does not rely on the social network to curate its content.
Is society ready for a world without followers? We don’t know. If you think we should have follow functionality/language on Hacker Noon, contact us.
We wrote an entire section about it here. Basically, just type Hacker Noon anywhere and we are probably there.
What's the Hacker Noon Podcast?
The Hacker Noon podcast is a new medium for hackers to start their afternoon.
Tune in every week for a discussion with the movers and shakers of the global tech community: industry insiders, executive members from Silicon Valley's hottest companies, and thought leaders on all things emergent in an ever changing tech world.
Where Can I Listen to the Podcast?
The Hacker Noon Podcast is available on:
Podcast.Hackernoon.com
iTunes
Google Podcast
Stitcher
Player.fm
Podcast Republic
PodTail
Podchaser
Castbox
Spotify
How Many People Listen to the Hacker Noon Podcast?
The podcast is growing, and each episode on average has about 1-2k downloads in the first few weeks.
We have 2.2k subscribers on Youtube, 19k fans on Facebook, and 5 star rating on Itunes :) Tune in every week to listen to movers & shakers of the world talking about everything tech!
How do I Sponsor the Podcast?
Thank you for your interest! We have many amazing sponsors on the Hacker Noon podcast, such as DigitalOcean, Indeed, & Datadog.
We are always looking for awesome sponsors who make awesome products/services & employ people worth publishing. Please fill out this form if you are interested.
As a campaign will likely be much more successful if amplified on different channels - why not check out our other sponsorship options besides the podcast here. You will surely be able to find something that works.
How Do I Become a Guest on the Podcast?
Thank you for your interest! We have many amazing guests on the Hacker Noon podcast, such as Christina Warren of Gizmodo, Mashable & currently Microsoft , David Sønstebø of IOTA, or Science Fiction author, and futurist Daniel Jeffries
We are always looking for awesome guests with an array of perspectives and experiences in tech. Please fill out this form if you are interested.
Contributing writers own their content on Hacker Noon. By submitting stories, contributors grant Hacker Noon the right to edit and distribute their content. Our goal is to publish contributors who need little editing, but after publishing 25k+ stories, we are confident our approach to editing, titling, tagging and publishing can improve the quality and distribution for most quality tech stories.
Additionally, contributors can remove their content at any time. Contributing writers are also welcome to republish their content wherever and whenever they see fit - we appreciate a mention and link back but it is completely optional.
For a more comprehensive answer, please read our full terms of service at hackernoon.com/terms
Your stories deserve more distribution, and we are committed to publishing the best s*** for people in tech.
To date, we have helped identifying the best talent in tech journalism.
We live in the beautiful internet space between corporate blogs and the New York Times - providing tech professionals a raw destination for what is actually happening in the tech industry. By having a niche - technology - we will always have more focus than past contributor networks like Medium and the Huffington Post.
All you need to do is to go to hackernoon.com and hit
. Learn more via our Publish Page.
start writing
You can submit as many as you one for how as often as you one. We publish based on the quality of its content, not its quantity!
No. A story will be judged by its own merit only, not by whether or not you pay us.
The truth is no one truly knows why a headline resonates or doesn’t. But we have learned a lot in publishing 25k stories. Everyone knows that the headline will change how a story is seen, summarized, framed and distributed. Here’s what we think matters in writing better headlines:
You certainly can. Just remember to include the canonical link under the field “first seen at”, so that search engines recognize who published the original story!
A few approaches to better retitling when republishing:
We offer every writer editing help & feedback to improve your story from our dedicated Staff Editors. You can also ask for peer feedback in our community forum here.
A lot of the time, our editors are overloaded with stories due to a large number of submissions per day, which is why the review may take longer than usual. You can always give them a little nudge by posting your request here.
Please look out for emails! Within about a week, you will either receive:
There are many potential reasons your stories are not published yet. Before hitting that “angry tweet” mode on, please consider the following:
Your story may not comply with at least one guideline that our editors are using when reviewing.
Learn more here.
You will receive an email stating why specifically. These are the 10 common reasons why a story was rejected, and their subject titles:
Yes: Hackernoon.com/contact.
See examples here.
Yes. Pseudonyms have long accompanied writers. We value pseudonyms that publish high quality tech stories.
However, if the pseudonym is also a registered business, it is subject to a brand as author fee.
Above all else, publishing or not publishing on Hacker Noon is determining whether it is a high quality technology story.
By submitting stories, contributors grant Hacker Noon the right to edit and distribute their content. Our goal is to publish contributors who need little editing, but after publishing 25k+ stories, we are confident our approach to editing, titling, tagging and publishing can improve the quality and distribution for most quality tech stories.
Additionally, contributors can remove their content at any time. Contributing writers are also welcome to republish their content wherever and whenever they see fit - we appreciate a mention and link back but it is completely optional.
For a more comprehensive answer, please read our full terms of service at hackernoon.com/terms
It’s a combination of our editors’ taste and how much we can amplify the stories to the reader. Learn more here.
We have an entire section for it!
Read more here.
For writers - anything and everything you can think of! Your customisable, prominently placed profile CTA (a nice new Hacker Noon 2.0 feature) can be used to drive your own newsletter subscribers, social media presence, a company/organization you believe in, or anything else. Go to your author profile page, click “writer ad”. You can embed a link, an email, and edit some text of choice. You can also use FontAwesome.com to get a nice icon too :)
No need to email us, just make the edits yourself. However, we do have quite stringent policy on backlinks, so make sure you don't do that!
While it’s true that most of our stories are written in English - we would love to have them translated to other languages as well.
Never.
Dane has a longer answer here. Basically, it's a low-effort way to show writers you like their articles while also providing some context to what specifically you like about it.
Coming soon.
Glad you asked! Simply go to subscriptions and choose as many as you need.
Outside of reading & browsing hackernoon.com, here are a few other things you can do:
No - Hacker Noon will forever be free for readers. We will never put any story behind a paywall.
Each writer will put their social bios for you to connect to them on their Hacker Noon author profile. Some might even put their email under their call-to-action too!
Totally. Please refer to https://sponsor.hackernoon.com to learn more. To publish as a writer will always be free. To publish as a brand, you pay a small fee.
Originally published on sponsor.hackernoon.com
Overview
Stories are written by humans and the default Hacker Noon author bio is for a human. If you want the story to be authored by your business (accreditation, validation, logo on page), there is a fee for that (although, do take advantage of our 3 free credits to get you started).
There are exceptions to brand as author fees, such as pseudonyms (that are not also registered businesses), media company partners and technology nonprofits (pitch us at [email protected]).
Learn more about our Accreditation as Advertisement Philosophy.
Who is a Brand As Author?
Businesses pay to publish on Hacker Noon. The author bio is prime real estate for 140 characters about the company, 5 social profile links and one very prominent call to action linked to anywhere sensical on the interwebs. Who qualifies as a brand:
Check out full list of all Brands-as-author on Hacker Noon.
How Do You Create a Brand as Author Account?
Such stories need to perform the following steps to be considered for editorial review by our Editors
Once the Above Steps are Completed, the Brand Can:
Couple #Protips for Improving Your Blog Post:
Closing Notes
Following the above steps is not a guarantee that your story will be published. Each story will go through editorial review and if there are some changes suggested by the editor, the contributing brand shall comply with it and/or provide a clarification. If the story is rejected (common reasons why), the brand will be eligible for a refund.
If the story is published, one credit will be deducted from the Brand's account. If the Brand does not have at least one credit in their account, the Editor will notify the Brand that at least 1 credit needs to be purchased to continue.
Storytelling is an ongoing battle. Consistent publishing will yield better readership. If brands buy 12 credits (monthly publishing), they get 25% discount per post, and if they buy 52 credits (weekly publishing), they get 50% discount per post. All credits last two years from the purchase date.
Additionally, an account manager will provide you will a custom monthly report about your story/stories impressions, engagements, rankings and readership.
Join our Brand as Author Program today.
Read more in Accreditation as Advertisement. You can also speak with us about the Brand as Program by emailing [email protected].
Something We Didn't Cover?
Email us at [email protected]