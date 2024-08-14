Search icon
    Tagception: Dive Deeper with HackerNoon's Enhanced Tag Search!by@product
    225 reads

    Tagception: Dive Deeper with HackerNoon's Enhanced Tag Search!

    by HackerNoon Product Updates3mAugust 14th, 2024
    You're probably well-acquainted with tags as a means to discover stories aligned with your interests. But we've just rolled out an exciting new feature: the ability to search for tags within tag pages. Learn more here.
    Hey Hackers!

    As seasoned HackerNoon users, you're probably well-acquainted with tags as a means to discover stories aligned with your interests. Now, we've taken it up a notch!


    HackerNoon tag pages have received their first major update in 5 years!

    Our newly revamped tag index page makes it easier than ever to find exactly what you're looking for.


    What’s new on tag pages?

    Explore Over 88,000 Tags on the Tag Index Page

    With the introduction of three new filter sections, users can now discover popular tags in different ways including “Most Used”, “Trending” or “Last Published”. Additionally, we’ve also included the number of stories and a brief description, giving you a clearer understanding of each one. Users can also explore tags under a “Parent Category” - HackerNoon’s Curation of Essential Tech Categories on the Internet.


    The rest of the tags are just a few scrolls away, so take your time to explore and make the most of this page!


    New Individual Tag Pages

    Individual tag pages have been enhanced to be more engaging and informative than before, with:

    • User Testimonials: Featuring quotes and comments from the HackerNoon community
    • Writing Contest: Discover ongoing contests on your favorite tags.
    • Unique Banner Images: Inspired by the iconic HackerNoon font, our design team has artfully crafted each tag's text into a unique pattern, creating a one-of-a-kind banner image that adds a personal touch to users’ browsing experience.
    • Action Buttons: Options to subscribe to each tag, start writing, or explore related topics.



    Plus, we’ve included a search bar to help you find sub-tags within the main tag, resulting in an infinite list of stories that match your search queries. You can also filter results by "Most Read" or "Most Recent". This new setup allows you to effortlessly browse all your desired stories without the need to click through multiple pages.


    How to Search for Tags

    • Step 1: Enter the desired keywords in the search box, located in the upper right corner of the page.

    • Step 2: As the results are generated, you’ll discover a list of all related tags, along with the number of stories published under each one. Select the tag that sparks your interest—for example, let’s go with #hackernoon-product-update.


    • Step 3: The selected tag will take you to its dedicated page, where you can subscribe for updates (wink wink!). Just below the title and testimonial sections at the top of the page, you’ll notice a search bar. Use this to narrow down your search with secondary tags. For instance, if you type #gif, your results will be filtered down to just a few relevant stories, making it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. Simple, right?



    Dive in and start exploring—refining your searches has never been easier.


    For more tips on how to maximize the value of tags on your stories, check out this guide and this one.


    About Author

    HackerNoon Product Updates HackerNoon profile picture
    HackerNoon Product Updates@product
    This is the official page for HackerNoon Product Updates!
    Read my stories

