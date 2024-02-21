Beyond Text-to-Video: Sora AI's Secrets Unlocked! Usage Tips, Limitations, and More

I want you to know all the latest information, which is why, in today’s article, I’ll talk about the mind-blowing AI that was released a few days ago! If you want to know more details, please read this article till the end!

About Sora AI

OpenAI announces a new AI called Sora. This AI can create a video from your text. That’s insane!





I believe it will be very useful for content creators, filmmakers, web developers, and others who work with this kind of content. The new model aims to convert text-to-video. It can generate a video from plain text.





Sora is not available to the public yet, but OpenAI has already shown amazing videos made by Sora. Check them out.

Video by Sora AI





Examples of prompt: Animated scene features a close-up of a short fluffy monster kneeling beside a melting red candle. The art style is 3D and realistic, with a focus on lighting and texture. The mood of the painting is one of wonder and curiosity, as the monster gazes at the flame with wide eyes and open mouth. Its pose and expression convey a sense of innocence and playfulness, as if it is exploring the world around it for the first time. The use of warm colors and dramatic lighting further enhances the cozy atmosphere of the image.





Amazing right?! :) Let me show you a few other prompts and the results.





Prompt: A young man at his 20s is sitting on a piece of cloud in the sky, reading a book.









Prompt: A cat waking up its sleeping owner demanding breakfast. The owner tries to ignore the cat, but the cat tries new tactics and finally the owner pulls out a secret stash of treats from under the pillow to hold the cat off a little longer.









This model will definitely change the way we create videos. It’s an amazing tool for visual artists.





Sora is able to generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background. The model understands not only what the user has asked for in the prompt, but also how those things exist in the physical world. https://openai.com/sora





Limitation of Sora AI

At this time, Sora can create a video up to 1 minute long. It’s a maximum size.





The OpenAI team promised to ensure that it’s safe to use before making it available to the public.





To show you that Sora is not 100% perfect, please take a look at this video.





Prompt: Basketball through hoop then explodes.





Hidden Feature of Sora AI

Another cool feature that Sora will support is the ability to take an existing image and generate a video from it, animating the image’s contents with accuracy and attention to small details.





Sounds amazing and scary at the same time! I’m looking forward to seeing this functionality in action!





Please share your thoughts about Sora in the comments below!





