Sui Foundation Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Franklin Templeton Digital Assets

Sui Foundation Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Franklin Templeton Digital Assets

November 22nd, 2024
Too Long; Didn't Read

Sui Foundation announces strategic partnership with Franklin Templeton Digital Assets. Sui was originally inspired by some of the challenges Franklin Templeon Digital Assets is helping to solve. Franklin Templeson Digital Assets has been investing in the Sui ecosystem.
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, November 22nd, 2024/Chainwire/--Sui drives blockchain innovation with support from global leader in asset management.


The Sui Foundation, the independent organization dedicated to the advancement and adoption of Sui, the innovative Layer 1 and smart contract platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Franklin Templeton Digital Assets.


Franklin Templeton Digital Assets has been investing in the Sui ecosystem, and believes this strategic partnership will provide further benefit toward that effort by seeking value creation opportunities to allow builders of Sui blockchain-based solutions to deploy novel technologies leveraging the Sui blockchain protocol.


“Sui was originally inspired by some of the challenges Franklin Templeton Digital Assets is helping to solve, particularly those that exist within decentralized finance today,” said Jameel Khalfan, Head of Ecosystem Development.


“Their interest in Sui’s groundbreaking technology feels not only validating, but as though Sui has come full circle.”


Franklin Templeton Digital Assets has been engaged for the past few years in building blockchain-based technology solutions, running node validators, and developing a wide range of investment strategies.


The firm’s dedicated digital assets research team leverages fundamental “tokenomic” analysis, insights from an embedded data science team and deep industry connections to help inform product development and investment decisions.


“For the past decade, blockchain technology has captured public attention from technologists and economists alike, but often runs up against technical limitations. We are excited for what the Sui team is building,” said Tony Pecore, SVP / Director of Digital Asset Management at Franklin Templeton.


Examples of impressive projects being built in the Sui ecosystem include DeepBook on Sui, called DeFi’s answer to a central limit order book, or what exchanges use to facilitate buying and selling between traders by recording bids and offers, as well as Karrier One, the decentralized mobile carrier behind the Karrier One DePin network, and Ika, a parallel MPC network that enables seamless and secure cross-chain interactions.


As a secure and scalable platform for building the future of intelligent assets, Sui has already become a premier destination for application builders in gaming, DeFi, memecoins, as well as real-world applications such as 3D printing and tokenized securities. Most recently, native USDC launched on Sui, enabling users to have direct access to one of the most widely used stablecoins globally while removing the added complexities and risks caused by bridged assets.

Contact

Sui Foundation

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


