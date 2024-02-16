Take Your Writing to The HackerNoon App

The HackerNoon mobile app has just got a new update!
From the many new features added, we think you’ll be particularly excited with one: writing made available on the app! You can now write wherever you are, even without a laptop at hand! Let us show you how!
Drafts created on the app can be opened and edited on the web version as well.
On the app’s writer dashboard, you’ll also notice some drafts have a “published” sticker on top of the header image - this means that this draft is no longer a draft but a published story and that any changes you make will be reflected on the live version.
And that’s it! We’re looking forward to reading your app-created stories!!!