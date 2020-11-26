Answering The Most Common Questions About Swift

Content Writer at Truemark Technology. Company Website Link - https://www.truemark.dev/
Swift is a general-purpose programming language developed by Apple Inc. It is a powerful language developed for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, Linux, and z/OS. Swift is one of the popular languages and has a huge scope if you want to develop apps for Apple products. So, today we will be checking out the 11 most asked Swift programming questions.
Answer:
Using Objective-C Classes in Swift
If you have an existing class that you'd like to use, perform Step 2 and then skip to Step 5. (For some cases, add an explicit
#import <Foundation/Foundation.h to an older Objective-C File.)
Step 1: Add Objective-C Implementation -- .m
Add a
file to your class, and name it
.m
.
CustomObject.m
Step 2: Add Bridging Header
When adding your
file, you'll likely be hit with a prompt that looks like this:
.m
Click Yes!
If you did not see the prompt or accidentally deleted your bridging header, add a new
file to your project and name it <
.h
#YourProjectName#>-Bridging-Header.h.
In some situations, particularly when working with Objective-C frameworks, you don't add an Objective-C class explicitly and Xcode can't find the linker. In this case, create your
file named as mentioned above, then make sure you link its path in your target's project settings like so:
.h
Note:
It's best practice to link your project using the
macro so that if you move your project, or work on it with others using a remote repository, it will still work.
$(SRCROOT)
can be thought of as the directory that contains your .xcodeproj file. It might look like this:
$(SRCROOT)
$(SRCROOT)/Folder/Folder/<#YourProjectName#>-Bridging-Header.h
Step 3: Add Objective-C Header -- .h
Add another
file and name it
.h
.
CustomObject.h
Step 4: Build your Objective-C Class
In
CustomObject.h
#import <Foundation/Foundation.h>
@interface CustomObject : NSObject
@property (strong, nonatomic) id someProperty;
- (void) someMethod;
@end
In
CustomObject.m
#import "CustomObject.h"
@implementation CustomObject
- (void) someMethod {
NSLog(@"SomeMethod Ran");}
@end
Step 5: Add Class to Bridging-Header
In
h:
YourProject-Bridging-Header.
#import "CustomObject.h"
Step 6: Use your Object
In
:
SomeSwiftFile.swift
var instanceOfCustomObject = CustomObject()
instanceOfCustomObject.someProperty = "Hello World"
print(instanceOfCustomObject.someProperty)
instanceOfCustomObject.someMethod()
There is no need to import explicitly; that's what the bridging header is for.
Using Swift Classes in Objective-C
Step 1: Create New Swift Class
Add a
file to your project, and name it
.swift
.
MySwiftObject.swift
In
:
MySwiftObject.swift
import Foundation
@objc(MySwiftObject)class MySwiftObject : NSObject {
@objc
var someProperty: AnyObject = "Some Initializer Val" as NSString
init() {}
@objc
func someFunction(someArg: Any) -> NSString {
return "You sent me \(someArg)"
}}
Step 2: Import Swift Files to ObjC Class
In
:
SomeRandomClass.m
#import "<#YourProjectName#>-Swift.h"
The file:
should already be created automatically in your project, even if you can not see it.
<#YourProjectName#>-Swift.h
Step 3: Use your class
MySwiftObject * myOb = [MySwiftObject new];
NSLog(@"MyOb.someProperty: %@", myOb.someProperty);
myOb.someProperty = @"Hello World";
NSLog(@"MyOb.someProperty: %@", myOb.someProperty);
NSString * retString = [myOb someFunctionWithSomeArg:@"Arg"];
NSLog(@"RetString: %@", retString);
Notes:
to help Xcode find some of the Objective-C code from a Swift context and vice versa.
⌘⇧R
file to an older project and get the error
.swift
, try completely restarting Xcode.
dyld: Library not loaded: @rpath/libswift_stdlib_core.dylib
) which are visible to Objective-C by using the
NSObject
prefix, this is no longer possible. Now, to be visible in Objective-C, the Swift object must either be a class conforming to
@objc
(easiest way to do this is to inherit from
NSObjectProtocol
), or to be an
NSObject
marked
enum
with a raw value of some integer type like
@objc
.
Int
Answer:
You can use
:
// MARK
There has also been discussion that liberal use of class extensions might be a better practice anyway. Since extensions can implement protocols, you can e.g. put all of your table view delegate methods in an extension and group your code at a more semantic level than
is capable of.
#pragma mark
Alternative Answer:
Up to Xcode 5 the preprocessor directive
existed.
#pragma mark
From Xcode 6 on, you have to use
:
// MARK
These preprocessor features allow to bring some structure to the function drop down box of the source code editor.
Some examples :
// MARK:
-> will be preceded by a horizontal divider
// MARK: your text goes here
-> puts 'your text goes here' in bold in the drop down list
// MARK: - your text goes here
-> puts 'your text goes here' in bold in the drop down list, preceded by a horizontal divider
Added screenshot 'cause some people still seem to have issues with this :
?
String
Answer:
As of Swift 4
It’s just:
test1.count
As of Swift 2:
With Swift 2, Apple has changed global functions to protocol extensions, extensions that match any type conforming to a protocol. Thus the new syntax is:
test1.characters.count
As of Swift 1
Use the count characters method:
let unusualMenagerie = "Koala 🐨, Snail 🐌, Penguin 🐧, Dromedary 🐪"
println("unusualMenagerie has \(count(unusualMenagerie)) characters")
// prints "unusualMenagerie has 40 characters"
right from the Apple Swift Guide
(Note: For versions of Swift earlier than 1.2, this would be
instead) for your variable, it would be
countElements(unusualMenagerie)
length = count(test1) // was countElements in earlier versions of Swift
Or you can use test1.utf16count
Alternative Answer:
For Swift 2.0 and 3.0, use
. But, there are a few things you should know. So, read on.
test1.characters.count
Counting characters in Swift
Before Swift 2.0, count was a global function. As of Swift 2.0, it can be called as a member function.
test1.characters.count
It will return the actual number of Unicode characters in a
, so it’s the most correct alternative in the sense that, if you’d print the string and count characters by hand, you’d get the same result.
String
However, because of the way
are implemented in Swift, characters don’t always take up the same amount of memory, so be aware that this behaves quite differently than the usual character count methods in other languages.
Strings
For example, you can also use
test1.utf16.count
But, as noted below, the returned value is not guaranteed to be the same as that of calling
on
count
.
characters
From the language reference:
Extended grapheme clusters can be composed of one or more Unicode scalars. This means that different characters—and different representations of the same character—can require different amounts of memory to store. Because of this, characters in Swift do not each take up the same amount of memory within a string’s representation. As a result, the number of characters in a string cannot be calculated without iterating through the string to determine its extended grapheme cluster boundaries. If you are working with particularly long string values, be aware that the characters property must iterate over the Unicode scalars in the entire string in order to determine the characters for that string.
The count of the characters returned by the characters property is not always the same as the length property of an NSString that contains the same characters. The length of an NSString is based on the number of 16-bit code units within the string’s UTF-16 representation and not the number of Unicode extended grapheme clusters within the string.
An example that perfectly illustrates the situation described above
is that of checking the length of a string containing a single emoji
character.
var emoji = "👍"
emoji.characters.count //returns 1
emoji.utf16.count //returns 2
Answer:
As of Swift 3.0, if you need the index for each element along with its value, you can use the
method to iterate over the array. It returns a sequence of pairs composed of the index and the value for each item in the array. For example:
enumerated()
for (index, element) in list.enumerated() {
print("Item \(index): \(element)")}
Before Swift 3.0 and after Swift 2.0, the function was called
:
enumerate()
for (index, element) in list.enumerate() {
print("Item \(index): \(element)")}
Prior to Swift 2.0,
was a global function.
enumerate
for (index, element) in enumerate(list) {
println("Item \(index): \(element)")}
Alternative Answer:
Swift 5 provides a method called
for Array.
enumerated()
has the following declaration:
enumerated()
func enumerated() -> EnumeratedSequence<Array<Element>>
Returns a sequence of pairs (n, x), where n represents a consecutive integer starting at zero and x represents an element of the sequence.
In the simplest cases, you may use
) with a for loop. For example:
enumerated(
let list = ["Car", "Bike", "Plane", "Boat"]
for (index, element) in list.enumerated() {
print(index, ":", element)
}
/*
prints:
0 : Car
1 : Bike
2 : Plane
3 : Boat
*/
Note: However that you’re not limited to use
with a for loop. In fact, if you plan to use
enumerated()
with a for loop for something similar to the following code, you’re doing it wrong:
enumerated()
let list = [Int](1...5)
var arrayOfTuples = [(Int, Int)]()
for (index, element) in list.enumerated() {
arrayOfTuples += [(index, element)]}
print(arrayOfTuples) // prints [(0, 1), (1, 2), (2, 3), (3, 4), (4, 5)]
A swiftier way to do this is:
let list = [Int](1...5)
let arrayOfTuples = Array(list.enumerated())
print(arrayOfTuples) // prints [(offset: 0, element: 1), (offset: 1, element: 2), (offset: 2, element: 3), (offset: 3, element: 4), (offset: 4, element: 5)]
As an alternative, you may also use
with
enumerated()
:
map
let list = [Int](1...5)
let arrayOfDictionaries = list.enumerated().map { (a, b) in return [a : b] }
print(arrayOfDictionaries) // prints [[0: 1], [1: 2], [2: 3], [3: 4], [4: 5]]
Moreover, although it has some limitations,
can be a good replacement to a for loop:
forEach
let list = [Int](1...5)
list.reversed().enumerated().forEach { print($0, ":", $1) }
/*
prints:
0 : 5
1 : 4
2 : 3
3 : 2
4 : 1
*/
By using
and
enumerated()
, you can even iterate manually on your
makeIterator()
. For example:
Array
import UIKitimport PlaygroundSupport
class ViewController: UIViewController {
var generator = ["Car", "Bike", "Plane", "Boat"].enumerated().makeIterator()
override func viewDidLoad() {
super.viewDidLoad()
let button = UIButton(type: .system)
button.setTitle("Tap", for: .normal)
button.frame = CGRect(x: 100, y: 100, width: 100, height: 100)
button.addTarget(self, action: #selector(iterate(_:)), for: .touchUpInside)
view.addSubview(button)
}
@objc func iterate(_ sender: UIButton) {
let tuple = generator.next()
print(String(describing: tuple))
}
}
PlaygroundPage.current.liveView = ViewController()
/*
Optional((offset: 0, element: "Car"))
Optional((offset: 1, element: "Bike"))
Optional((offset: 2, element: "Plane"))
Optional((offset: 3, element: "Boat"))
nil
nil
nil
*/
Answer:
In Swift, you can still use the "#if/#else/#endif" preprocessor macros (although more constrained), as per Apple docs. Here's an example:
#if DEBUG
let a = 2
#else
let a = 3
#endif
Now, you must set the "DEBUG" symbol elsewhere, though. Set it in the "Swift Compiler - Custom Flags" section, "Other Swift Flags" line. You add the DEBUG symbol with the
entry.
-D DEBUG
As usual, you can set a different value when in Debug or when in Release.
It works, but it doesn't seem to be recognized in a playground though.
Important Note:
doesn't work. Only
-DDEBUG=1
works. Seems compiler is ignoring a flag with a specific value.
-D DEBUG
Alternative Answer:
As stated in Apple Docs
The Swift compiler does not include a preprocessor. Instead, it takes advantage of compile-time attributes, build configurations, and language features to accomplish the same functionality. For this reason, preprocessor directives are not imported in Swift.
By using custom Build Configurations:
Here's how you check for target:
#if BANANA
print("We have a banana")
#elseif MELONA
print("Melona")
#else
print("Kiwi")
#endif
Tested using Swift 2.2
Answer:
The Swift way is to use the global split function, like so:
var fullName = "First Last"
var fullNameArr = split(fullName) {$0 == " "}
var firstName: String = fullNameArr[0]
var lastName: String? = fullNameArr.count > 1 ? fullNameArr[1] : nilW
With Swift 2
In Swift 2 the use of split becomes a bit more complicated due to the introduction of the internal CharacterView type. This means that String no longer adopts the SequenceType or CollectionType protocols and you must instead use the
property to access a CharacterView type representation of a String instance. (Note: CharacterView does adopt SequenceType and CollectionType protocols).
.characters
let fullName = "First Last"
let fullNameArr = fullName.characters.split{$0 == " "}.map(String.init)// or simply:
// let fullNameArr = fullName.characters.split{" "}.map(String.init)
fullNameArr[0] // First
fullNameArr[1] // Last
Alternative Answer:
Just call
method.
componentsSeparatedByString
import Foundation
var fullName: String = "First Last"let fullNameArr = fullName.componentsSeparatedByString(" ")
var firstName: String = fullNameArr[0]
var lastName: String = fullNameArr[1]
Update for Swift 3+
import Foundation
let fullName = "First Last"
let fullNameArr = fullName.components(separatedBy: " ")
let name = fullNameArr[0]
let surname = fullNameArr[1]
Answer:
Swift itself doesn't use selectors — several design patterns that in Objective-C make use of selectors work differently in Swift. (For example, use optional chaining on protocol types or
tests instead of
is/as
, and use closures wherever you can instead of performSelector: for better type/memory safety.)
respondsToSelector:
But there are still a number of important ObjC-based APIs that use selectors, including timers and the target/action pattern. Swift provides the
type for working with these. (Swift automatically uses this in place of ObjC's
Selector
type.)
SEL
In Swift 2.2 (Xcode 7.3) and later (including Swift 3 / Xcode 8 and Swift 4 / Xcode 9):
You can construct a
from a Swift function type using the
Selector
expression.
#selector
let timer = Timer(timeInterval: 1, target: object,
selector: #selector(MyClass.test),
userInfo: nil, repeats: false)
button.addTarget(object, action: #selector(MyClass.buttonTapped),
for: .touchUpInside)
view.perform(#selector(UIView.insertSubview(_:aboveSubview:)),
with: button, with: otherButton)
The great thing about this approach? A function reference is checked by the Swift compiler, so you can use the
expression only with class/method pairs that actually exist and are eligible for use as selectors (see "Selector availability" below). You're also free to make your function reference only as specific as you need, as per the Swift 2.2+ rules for function-type naming.
#selector
(This is actually an improvement over ObjC's
directive, because the compiler's -
@selector()
check verifies only that the named selector exists. The Swift function reference you pass to
Wundeclared-selector
checks existence, membership in a class, and type signature.) There are a couple of extra caveats for the function references you pass to the
#selector
expression:
#selector
vs
insertSubview(_:at:)
. But if a function has no parameters, the only way to disambiguate it is to use an
insertSubview(_:aboveSubview:))
cast with the function's type signature (e.g.
as
.
foo as () -> () vs foo(_:))
, you can use
var foo: Int
or
#selector(getter: MyClass.foo)
.
#selector(setter: MyClass.foo)
General notes:
Cases where
doesn't work, and naming: Sometimes you don't have a function reference to make a selector with (for example, with methods dynamically registered in the ObjC runtime). In that case, you can construct a
#selector
from a string: e.g.
Selector
— though you lose the compiler's validity checking. When you do that, you need to follow ObjC naming rules, including colons (:) for each parameter.
Selector("dynamicMethod:"
Selector availability: The method referenced by the selector must be exposed to the ObjC runtime. In Swift 4, every method exposed to ObjC must have its declaration prefaced with the
attribute. (In previous versions you got that attribute for free in some cases, but now you have to explicitly declare it.)
@objc
Remember that
symbols aren't exposed to the runtime, too — your method needs to have at least
private
visibility.
internal
Key paths: These are related to but not quite the same as selectors. There's a special syntax for these in Swift 3, too: e.g.
. See SE-0062 for details. And even more KeyPath stuff in Swift 4, so make sure you're using the right KeyPath-based API instead of selectors if appropriate.
chris.valueForKeyPath #keyPath(Person.friends.firstName))
You can read more about selectors under Interacting with Objective-C APIs in Using Swift with Cocoa and Objective-C.
Note: Before Swift 2.2,
conformed to
Selector
, so you might find old code where bare strings are passed to APIs that take selectors. You'll want to run "Convert to Current Swift Syntax" in Xcode to get those using
StringLiteralConvertible
.
#selector
Alternative Answer:
Here's a quick example of how to use the
class on Swift:
Selector
override func viewDidLoad() {
super.viewDidLoad()
var rightButton = UIBarButtonItem(title: "Title", style: UIBarButtonItemStyle.Plain, target: self, action: Selector("method"))
self.navigationItem.rightBarButtonItem = rightButton
}
func method() {
// Something cool here
}
Note that if the method passed as a string doesn't work, it will fail at runtime, not compile time, and crash your app. Be careful.
Answer:
Swift applications compile into standard binaries and can be run on OS X 10.9 and iOS 7. A simple Swift application used for testing:
func application(application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: NSDictionary?) -> Bool {
self.window = UIWindow(frame: UIScreen.mainScreen().bounds)
var controller = UIViewController()
var view = UIView(frame: CGRectMake(0, 0, 320, 568))
view.backgroundColor = UIColor.redColor()
controller.view = view
var label = UILabel(frame: CGRectMake(0, 0, 200, 21))
label.center = CGPointMake(160, 284)
label.textAlignment = NSTextAlignment.Center
label.text = "I'am a test label"
controller.view.addSubview(label)
self.window!.rootViewController = controller
self.window!.makeKeyAndVisible()
return true}
singleton model in Swift?
dispatch_once
Answer:
Use the class constant approach if you are using Swift 1.2 or above and the nested struct approach if you need to support earlier versions.
With Swift, there are three approaches to implement the Singleton pattern that support lazy initialization and thread-safety.
Class constant
class Singleton {
static let sharedInstance = Singleton()
}
This approach supports lazy initialization because Swift lazily initializes class constants (and variables), and is thread safe by the definition of
. This is now officially recommended way to instantiate a singleton.
let
Class constants were introduced in Swift 1.2. If you need to support an earlier version of Swift, use the nested struct approach below or a global constant.
Nested struct
class Singleton {
class var sharedInstance: Singleton {
struct Static {
static let instance: Singleton = Singleton()
}
return Static.instance
}
}
Here we are using the static constant of a nested struct as a class constant. This is a workaround for the lack of static class constants in Swift 1.1 and earlier and still works as a workaround for the lack of static constants and variables in functions.
dispatch_once
The traditional Objective-C approach ported to Swift.
class Singleton {
class var sharedInstance: Singleton {
struct Static {
static var onceToken: dispatch_once_t = 0
static var instance: Singleton? = nil
}
dispatch_once(&Static.onceToken) {
Static.instance = Singleton()
}
return Static.instance!
}
}
See this GitHub project for unit tests.
Answer:
You need to declare the type of the protocol as
.
AnyObject
protocol ProtocolNameDelegate: AnyObject {
// Protocol stuff goes here
}
class SomeClass {
weak var delegate: ProtocolNameDelegate?
}
Using
you say that only classes can conform to this protocol, whereas structs or enums can't.
AnyObject
Supplemental Answer:
keyword is to avoid strong reference cycles (retain cycles). Strong reference cycles happen when two class instances have strong references to each other. Their reference counts never go to zero so they never get deallocated.
weak
if the delegate is a class. Swift structs and enums are value types (their values are copied when a new instance is made), not reference types, so they don't make strong reference cycles.
weak
references are always optional (otherwise you would use
weak
) and always use
unowned
(not
var
) so that the optional can be set to
let
when it is deallocated.
nil
keyword. When a child wants a reference to its parent, though, it should make it a weak reference by using the
weak
keyword.
weak
should be used when you want a reference to a class that you don't own, not just for a child referencing its parent. When two non-hierarchical classes need to reference each other, choose one to be weak. The one you choose depends on the situation. See the answers to this question for more on this.
weak
because most delegates are referencing classes that they do not own. This is definitely true when a child is using a delegate to communicate with a parent. Using a weak reference for the delegate is what the documentation recommends. (But see this, too.)
weak
to the protocol's inheritance list. (In the past you did this using the
AnyObject
keyword, but
class
is preferred now.)
AnyObject
protocol MyClassDelegate: AnyObject {
// ...
}
class SomeClass {
weak var delegate: MyClassDelegate?
}
Answer:
Converting
to
Int
:
String
let x : Int = 42
var myString = String(x)
And the other way around - converting
to
String
:
Int
let myString : String = "42"
let x: Int? = myString.toInt()
if (x != nil) {
// Successfully converted String to Int
}
Or if you're using Swift 2 or 3:
let x: Int? = Int(myString)
Alternative Answer:
Check the Below Answer:
let x : Int = 45
var stringValue = "\(x)"
print(stringValue)
In Conclusion
These are the 11 most commonly asked Swift programming questions. If you have any suggestions or any confusion, please comment below. If you need any help, we will be glad to help you.
Hope this article helped you.
This post was first published on DevPost by Truemark.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.